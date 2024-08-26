THE CRINGE, IT BURNS! Hillary, AOC, and Others Record Lamest Video EVER for The Late Show

Every time we think the Democrats have gone as low as they can go with cringeworthy content on social media, they just go ahead and slither right under that bar.

Advertisement

From the fake phone calls to the 'Little Gretch' video with an actual doll to actually making Americans hate Doritos (which is a pretty impossible task), there has been no shortage of content from the left recently that kind of makes us want to go find some knitting needles for our eyes.

But if we thought we had seen their worst, we were wrong. We were oh, so painfully wrong.

This weekend, several prominent Democrats -- including Hillary Clinton, AOC, Nancy Pelosi, Pete Buttigieg, and actress Julia Louis-Dreyfuss recorded a promo video for their appearances on Stephen Colbert's The Late Show this week and ... well, just watch for yourself.

[Note: We apologize in advance for what you are about to see. Sincerely. But we had to see it and we needed someone to commiserate with.]

What did I just watch 😳 pic.twitter.com/GvTMGkQzHL — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 25, 2024

At this point, we should reassure everyone that no, that was not Melania Trump in the middle of that video. That is actress Laura Benanti, who has become known on the left for her Melania impersonation.

We're sure that Colbert's show will treat this impersonation with total respect and not be disgraceful at all. [eyeroll]

Also, isn't it interesting that Colbert is having all of these Democrats on his show, but none of them are Kamala Harris or Tim Walz?

That seems weird.

Something you'll never be able to unsee. EVER!!!



The cringe is off the charts!! — SaltyGoat (@SaltyGoat17) August 25, 2024

It is the cringiest thing you will ever see ... until the next video from the Democrats, that is.

The last thing you see before you’re sacrificed: pic.twitter.com/LJJlXE6mUC — Matt McClowry (@mattmcclowry) August 25, 2024

Seriously. You could place this video at the end of Midsommar or The Wicker Man and it wouldn't seem out of place at all.

Fixed It: 💩 pic.twitter.com/B6OlyEfGBi — Invisible Memes On X (@w2071d) August 25, 2024

YIKES. That's what the video looks like when you put on those sunglasses Roddy Piper wore in They Live.





The Sacred Dance of the AWFLs https://t.co/2jdrku4YZh — Dave "Joyful" Gordon 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@D_Gordzo) August 26, 2024

Videos like that one are what make people believe that Pizzagate is real.

Here we are literally living Veep and they’re embracing it. — Kayla Norris (@Kaylacnorris) August 25, 2024

The sheer lack of self-awareness of Louis-Dreyfus, who played Harris's doppelganger Selina Meyer in Veep, by becoming a vocal supporter of Harris is as incredible as it is not at all surprising in the least.

One potato, two potato, three potato more…. https://t.co/Rq4MmUCDzx — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) August 26, 2024

That's ... ahem ... one way to explain those hand motions. We can think of a few others ...

Welp now we know Bootyjudge is the female in the relationship. — Jules! (@sparkly_jules1) August 26, 2024

Advertisement

It is, ummm, curious that Buttigieg is the only man who agreed to appear in this video. You can draw your own conclusions there.

I hate these people, so much.



Not even for their politics. Just because they made this stupid video that will live in my head for the rest of my life.



I now have to live every day in pure agony knowing that this video exists. And that is why I hate them. — Jesse Burkhart (@JesseBurkhart7) August 25, 2024

Embrace that hate. Let it flow through you.

HA. Yes, that's accurate. Maybe they're trying to determine who will draw the short straw and have to go out first this week to pretend they are full of 'joy.'

Is this supposed to make us forget about inflation? 😂 — Sharika Soal (@SharikaSoal84) August 25, 2024

They will do anything to try to distract everyone from the failure that is Harris and the lying weirdo that is Walz. Ironically, videos like these just remind people more.

Bear in mind that this is a promo for Colbert's show, the same person who brought us 'The Vax Scene.'

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

That explains a LOT, actually.

Fortunately, we can always count on Twitter to turn something cringe into something wonderful.

Advertisement

LOL. That's awesome. The left is still melting down about RFK Jr. endorsing Trump and promising to campaign for and with him. And we are loving every minute of their collective hissy fit.

And, in any case, MAGA did this video better several days ago anyway.

HAHAHAHAHAHAHA. See, now that's funny.

If the people featured in that video had done it all themselves, it would have likely looked as horrible as the Democrats' video above. Unlike the left, however, all of these people have some dignity.

The MAGA video is intentionally having some fun by making the people in it look silly. The left, on the other hand, does not know how to have fun. So whenever they post a video of them trying to look like they can be funny, it always comes off as fake and lame. Every time.

But we are grateful for the Democrats' Colbert video anyway.

It is a good reminder to everyone that we should never, ever watch that show.