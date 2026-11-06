Jeffries and Schumer Hope Dueling Fury About Stephen Miller Is Enough to Save Their Leadership Jobs

As we told you earlier, Susie Wiles will depart the White House as the chief of staff and be replaced by longtime Trump adviser Stephen Miller.

NEWS🚨🚨: Susie Wiles out as Chief of Staff. Stephen Miller will take her place, per POTUS. — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) November 6, 2026

Advertisement

What that should tell the Democrats is that the final two years of Trump's second term will mean the deportation machine will be dialed up to eleven and there will be zero capitulation to all of their threats as they take control of Congress in January.

Two Democrats in Congress are currently fighting to maintain their leadership positions. Hakeem Jeffries hopes to be the next House Speaker, and Chuck Schumer wants to be the Senate Majority Leader. Both are facing major challenges from the ever-expanding unhinged socialist wing of the Democrat Party. As a result, expect the level of rhetoric from both Jeffries and Schumer to get even crazier.

Here's Jeffries' post about the new White House chief of staff:

Stephen Miller is a dangerous xenophobe and reckless extremist who has American blood on his hands. His presence in government should be eradicated like a malignant tumor. Fire him today. — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) November 6, 2026

Yeah, we're not sure that's quite enough to make the Marxists and antisemites in the Democrats' "big tent" to want a different person to serve as House Speaker.

Chuck Schumer helped pump millions into Democrat campaigns to get candidates like Abdul El-Sayed and Troy Jackson elected. Both of them are now saying they won't support Schumer to be the next Senate majority leader. Schumer's still trying to appeal to the whacko wing (which pretty much describes the entire Democrat Party at this point). Schumer saw Jeffries' offering on Miller and served up his own take.

Donald Trump learned nothing from his historic defeat. Stephen Miller is the architect of the most barbaric, inhumane policies of this administration. Trump couldn’t have made a worse choice. Our Democratic majorities will fight him every step of the way. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) November 6, 2026

That might not be enough to save you, Chuck and Hakeem.

@SenSchumer Why are you still simping for a Party that is kicking you to the curb? — Teddy Reagan (@TReagan84) November 6, 2026

@RepJeffries Thanks for confirming that Trump made the right choice…anything you don’t agree with, is good for America!! — M Shea 76 (@WhiskeyBentMN) November 6, 2026

Exactly!

*****

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.