AOC So SHOCKED CNN Would Push Her on Illegals Getting Healthcare She Pretends NOT to Hear (WATCH)

If you'd have told us that AOC would ever have to squirm and avoid answering a question on CNN of all outlets we'd have thought you were nuts. Especially if that question was around illegals getting free healthcare.

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Guys, we're not making this up. Sure, we have a tendency to make jokes (in this environment, we almost have to) but not this time. Don't get us wrong, we're more than happy to point and laugh at AOC, and make a confused face knowing it was Kaitlan Collins pushing her on this, but this is real.

Very real.

Watch:

BREAKING 🚨: Kaitlan Collins: “Do you think undocumented immigrants should have access to federally funded healthcare?” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY): “I believe personally that healthcare is a human right. I believe that every person should be able to go to the doctor.” Kaitlan Collins: “But if you could choose, do you believe [the law should be changed, allowing illegal aliens to have free healthcare]?” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY): “Pardon?… I believe in a single-payer healthcare system. Where if you go in and need a doctor, you can get the medical attention you need.” — Dr Charlie Ward (@DrcharlieWardQ) November 15, 2026

Post continues:

... Kaitlan Collins: “But if you could choose, do you believe [the law should be changed, allowing illegal aliens to have free healthcare]?” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY): “Pardon?… I believe in a single-payer healthcare system. Where if you go in and need a doctor, you can get the medical attention you need.”

Aww, look at Sandy pretend she didn't hear what Kaitlan actually asked her. To be fair, she may have been so shocked that she was getting pressure on CNN that she momentarily blacked out but, not likely.

SO MUCH SPINNING. Just wow. Someone really did not want to answer Collins' question.

It's not a popular policy for someone who likely has presidential ambitions, like AOC.

@DrcharlieWardQ I pay $2000 a month for insurance. I’m not paying a cent more for illegals via taxes. — Jimni38 (@Jimni38) November 15, 2026

@DrcharlieWardQ In other words…the American people are mostly sick of us so we need illegals to vote for us. — ND (@NDBTCfan) November 15, 2026

@DrcharlieWardQ nobody has the right to healthcare. You have to earn it; how are we living in the first place — Pur3lybo0ty (@Pur3lybo0ty) November 15, 2026

But it's a human right and stuff! Sandy says so! Heh.

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