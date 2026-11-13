Dumbest AG in the COUNTRY Strikes Again! JUST Check Out What Jay Jones Wants SCOTUS to Rule on Now

Virginia’s Attorney General Jay Jones — the guy whose office has somehow managed to misspell the name of its own state in official court filings — is now asking the U.S. Supreme Court to decide whether a Lynchburg driver’s personalized license plate counts as private speech or government property the state can yank at will. The plate delivers a blunt anti-police and anti-ATF message that the DMV initially approved before reversing course, and a federal appeals court already ruled that custom plates are protected free speech.

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Jones, who has previously distinguished himself by wishing violence on a political opponent’s family and whose legal team has a habit of addressing SCOTUS filings to the wrong court, wants the high court to hand the state more power to police what drivers can say on the tags they pay for. Because nothing says competent law enforcement like the guy who can’t reliably spell “Virginia” deciding the First Amendment limits on license plates.

🚨FREE SPEECH OR GOVERNMENT SPEECH? Virginia Attorney General asks Supreme Court to review Lynchburg vanity plate free speech dispute A fight over a controversial personalized license plate from Lynchburg could be headed toward the U.S. Supreme Court after Virginia’s attorney general asked the nation’s highest court to take up the case and decide whether custom plates are protected free speech or government speech. WSET's Allison Mullet reports: — Virginia News Vanguard (@VaNewsVanguard) November 13, 2026

Going to SCOTUS over a license plate.

Alrighty then.

Our AG is such a moron he’s asking the Supreme Court to rule over what the DMV considers a ‘profane’ license plate. No, really. Once again, I challenge any state to prove their AG is dumber than Jay Jones. — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) November 13, 2026

What she said.

Literally.

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