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Unhinged Dems Should Be Forced to Watch Stephen Miller's Straight Fire Take After Becoming WH CoS

Doug P. Follow @thepowersthatbe
Nov 07, 2026 9:41 AM
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Unhinged Dems Should Be Forced to Watch Stephen Miller's Straight Fire Take After Becoming WH CoS
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Yesterday President Trump announced that his longtime adviser Stephen Miller will be the next White House chief of staff

Democrats immediately did what they do best: Break down in fits of rage and over-the-top theatrics. Just because they're going to be in control of the House and Senate starting in January doesn't mean immigration laws will stop being enforced or the border will be open again, and they can't stand it. Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries were among lefties triggered about the choice of Miller for White House chief of staff, which only helps confirm that Trump made the right call. 

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What will make those Democrats even more angry is that Miller is doubling down in his commitment to Trump's policies for his final two years in office. Watch: 

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Here's the Miller quote via @EricLDaugh: 

"This man took a BULLET for us. He faced down life in PRISON for us...We need to stand with the man who has stood with us and this country with every fiber of his being! It is the honor of my life to be President Trump's chief of staff. And I swear to you, and I pledge to you, Mr. President, my absolute loyalty, my unwavering commitment, and my total devotion to your success and the success of this country." 

"Let me tell you, if it wasn't for President Trump, the United States of America would not exist right now. This man saved America. He saved our military from collapse. He saved our economy from destruction. He saved our border from annihilation. And he saved our country from threats at home and abroad, which would have been the end of the American dream forever!"

***

Resilience is a definite requirement when taking on a horde of crazy socialist nut jobs.  

*****

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics BORDER SECURITY | DONALD TRUMP | STEPHEN MILLER | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION | WHITE HOUSE

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