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Dumbest AG in the COUNTRY Strikes Again! JUST Check Out What Jay Jones Wants SCOTUS to Rule on Now

Sam J. Follow @PolitiBunny
Nov 13, 2026 2:25 PM
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Dumbest AG in the COUNTRY Strikes Again! JUST Check Out What Jay Jones Wants SCOTUS to Rule on Now
Abigail Spanberger X Account

Virginia’s Attorney General Jay Jones — the guy whose office has somehow managed to misspell the name of its own state in official court filings — is now asking the U.S. Supreme Court to decide whether a Lynchburg driver’s personalized license plate counts as private speech or government property the state can yank at will. The plate delivers a blunt anti-police and anti-ATF message that the DMV initially approved before reversing course, and a federal appeals court already ruled that custom plates are protected free speech. 

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Jones, who has previously distinguished himself by wishing violence on a political opponent’s family and whose legal team has a habit of addressing SCOTUS filings to the wrong court, wants the high court to hand the state more power to police what drivers can say on the tags they pay for. Because nothing says competent law enforcement like the guy who can’t reliably spell “Virginia” deciding the First Amendment limits on license plates.

Going to SCOTUS over a license plate.

Alrighty then.

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What she said.

Literally.

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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News Topics JAY JONES | SUPREME COURT

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