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Jeffries and Schumer Hope Dueling Fury About Stephen Miller Is Enough to Save Their Leadership Jobs

Doug P. Follow @thepowersthatbe
Nov 06, 2026 4:05 PM
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Jeffries and Schumer Hope Dueling Fury About Stephen Miller Is Enough to Save Their Leadership Jobs
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As we told you earlier, Susie Wiles will depart the White House as the chief of staff and be replaced by longtime Trump adviser Stephen Miller.

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What that should tell the Democrats is that the final two years of Trump's second term will mean the deportation machine will be dialed up to eleven and there will be zero capitulation to all of their threats as they take control of Congress in January.

Two Democrats in Congress are currently fighting to maintain their leadership positions. Hakeem Jeffries hopes to be the next House Speaker, and Chuck Schumer wants to be the Senate Majority Leader. Both are facing major challenges from the ever-expanding unhinged socialist wing of the Democrat Party. As a result, expect the level of rhetoric from both Jeffries and Schumer to get even crazier.

Here's Jeffries' post about the new White House chief of staff:

Yeah, we're not sure that's quite enough to make the Marxists and antisemites in the Democrats' "big tent" to want a different person to serve as House Speaker.

Chuck Schumer helped pump millions into Democrat campaigns to get candidates like Abdul El-Sayed and Troy Jackson elected. Both of them are now saying they won't support Schumer to be the next Senate majority leader. Schumer's still trying to appeal to the whacko wing (which pretty much describes the entire Democrat Party at this point). Schumer saw Jeffries' offering on Miller and served up his own take. 

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That might not be enough to save you, Chuck and Hakeem.

Exactly!

*****

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics CHUCK SCHUMER | DEMOCRAT PARTY | DONALD TRUMP | STEPHEN MILLER

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