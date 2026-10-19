Mo Money Mo Problems?: ‘No Kings’ Speaker Says Elon Musk Is Why He Suffers From ‘Systemic Violence’

Saturday’s ‘No Kings’ rallies came and went without much fanfare. President Donald Trump is still not a king, except in the minds of the mentally damaged participants. These protests have never been about reality. Besides Trump, rally-goers are also focusing on multibillionaire Elon Musk. One speaker says Musk is the reason he’s a victim. Oh, please!
Check out this nonsense. (WATCH)
No Kings speaker claims Elon Musk becoming a trillionaire is the reason he suffers from "systemic violence."— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 17, 2026
"It is because of this fact that many of us have been subject to the systemic violence of greedy corporations..."
They just say words. pic.twitter.com/xUZnFncXPo
I don’t think they know what “systemic” means— Keith Maniac, from Guatemala (@from_maniac) October 17, 2026
When they say systemic it means they have no facts to support them.— christopher (@HereandnowX1) October 18, 2026
‘Systemic’ means ‘things that I’ve done to myself because I’m lazy and entitled.’
Posters say Musk and others having money doesn’t subject anyone to violence. The only person preventing these clowns from achieving anything meaningful with their lives is themselves.
“many of us have been subject from systemic violence of greedy corporations…”— Jonathan Crump (@RealCrumpster) October 18, 2026
Yes, they do not quit with the mumbo-jumbo.
I sense a commie-esque undertone to this ex-Starbucks worker’s nO KiNgS rant.
That damned extra zero on a spreadsheet somehow terrorizes the leftist masses.— Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) October 18, 2026
It’s comical.
Would like for this charmin soft clown to provide a rundown of all the systemic violence he’s experienced— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 18, 2026
How can you live your life as a consummate victim? Name one why Elons weath effects your life?— Kelley Swanson (@KelleyS88352039) October 17, 2026
He can’t.
The man’s T-shirt shows he works for Starbucks. Commenters say that his limiting himself to a low-skill job is what’s holding him back. Musk took risks, and it shows.
Starbucks worker- pours coffee— SMac (@scottymacred) October 17, 2026
Elon-
PayPal
Space X
Star-link internet
Star-ship
Falcon 1
Falcon 9
Falcon heavy
Tesla cars
Powerwalls for said cars
Solar City
Neuralink brain implants
The Boring Company
Acquired twitter and turned into X
xAI
Open AI
My money’s with Elon
That’s a wise and safe investment.
It definitely paid off for a lot of his employees recently. Now they’re wealthy, too.
Elon made janitors at his companies millionaires with stock. These dullards are just pathetic.— Another Jennifer (@jmac81547) October 17, 2026
"bUh DiD hE mAkE ME a MiLlOnAiRe??!" would be their rebuttal— Raijin (@BrainNotWashed) October 18, 2026
Because growing up & being adult with a job is just to mean & violent for these people. He's what my generation called "Peter Pan" a forever lost boy who refuses to grow up. He's a man-child throwing a temper tantrum because he doesn't want to grow up & work like the rest of us— Sunshine Diamond Eyes (@sundiamondshine) October 18, 2026
They’re all resentful and jealous— Green Eyed Lady🇺🇸🐾🏖👙 (@Doe326) October 17, 2026
Leftists are all about jealousy and coveting. If you choose to excel, their mission is to bring you down to their level and punish you. It’s an ignorant way to live, and it obviously makes them sad, pathetic, and hateful people. Musk could lose all his wealth tomorrow, and the speaker's life wouldn't improve one iota, because Musk isn't the problem — he is.
Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.
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