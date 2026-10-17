Susan Collins Quietly Destroys Troy Jackson After ‘Shut Up,’ Citing His Reputation With Women

Susan Collins may look like a kindly grandmama, but don't let your guard down, she's got a bite to her.

Sen. Susan Collins from the top rope, calls out Troy Jackson after he told her to “shut up”: “I was struck by how reflexive the response, ‘Oh, shut up,’ was. But then I thought about the reputation that Troy Jackson has in Augusta, particularly when he’s dealing with women with whom he disagrees…” Sen. Collins is one of the best to ever do it. https://t.co/MkROByOpKG — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 17, 2026

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Oh, it seems Troy Jackson has a bit of a reputation of being nasty to women. It's ALWAYS the men who claim to be 'feminists' who are the absolute worst to women.

Susan Collins is so unassuming, she seems like a kindly grandmother, but she will just slowly and methodically suck the life out of her opponent’s campaign — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) October 17, 2026

She has a gift.

She really is a savage. — Lauren LePage (@lauren_e_lepage) October 17, 2026

And not the kind Elizabeth Warren falsely claims to be.

She may be a RINO, but she’s *our* RINO. — Chance Ondriezek (@99percentchance) October 17, 2026

That's an important note. She may not be a 'MAGA' as some would like, but she is a Republican who can get elected in Maine and she votes with Republicans when it matters most.

I already put money on her but now I want to bet more — George Q. Bush (@GeorgeQBush) October 17, 2026

Susan Collins is never a bad bet.

If Collin’s didn’t have the voice tremor the clips from these debates would absolutely be going viral — Rob Casapulla (@RobCasapulla) October 17, 2026

Tremor or not, she is a force.

She not the best of anything. But we must tolerate her so the Marxists don't burn it all down. — Anthony Bazzo (@Bazzomanifesto) October 17, 2026

And sometimes, that's the best we can do.

I don’t always agree with Susan Collins, but watching her through the years, including her Senate floor speech on her Kavanaugh vote I’ve learned that she is a smart, thoughtful, independent politician and we have to few like her. — Black, White & Grey (@NBfromLB) October 17, 2026

And that's a good thing.

@SteveGuest @MaxNordau She’s lucky he didn’t hurl a water bottle at her. — 👻The🐰FOO🎃 (@PolitiBunny) October 17, 2026

@SteveGuest Man, I don’t like Susan Collins but I like her. — SadieMcgrady (@cruzananddiet) October 17, 2026

Like her or not, she keeps the Demoncrats from controlling the Senate.

@SteveGuest The scary part about the exchange wasn’t the “shut up”, it was Troy losing his composure over an audience outburst. “I don’t even know that kid”. — Better Maine (@MaineLogic) October 17, 2026

Troy Jackson is an unstable bloke.

@SteveGuest Whenever you underestimate Susan Collins, you do so at your own peril. — Out of the Closet Conservative (@No_Closets_Here) October 17, 2026

@SteveGuest He probably says "Oh, shut up" before he starts the beat down. — Leftist Lunacy (@LibsKeepWailing) October 17, 2026

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That's scary to think about.

@SteveGuest Maine people say flippant things like 'o shuddup' that they don't mean literally when they hear ridiculous things. So if you ever hear "Get outta here!" it doesn't mean you actually have to leave. Good luck out there, nimrods. — Tom Homan's Laundromat & Dry Cleaners (@GlennMorin10) October 17, 2026

Yikes. That doesn't seem like nice behavior at all. Maybe that explains the fascination with Platner and this nasty Troy Jackson dude.

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