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Mo Money Mo Problems?: ‘No Kings’ Speaker Says Elon Musk Is Why He Suffers From ‘Systemic Violence’

Warren Squire Follow @magnum_ck
Oct 19, 2026 2:55 AM
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Mo Money Mo Problems?: ‘No Kings’ Speaker Says Elon Musk Is Why He Suffers From ‘Systemic Violence’
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Saturday’s ‘No Kings’ rallies came and went without much fanfare. President Donald Trump is still not a king, except in the minds of the mentally damaged participants. These protests have never been about reality. Besides Trump, rally-goers are also focusing on multibillionaire Elon Musk. One speaker says Musk is the reason he’s a victim. Oh, please!

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Check out this nonsense. (WATCH)

‘Systemic’ means ‘things that I’ve done to myself because I’m lazy and entitled.’

Posters say Musk and others having money doesn’t subject anyone to violence. The only person preventing these clowns from achieving anything meaningful with their lives is themselves.

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He can’t.

The man’s T-shirt shows he works for Starbucks. Commenters say that his limiting himself to a low-skill job is what’s holding him back. Musk took risks, and it shows.

That’s a wise and safe investment.

It definitely paid off for a lot of his employees recently. Now they’re wealthy, too.

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Leftists are all about jealousy and coveting. If you choose to excel, their mission is to bring you down to their level and punish you. It’s an ignorant way to live, and it obviously makes them sad, pathetic, and hateful people. Musk could lose all his wealth tomorrow, and the speaker's life wouldn't improve one iota, because Musk isn't the problem — he is.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining Twitchy VIP.  Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

News Topics DONALD TRUMP | ELON MUSK | SOCIALISM | SPACEX | TESLA | 2026 ELECTIONS

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