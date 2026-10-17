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Susan Collins Quietly Destroys Troy Jackson After ‘Shut Up,’ Citing His Reputation With Women

Just Mindy Follow @just_mindy
Oct 17, 2026 4:30 PM
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Susan Collins Quietly Destroys Troy Jackson After ‘Shut Up,’ Citing His Reputation With Women
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, Robert F. Bukaty

Susan Collins may look like a kindly grandmama, but don't let your guard down, she's got a bite to her.

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Oh, it seems Troy Jackson has a bit of a reputation of being nasty to women. It's ALWAYS the men who claim to be 'feminists' who are the absolute worst to women. 

She has a gift. 

And not the kind Elizabeth Warren falsely claims to be.

That's an important note. She may not be a 'MAGA' as some would like, but she is a Republican who can get elected in Maine and she votes with Republicans when it matters most. 

Susan Collins is never a bad bet. 

Tremor or not, she is a force.

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And sometimes, that's the best we can do.

And that's a good thing.

Like her or not, she keeps the Demoncrats from controlling the Senate. 

Troy Jackson is an unstable bloke.

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That's scary to think about.

Yikes. That doesn't seem like nice behavior at all. Maybe that explains the fascination with Platner and this nasty Troy Jackson dude.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | MAINE | REPUBLICAN PARTY | SENATE | SUSAN COLLINS

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