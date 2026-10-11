Trump Tells Iran ‘You’re Frickin’ Crazy,’ Dems Hold a Vigil for the Fee-Fees of ‘Death to US’ Regime

Trump has been on fire with his one liners and funny antics this weekend.

.@POTUS on Iran: "They're a lunatic country. They know that. I tell them that all the time — I say, 'You guys are frickin' crazy.'" https://t.co/gzqaNQpoJp — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 10, 2026

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Of course, the Left is in an outrage. They claim Trump was making fun of Muslims. No, he was making fun of radical Islamic militant governments.

His Muslim impression 🤣💀 — Whale Psychiatrist ™️ (@k_ovfefe2) October 10, 2026

He’s so dang funny. ☠️ — Erikaaa (@ErikaCA47) October 10, 2026

He never lets up.

Instant classic 😂😂😂 — William Wheelwright (@ploughmansfolly) October 11, 2026

Trump on Iran: "They're a lunatic country. They know that. I tell them that all the time -- I say, 'You guys are frickin' crazy.'" 😆 — LASHFORD (@LASHFORD_17) October 10, 2026

Where's the lie?

😂😂😂 Trump should be stand up comedian — YE-MAXXING 😤 (@Kanyeeastyee) October 11, 2026

He really missed his calling.

There is nothing better than off-teleprompter Trump speeches. 😂 — Rachel (@rachelbsol18) October 11, 2026

This is the best I’ve ever seen 😂😂😂 — EingeLTrade 📈💰 𝕏 (@EingeLtrade) October 11, 2026

@RapidResponse47 @POTUS they chant death to america every week and somehow trump is out of line for calling them crazy — Tyler Dean (@TylerDeanPro) October 10, 2026

They are very crazy, let's be honest.

@RapidResponse47 @POTUS Only President in decades who says it to their face. That's why they actually listen to him. — AMERICAN HERO (@MERICAxFIRST) October 10, 2026

Someone had to do it.

@RapidResponse47 @POTUS A regime that chants death to America does not get the polite treatment anymore. Trump says it to their face. — ThePatriot (@ThePatriotTea) October 10, 2026

@RapidResponse47 @POTUS Iran will never have a nuclear weapon. Never allow lunatics to obtain atomic bombs. — Trader Joe (@1trdrjoe) October 10, 2026

Repeat again for the dumb Leftists who don't understand this.

@RapidResponse47 @POTUS I agree, Iran has a barbaric government that threatens its citizens with cages in order to extract revenue to fund their murderous regime. Such a government should be eliminated by any peaceable means necessary. — Voluntaryist Minister (@GodIsVoluntary) October 10, 2026

Trump is just calling a spade, a spade.

@RapidResponse47 @POTUS If this was in the UK, it would be considered a hate crime and police would be activated Police will prosecute everyone, everyone, we will prosecute everyone😀 — ACME Aerospace (@IamSoFarAhead) October 11, 2026

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That's one of the reasons the European leaders dislike Trump.

@RapidResponse47 @POTUS Facts. Lunatic regime. Trump says it out loud. — MAGA IN THE MATRIX🇺🇸 (@jayrok35) October 10, 2026

@RapidResponse47 @POTUS The citizens of Iran, those who’ve been able to comment, agree with PDJT, and look forward to having their country back. — ItsMeAnAmerican (@Itsme6339647110) October 10, 2026

@RapidResponse47 @POTUS 45 years of statements, then one guy just says it https://t.co/Im5tC9XXPf — Retarded Pineapple (@tardpineapple) October 10, 2026

It's about time someone spoke plainly to them.

@RapidResponse47 @POTUS Corrected: Iranian politicians are lunatics. — Parisa Etemadi (@parisaetem) October 10, 2026

Plenty of the Iranian people want to be free.

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