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Holy Ratio, Batman! CT State Senator Pushing COVID Vax Gets Buried Under a Mountain of Mockery

Grateful Calvin Follow @shoveitjack
Oct 21, 2026 3:00 PM
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Holy Ratio, Batman! CT State Senator Pushing COVID Vax Gets Buried Under a Mountain of Mockery
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When we see some poor rando on X still talking about masks and the mRNA vax in 2026, we tend to feel bad for them (after we're finished laughing at them trying to lecture normal, sane people, that is). These are broken people, forever condemned to a life of abject misery. 

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That's just sad. 

But when it is an American elected official who is attempting to push the COVID fear porn, that's something else entirely. 

That calls for an EPIC dragging. 

Connecticut State Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff found this out the hard way yesterday when he posted a picture of himself receiving yet ANOTHER booster for a mild flu. He also smeared RFK Jr. and trotted out the Left's favorite non-word, "misinformation," while doing so. 

OOF! 

Well, at least we know that Duff is a "fantasy football legend." And has zero self-awareness, since he chose to wear that t-shirt in public.

To say that Duff was ratioed into oblivion doesn't even begin to describe the monumental beatdown X users administered to him for this tired, expired propaganda.

It was so delicious (and still ongoing) that we couldn't possibly share all the humiliation X served up. But we'll include as many of our favorites as we can.

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That's not really fair ... to Sloth, that is. That guy was a hero to The Goonies.  

Duff's religion isn't actually Big Pharma. It's himself. And he worships it by showing everyone else how much better a person he is than we all are. 

If the adage is true, Duff's constituents in Norwalk and Darien are in for some Lovecraftian-level bad times. 

Maybe he was just getting a shot of saline, like Joe Biden did. 

(Oops. Were we not supposed to say that part out loud?)

LOL. 

The problem will eventually solve itself. 

Shhh. Don't tell him. As we said, the problem will solve itself. 

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Yes, many of the replies got really dark. But Duff deserved all of it and then some. 

Sorry, we won't include any more images of the evil gnome Tony Fauci. 

We're here to laugh at Duff, and seeing Fauci's little weasel face only infuriates us. 

OK, we'll tolerate one more reference to Fauci because the sniglet "smugnorant" is just too perfect. 

It's almost impossible to believe, isn't it? 

Even Pfizer's favorite dancing monkey, Stephen Colbert, isn't pushing the vax anymore. 

These are questions that leftists refused to answer in 2021. 

And we all know why they didn't, so we don't expect them to answer them in 2026 either. 

They will never give it up. 

Giving it up would be an admission of how egregiously they lied to everyone ... including themselves. 

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See? Now, Duff's ice skating uphill to push COVID propaganda even in 2026 makes more sense, doesn't it? 

Ouch!

As we noted above, X wasn't pulling any punches. 

Yeah, maybe Duff shouldn't be rolling up his sleeves to show off those pale, doughy arms that probably can't lift the barbell all by itself with no weights on it. 

It doesn't speak very highly of the voters in Connecticut that they keep electing said Democrat doofuses, does it? 

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It has only gotten worse for Duff in the ensuing hours. 

Again, we don't actually know what he was putting in his arm, do we? 

All we can be sure of is that it definitely wasn't anabolic steroids. 

All of the joking aside, Micah Williamson was a 16-year-old student who died within days of taking the COVID shot. He and many, many others. 

And no, Duff does not know any of their names. 

Duff's childish smear against RFK Jr., for simply wanting people to know more about what we inject into our bodies, was just the icing on the cake of his excremental post. 

Sadly, it is far more contagious than COVID ever was. 

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Well, we could try to go on to include more people dragging Sen. Bob Duff — the number is currently over 22,000 — but we think that one sums him up the best. 

What a loser indeed. 

Just like anyone who still listens to him or, even worse, votes for him. 

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News Topics BIG PHARMA | CONNECTICUT | COVID-19 | DEMOCRAT PARTY | VACCINES

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