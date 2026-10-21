Holy Ratio, Batman! CT State Senator Pushing COVID Vax Gets Buried Under a Mountain of Mockery



When we see some poor rando on X still talking about masks and the mRNA vax in 2026, we tend to feel bad for them (after we're finished laughing at them trying to lecture normal, sane people, that is). These are broken people, forever condemned to a life of abject misery.

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That's just sad.

But when it is an American elected official who is attempting to push the COVID fear porn, that's something else entirely.

That calls for an EPIC dragging.

Connecticut State Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff found this out the hard way yesterday when he posted a picture of himself receiving yet ANOTHER booster for a mild flu. He also smeared RFK Jr. and trotted out the Left's favorite non-word, "misinformation," while doing so.

Covid is still a thing. Got my annual vaccine to protect myself and my community. Thanks to anti-vaxers, their god-king RFK, Jr. and troves of misinformation, we’ve seen vaccine hesitancy nationwide. Science is real. I trust our local public health officials and my doctors. https://t.co/RoYY6ChOLS — Senator Bob Duff, Majority Leader, Connecticut (@senatorduff) October 20, 2026

OOF!

Well, at least we know that Duff is a "fantasy football legend." And has zero self-awareness, since he chose to wear that t-shirt in public.

To say that Duff was ratioed into oblivion doesn't even begin to describe the monumental beatdown X users administered to him for this tired, expired propaganda.

It was so delicious (and still ongoing) that we couldn't possibly share all the humiliation X served up. But we'll include as many of our favorites as we can.

“The shot is perfect safe. Look at me. I’m totally normal.” pic.twitter.com/u3HwIIV8aJ — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) October 21, 2026

That's not really fair ... to Sloth, that is. That guy was a hero to The Goonies.

Duff's religion isn't actually Big Pharma. It's himself. And he worships it by showing everyone else how much better a person he is than we all are.

weak men make hard times... pic.twitter.com/tkEcnAl9ej — Vikings (@thevikingdood) October 20, 2026

If the adage is true, Duff's constituents in Norwalk and Darien are in for some Lovecraftian-level bad times.

Here’s living proof that the COVID vaccine causes brain damage. — Dr. Simon (@goddek) October 20, 2026

Maybe he was just getting a shot of saline, like Joe Biden did.

(Oops. Were we not supposed to say that part out loud?)

Yes, I fully agree that Democrats should continue getting as many COVID shots as possible.



No need to stop at one.



Democrats should get multiple boosters too, you really never know!!!



Just go get as many as you can Democrats super important 🙏 — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) October 20, 2026

LOL.

The problem will eventually solve itself.

You should check your spike protein antibodies. There is no off switch. pic.twitter.com/VcJQJ5RFxR — Mary Talley Bowden MD (@MaryBowdenMD) October 20, 2026

Shhh. Don't tell him. As we said, the problem will solve itself.

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Yes, many of the replies got really dark. But Duff deserved all of it and then some.

Sorry, we won't include any more images of the evil gnome Tony Fauci.

We're here to laugh at Duff, and seeing Fauci's little weasel face only infuriates us.

Here’s someone who didn’t read Fauci’s diary. This is called being “smugnerant”: — Jimmy Dore (@jimmy_dore) October 21, 2026

OK, we'll tolerate one more reference to Fauci because the sniglet "smugnorant" is just too perfect.

Good. God. Almighty. — john jackson (@pvtjokerus) October 20, 2026

It's almost impossible to believe, isn't it?

Even Pfizer's favorite dancing monkey, Stephen Colbert, isn't pushing the vax anymore.

If the vaccine works, you and others who get it are protected. So, why do you care if others get it?

Don’t you believe in medical freedom? — Sheriff Keith Swank (@SaveOurSheriff) October 20, 2026

These are questions that leftists refused to answer in 2021.

And we all know why they didn't, so we don't expect them to answer them in 2026 either.

They will never give it up.

Giving it up would be an admission of how egregiously they lied to everyone ... including themselves.

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Sen Bob Duff led the charge to eliminate religious exemptions in Connecticut, passed April 28, 2021. — Mary Talley Bowden MD (@MaryBowdenMD) October 21, 2026

See? Now, Duff's ice skating uphill to push COVID propaganda even in 2026 makes more sense, doesn't it?

OMG. They still live amongst us. Either they have zero brain cells, or they are working for Big Pharma “Protect my community” GTFOOH — Suneel Dhand MD (@DrSuneelDhand) October 20, 2026

Get a load of this dingus. 😆 — AwakenedOutlaw⚒️ (@AwakenedOutlaw) October 20, 2026

We have MAID in America, too — The Drunk Republican (@DrunkRepub) October 20, 2026

Ouch!

As we noted above, X wasn't pulling any punches.

Check out this doufus purchased Senator we have in America. Covid vaccine paid posts, fantasy football shirt, dumb face, turkey neck and no muscle tone. Wimp — Peter B (@realpeteyb123) October 20, 2026

Yeah, maybe Duff shouldn't be rolling up his sleeves to show off those pale, doughy arms that probably can't lift the barbell all by itself with no weights on it.

“Got my annual vaccine 💉 to protect myself and my community” LMAO 🤡 Guess which political party this doofus belongs to? — Ashley (@AshSavesUSA) October 20, 2026

It doesn't speak very highly of the voters in Connecticut that they keep electing said Democrat doofuses, does it?

This ratio is INSANE Only 9 hours - dude is getting railroaded — IET 17 (@Inevitably_17) October 20, 2026

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It has only gotten worse for Duff in the ensuing hours.

If you trusted the science, you wouldn’t put that in your arm. pic.twitter.com/0rpysCnOtg — B-Town Biker (@BtownLance) October 20, 2026

Again, we don't actually know what he was putting in his arm, do we?

All we can be sure of is that it definitely wasn't anabolic steroids.

This guy can't be that stupid. He must be lying. Connecticut is the MOST studied state in the nation with regard to Covid vax deaths. I know that because I did it. I wonder if he knows the name, Micah Williamson. — John Beaudoin, Sr., The Real CdC, The Last Boomer (@JohnBeaudoinSr) October 20, 2026

All of the joking aside, Micah Williamson was a 16-year-old student who died within days of taking the COVID shot. He and many, many others.

And no, Duff does not know any of their names.

This is a declaration of faith complete with a slurring of those he considers blasphemers. — Dr Clare Craig ✝️ (@ClareCraigPath) October 21, 2026

Duff's childish smear against RFK Jr., for simply wanting people to know more about what we inject into our bodies, was just the icing on the cake of his excremental post.

This is mental illness. — Ben Kew (@ben_kew) October 21, 2026

Sadly, it is far more contagious than COVID ever was.

It's 2026. This is stupid. Just stop. — Shaun Thompson Show (@shaun_show) October 20, 2026

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What a loser — John D. Macari Jr. 🇺🇸🗽 (@JohnDMacari) October 20, 2026

Well, we could try to go on to include more people dragging Sen. Bob Duff — the number is currently over 22,000 — but we think that one sums him up the best.

What a loser indeed.

Just like anyone who still listens to him or, even worse, votes for him.





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