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Trump Tells Iran ‘You’re Frickin’ Crazy,’ Dems Hold a Vigil for the Fee-Fees of ‘Death to US’ Regime

Just Mindy Follow @just_mindy
Oct 11, 2026 8:00 AM
Trump Tells Iran ‘You’re Frickin’ Crazy,’ Dems Hold a Vigil for the Fee-Fees of ‘Death to US’ Regime
Iranian Presidency Office via AP

Trump has been on fire with his one liners and funny antics this weekend.

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Of course, the Left is in an outrage. They claim Trump was making fun of Muslims. No, he was making fun of radical Islamic militant governments. 

He never lets up.

Where's the lie?

He really missed his calling.

They are very crazy, let's be honest. 

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Someone had to do it.

Repeat again for the dumb Leftists who don't understand this.

Trump is just calling a spade, a spade.

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That's one of the reasons the European leaders dislike Trump. 

It's about time someone spoke plainly to them.

Plenty of the Iranian people want to be free. 

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News Topics DONALD TRUMP | FOREIGN POLICY | IRAN | ISLAMIC TERRORISM | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

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