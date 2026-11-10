Marco Rubio SCHOOLS Fake-News Journo SO HARD on Iran You ALMOST Feel Sorry for Him... Almost (WATCH)

Secretary of State Marco Rubio just dismantled the media’s favorite “stalemate” fairy tale about Iran, calmly explaining that Tehran isn’t holding firm — it’s hemorrhaging under crushing sanctions, runaway inflation, and a blockade that gets worse for them every single day.

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While a reporter tried to sell the idea that economic pressure somehow equals a draw (and fretted that there’s no immediate diplomacy on the horizon), Rubio pointed out the obvious: this is the opposite of a stalemate. The pain is compounding, Iran’s demands remain absurd, and the U.S. is achieving its goals without firing a shot — exactly the kind of outcome the press never seems interested in acknowledging.

You'd think they'd learn by now that picking a fight with Rubio is never a good idea but ... nope.

Watch this:

Secretary of State Marco Rubio SHUTS DOWN a Fake News reporter claiming the U.S. is in a “stalemate” with Iran. “What is their inflation rate? Is it 300% or 400% now? I don't know how that's a stalemate. They're bleeding.” Reporter: “Why is a stalemate on the Iran war beneficial to the United States?” Marco Rubio: “It's not a stalemate. You call it a stalemate. It's not a stalemate. How is it a stalemate? The United States is imposing extraordinary damaging effects through our sanctions and other measures in the blockade on the Iranian economy that every month continues to collapse. What is their inflation rate? Is it 300 or 400 percent now? I don't know how that's a stalemate. They're bleeding. They're bleeding economically.” Reporter: “There's no diplomacy on the horizon.” Marco Rubio: “Well, we're open to diplomacy. You're asking me what's happening today, and I'm telling you that the Iranian demands are totally unrealistic. We expect that could change, and if it does, we'll be prepared for diplomacy. And all I'm saying, and on the economic front, is we don't need to conduct military strikes if we're achieving the same objective through economic means and economic pressure. But that's not a stalemate. That's actually the contrary of the stalemate. It is an increased pressure on Iran that continues to grow every day. If you put a sanction on them today, it hurts, but it hurts more and more as every day goes by because they're losing money every day, and that begins to compound. So that's not a stalemate. On the contrary, that's growing pressure on them that this economic pressure is putting.” — RedWave Press (@RedWavePress) November 10, 2026

Post continues:

... on the Iran war beneficial to the United States?” Marco Rubio: “It's not a stalemate. You call it a stalemate. It's not a stalemate. How is it a stalemate? The United States is imposing extraordinary damaging effects through our sanctions and other measures in the blockade on the Iranian economy that every month continues to collapse. What is their inflation rate? Is it 300 or 400 percent now? I don't know how that's a stalemate. They're bleeding. They're bleeding economically.” Reporter: “There's no diplomacy on the horizon.” Marco Rubio: “Well, we're open to diplomacy. You're asking me what's happening today, and I'm telling you that the Iranian demands are totally unrealistic. We expect that could change, and if it does, we'll be prepared for diplomacy. And all I'm saying, and on the economic front, is we don't need to conduct military strikes if we're achieving the same objective through economic means and economic pressure. But that's not a stalemate. That's actually the contrary of the stalemate. It is an increased pressure on Iran that continues to grow every day. If you put a sanction on them today, it hurts, but it hurts more and more as every day goes by because they're losing money every day, and that begins to compound. So that's not a stalemate. On the contrary, that's growing pressure on them that this economic pressure is putting.”

In other words, SIT DOWN.

All the way down.

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