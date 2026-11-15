EPIC Post Calls the Hypocritical Left OUT on Free Speech (Especially COMEDY) and They Can't DEEEAL

A kick-butt, rad, and totally awesome post highlighting a glaring set of double standards that many on the right have been pointing out for years is thankfully making the rounds on X.

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Mock Christianity or white people or men and it’s comedy or empowerment, but aim the same barbs at Muslims, Black people, or women and the labels flip to bigotry, racism, or misogyny.

And a whole lot of REEEEEEE.

The same pattern applies to free speech itself — when the Left speaks, it’s protected expression; when the right does, it’s quickly branded hate. The argument lands on a simple point: real equality means applying the same rules to everyone instead of carving out exceptions based on which group or side is involved.

Make fun of Christians — it’s comedy. Make fun of Muslims — it’s Islamophobia. Make fun of white people — it’s a joke. Make fun of Black people — it’s racism. Criticize men — it’s empowerment. Criticize women — it’s misogyny. Make jokes about straight people — it’s humor. Make jokes about the LGBTQ community — it’s homophobia. When the left speaks out — it’s freedom of expression. When the right speaks out — it’s hate speech. Or perhaps it depends on which side you’re standing on. The point isn’t to disrespect any religion, race, gender, political belief, or community. It’s to question why similar words and behaviors are sometimes judged differently depending on who says them or who they’re directed toward. We cannot demand tolerance while practicing intolerance. We cannot preach equality while making exceptions. And we cannot expect respect while refusing to extend it to others. True equality means applying the same principles to everyone, even those we disagree with. Because equality shouldn’t come with exceptions, freedom of expression shouldn’t be selective, and respect shouldn’t depend on who you are, what you believe, or which side you stand on. — Khan Fatima (@Khan_Fatimaa1) November 14, 2026

Post continues:

... people — it’s humor. Make jokes about the LGBTQ community — it’s homophobia. When the left speaks out — it’s freedom of expression. When the right speaks out — it’s hate speech. Or perhaps it depends on which side you’re standing on. The point isn’t to disrespect any religion, race, gender, political belief, or community. It’s to question why similar words and behaviors are sometimes judged differently depending on who says them or who they’re directed toward.We cannot demand tolerance while practicing intolerance. We cannot preach equality while making exceptions. And we cannot expect respect while refusing to extend it to others. True equality means applying the same principles to everyone, even those we disagree with. Because equality shouldn’t come with exceptions, freedom of expression shouldn’t be selective, and respect shouldn’t depend on who you are, what you believe, or which side you stand on.

Read that again. True equality means applying the same principles to EVERYONE, even those we disagree with.

Who knew?

Oh, THAT'S right, anyone with any sort of a sense of humor.

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