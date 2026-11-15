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BOOYAH! Bill Maher SPEECHLESS As Sarah Huckabee Sanders MIC-DROPS With Her Trump Support (WATCH)

Sam J. Follow @PolitiBunny
Nov 15, 2026 9:40 AM
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BOOYAH! Bill Maher SPEECHLESS As Sarah Huckabee Sanders MIC-DROPS With Her Trump Support (WATCH)
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders found herself in a familiar spot when Bill Maher pressed her on her continued support for President Trump. Rather than backing down, she laid out a straightforward case: Trump is willing to take on the fights that almost nobody else will touch when the country’s interests are on the line.

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In a clip that’s understandably already racking up views, Sanders didn’t flinch or pivot to safer ground — she leaned into the defense and made clear that results and resolve still matter more than elite approval. For a lot of viewers, it was a refreshing reminder that some Republicans still know how to answer the question instead of dodging it.

You'd think Bill Maher would know better by now.

Then again, he likely knew this would be great television ... and he was right. That or he thought he could embarrass Sarah, in which case, he was wrong.

Huckabee Sanders has never been one to shy away when challenged by someone who disagrees with her. She made quite the name for herself as Trump's press secretary way back when; the press cried and complained about her a LOT, which of course, was a beautiful thing. She was a guard dog for Trump, and it appears that has only gotten stronger in her as the governor of Arkansas.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | BILL MAHER | DONALD TRUMP | SARAH HUCKABEE SANDERS | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

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