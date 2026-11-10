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Rep. Sam Liccardo Says Stephen Miller Is Going to Need a Bigger Office to Hold All the Subpoenas

Brett T. Follow @TwitchyBrett
Nov 10, 2026 7:00 PM
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Rep. Sam Liccardo Says Stephen Miller Is Going to Need a Bigger Office to Hold All the Subpoenas
Photo by Tony Avelar/Invision for LeEco/AP Images

It's been a week since Election Night, when we were hit by a flood of "affordability" posts on X by Democrats celebrating the blue wave. Sen. Ron Wyden posted simply, "Subpoenas." Sen. Ed Markey posted, "They are going to need to plant new forests for all the subpoenas we'll be printing." Congresswoman Analilia Mejia posted, "We’re going to toss out subpoenas like Mardi Gras beads." So much for cheaper groceries.

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Rep. Sam Liccardo managed to get a giggle out of a reporter for the Bay Area NBC affiliate by telling him that it's a good thing that Stephen Miller will be getting a bigger office as White House chief of staff, because he'll need the room for all of the subpoenas the Democrats are going to send his way. 

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Send all the subpoenas you want. Good luck getting around executive privilege.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | CONGRESS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | STEPHEN MILLER

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