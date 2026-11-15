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AOC So SHOCKED CNN Would Push Her on Illegals Getting Healthcare She Pretends NOT to Hear (WATCH)

Sam J. Follow @PolitiBunny
Nov 15, 2026 10:15 AM
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AOC So SHOCKED CNN Would Push Her on Illegals Getting Healthcare She Pretends NOT to Hear (WATCH)
AP Photo/George Walker IV

If you'd have told us that AOC would ever have to squirm and avoid answering a question on CNN of all outlets we'd have thought you were nuts. Especially if that question was around illegals getting free healthcare.

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Guys, we're not making this up. Sure, we have a tendency to make jokes (in this environment, we almost have to) but not this time. Don't get us wrong, we're more than happy to point and laugh at AOC, and make a confused face knowing it was Kaitlan Collins pushing her on this, but this is real.

Very real.

Watch:

Post continues:

... Kaitlan Collins: “But if you could choose, do you believe [the law should be changed, allowing illegal aliens to have free healthcare]?” 

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY): “Pardon?… I believe in a single-payer healthcare system. Where if you go in and need a doctor, you can get the medical attention you need.”

Aww, look at Sandy pretend she didn't hear what Kaitlan actually asked her. To be fair, she may have been so shocked that she was getting pressure on CNN that she momentarily blacked out but, not likely.

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SO MUCH SPINNING. Just wow. Someone really did not want to answer Collins' question.

It's not a popular policy for someone who likely has presidential ambitions, like AOC.

But it's a human right and stuff! Sandy says so! Heh.

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News Topics ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ | HEALTHCARE | ILLEGAL ALIEN | ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION | KAITLAN COLLINS

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