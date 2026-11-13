Gosh, That's a SHAME. LOL! Lobbyists Already CRYING About Meanie Stephen Miller Is a GLORIOUS Thing

Lobbying Hub K Street is discovering the hard way that one of the Trump administration’s most uncompromising figures is not interested in playing their game. According to a Politico report making the rounds this week, lobbyists are complaining that the new White House Chief of Staff is nearly impossible to reach or influence.

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And people across the board are LOVING it.

JUST IN: Lobbyists complain that new White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller is “impossible to lobby.” — Politico — Polymarket (@Polymarket) November 13, 2026

Stephen Miller, the longtime Trump adviser best known for his hardline positions on immigration and border security, has moved into one of the most powerful roles in the West Wing. The usual channels that influence-peddlers rely on — quiet meetings, well-timed calls, and the standard Beltway courtesies — are not producing results. Miller is not granting the access the professional lobbying class expects as a matter of course.

It's about time someone was putting Americans before the lobbyists. Ahem.

The frustration is telling. Lobbyists exist to secure favorable treatment for their clients. When they start publicly admitting they cannot get through to a senior White House official, it is less an indictment of that official than a status report on how the administration is operating. Miller has never been known for prioritizing the comfort of the permanent class in Washington. That approach has not softened now that he sits closer to the Oval Office.

For voters who spent years listening to complaints about the swamp, a chief of staff who treats lobbyists as an obstacle rather than a constituency is the opposite of a problem. Miller’s earlier work already made him a target for the same interests now discovering they cannot get a meeting. The difference is that he currently has more institutional power to ignore them.

Whether the arrangement lasts will depend on results, not on how many cocktail invitations he turns down or how many influence-seekers leave frustrated. For the moment, the people whose job is extracting access are learning that one of the administration’s most consequential figures is not interested in being managed by them.

A significant portion of the country will view that as the system functioning the way it was supposed to.

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