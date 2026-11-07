Unhinged Dems Should Be Forced to Watch Stephen Miller's Straight Fire Take After Becoming WH CoS

Yesterday President Trump announced that his longtime adviser Stephen Miller will be the next White House chief of staff.

Democrats immediately did what they do best: Break down in fits of rage and over-the-top theatrics. Just because they're going to be in control of the House and Senate starting in January doesn't mean immigration laws will stop being enforced or the border will be open again, and they can't stand it. Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries were among lefties triggered about the choice of Miller for White House chief of staff, which only helps confirm that Trump made the right call.

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What will make those Democrats even more angry is that Miller is doubling down in his commitment to Trump's policies for his final two years in office. Watch:

🚨 JUST IN: Incoming WH Chief of Staff Stephen Miller just EMERGED with president Trump at Mar-a-Lago and said it PERFECTLY "This man took a BULLET for us. He faced down life in PRISON for us...We need to stand with the man who has stood with us and this country with every fiber of his being! It is the honor of my life to be President Trump's chief of staff. And I swear to you, and I pledge to you, Mr. President, my absolute loyalty, my unwavering commitment, and my total devotion to your success and the success of this country." "Let me tell you, if it wasn't for President Trump, the United States of America would not exist right now. This man saved America. He saved our military from collapse. He saved our economy from destruction. He saved our border from annihilation. And he saved our country from threats at home and abroad, which would have been the end of the American dream forever!" 🇺🇸 Miller has been with Trump since the escalator in 2015, and now he's running the White House. America First is in GOOD HANDS! He's poised to kick off the great comeback so we can kick these country destroying Democrats out of office come 2028 and beyond. 47 is CLEARLY leaning in on what got him elected in the first place, and that's a good thing for all of us 👏🏻 Go crush it, @StephenM! https://t.co/GsefgbWrzf — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 7, 2026

Here's the Miller quote via @EricLDaugh:

"This man took a BULLET for us. He faced down life in PRISON for us...We need to stand with the man who has stood with us and this country with every fiber of his being! It is the honor of my life to be President Trump's chief of staff. And I swear to you, and I pledge to you, Mr. President, my absolute loyalty, my unwavering commitment, and my total devotion to your success and the success of this country."

"Let me tell you, if it wasn't for President Trump, the United States of America would not exist right now. This man saved America. He saved our military from collapse. He saved our economy from destruction. He saved our border from annihilation. And he saved our country from threats at home and abroad, which would have been the end of the American dream forever!"

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🔥 — Karoline Leavitt (@karolineleavitt) November 7, 2026

Resilience is a definite requirement when taking on a horde of crazy socialist nut jobs.

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Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

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