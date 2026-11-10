Rep. Sam Liccardo Says Stephen Miller Is Going to Need a Bigger Office to Hold All the Subpoenas

It's been a week since Election Night, when we were hit by a flood of "affordability" posts on X by Democrats celebrating the blue wave. Sen. Ron Wyden posted simply, "Subpoenas." Sen. Ed Markey posted, "They are going to need to plant new forests for all the subpoenas we'll be printing." Congresswoman Analilia Mejia posted, "We’re going to toss out subpoenas like Mardi Gras beads." So much for cheaper groceries.

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Rep. Sam Liccardo managed to get a giggle out of a reporter for the Bay Area NBC affiliate by telling him that it's a good thing that Stephen Miller will be getting a bigger office as White House chief of staff, because he'll need the room for all of the subpoenas the Democrats are going to send his way.

It’s good that Stephen Miller is getting a bigger office because he’s going to need it for all the subpoenas we’re going to send him. https://t.co/jiulHo8WcD — Rep. Sam Liccardo (@RepLiccardo) November 10, 2026

@RepLiccardo 5th grade humor suits you well. — 🤬MAMADOXIE🤬 (@Mamadoxie) November 10, 2026

@RepLiccardo You just keep digging yourself into holes, actual lawyers have already warned you. — Tassili (@Tassili100) November 10, 2026

@RepLiccardo You can't actually subpoena anyone in the POTUS's office. It's amazing that you idiots don't know this. It's called executive privilege. — Not Jane Austen (@atwaSDOK) November 10, 2026

@RepLiccardo Based on what Sam?! You don’t agree with the policies. You have yet to articulate one reason to investigate Steve Miller He’s twice the man you are with 10X the knowledge of the Constitution. — Ori’s Legacy 🐾🌹🇺🇸 (@ClearlyK9Mona) November 10, 2026

@RepLiccardo Oh another tough guy threatening people. How ridiculous you all are — Elisa Karlson (@maryjan34114869) November 10, 2026

@RepLiccardo How large a trash can will he need? — Alan Heckman (@alanjheckman) November 10, 2026

@RepLiccardo Oh I cant wait to watch YOU challenge Stephen Miller. Hell eat your lunch and laugh doing it. Youre fucking with the wrong guy. Good luck. Lol — Louie K (@LouieK42289) November 10, 2026

@RepLiccardo Subpoenas for what? Be specific, Sammy. This is going to backfire on you commie assholes. — Paula (@PaulaC_mj1981) November 10, 2026

@RepLiccardo You’re making a very large mistake, but please start printing and serving. — The Epic BULLSHIT must stop (@thatguyinflarda) November 10, 2026

@RepLiccardo This is why Dems will be booted again in 2 years. — JAGOTI (@Jagoti8) November 10, 2026

@RepLiccardo You're just proving that he's the adult in the room. — Joshua Heard (@joshuatheard) November 10, 2026

@RepLiccardo You are a fucking clown on a witch hunt. Fuck you and dems like you who view the office you occupy as the conduit to sabotage our country over your personal vendettas. Go fuck yourself, Sam. — Fred D (@MrKrueger70) November 10, 2026

@RepLiccardo Waste of paper. You know you have nothing. Political theater, it’ll shut down faster than an off-Broadway play. — mulgamutt 🇦🇺🇺🇸 (@mulgamuttz) November 10, 2026

@RepLiccardo What crimes has he committed or are you fishing for crimes? — Chance (AKA Grizzly Way) (@swe_way019880) November 10, 2026

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@RepLiccardo Democrats have turned into the bunch of little bitches party. Doing great on affordability. 😂 — James W (@Tankerboom10) November 10, 2026

@RepLiccardo You are going to learn that he will have no obligation to respond. Dems may want to learn a little about the constitution before popping off and making threats. When are we getting a concrete plan on lower prices? — Bruno G (@brunothebub) November 10, 2026

@RepLiccardo Is there some evidence of wrongdoing? — Speaking My Mind (@Speak_my_mind) November 10, 2026

@RepLiccardo For what? Enforcing existing laws on immigration that you clowns passed? — Thomas Paine jr. (@ThomasPainejr1) November 10, 2026

@RepLiccardo How does that help grocery bills and utility costs? Weird, you guys campaigned on those things, and now it’s all about your retribution crusade, instead. 🤔 — Orphoeus Plays! (@OrphoeusPlays) November 10, 2026

@RepLiccardo Who is this little fascist? — Its a dogs life 🐶🐾🇺🇸 (@seniordogzrule) November 10, 2026

@RepLiccardo Liccardo is the failed mayor who blamed Trump when left-wing rioters attacked Trump supporters at a rally in his San Jose. He’s worse than a partisan hack; he is an apologist for mob violence. No, I haven’t forgotten, and won’t forget, as I had to dodge the mob he wouldn’t stop. — JOV (@El__Chuco_) November 10, 2026

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@RepLiccardo Hey, are you reading any of these replies? Doesn’t look like you are doing what your voters asked you to do. Tick tock Sam. You’ll be replaced soon enough. — oneWorldReply (@oneworldreply) November 10, 2026

@RepLiccardo So no plans other than obstruction and retribution? — BluJ32 (@RHMF32) November 10, 2026

@RepLiccardo I’m sure he’s petrified. 🙄 — JunkyardPug (@JunkyardPug) November 10, 2026

Send all the subpoenas you want. Good luck getting around executive privilege.

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