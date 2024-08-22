No One Believes This Cringe: Kamala and Timmy Stage ANOTHER Fake Phone Call for the DNC

One of the most insidious aspects of gaslighting is that, even if you recognize it for what it is, even if you don't let it drive you insane, even if you say that it will never work on you ... it is still kind of working.

Advertisement

Because gaslighting isn't only designed to make you think you are crazy, it is also designed to wear you down. Even when it is hamfisted and obvious, if it is relentless and incessant -- as everything coming out of the media, the Democrats, and the DNC this week certainly is -- it can make you just say, 'This is all so much bullcrap. Nothing is real. I give up."

Democrats are counting on this.

When Kamala Harris was installed as the Democrat presidential nominee, she staged an obviously fake phone call with the Obamas and another one with Joe Biden. When Harris selected Tim Walz as her running mate, she not only did it again, but she also had her husband record a fake phone call with Gwen Walz.

Everyone called out the Harris campaign, as well as the other participants, for the completely staged phoniness of all of these calls.

So what did Harris and Walz do about that? Simple. They staged yet another fake phone call last night for the DNC in advance of Walz's acceptance speech. Watch:

Are the fake schmaltz and fabricated 'joy' wearing you down yet? Because that is the intention.

By the way, nice touch with the white sneakers and black socks, Tim. How authentically 'folksy dad' of you.

It is ALL scripted. It is ALL choreographed. It is ALL cosplay.

“Another staged call has hit the internet” pic.twitter.com/olH6DGvZEI — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) August 22, 2024

We need to launch a Global War on Kabuki Theater, President Bush.

.@KamalaHarris

.@Tim_Walz

Everything is staged including the candidacy🤡 — Xi Van Fleet (@XVanFleet) August 22, 2024

We know Twitchy readers don't need it, but here is just another reminder that exactly ZERO people have voted for either Harris or Walz to be the nominees in this election.

Iron Law of Woke Cosplay. https://t.co/iBrK2AZfw6 — Logan Lancing, dragon slayer (@LoganLancing) August 22, 2024

The entire Harris campaign is a giant Potemkin village.

I love how they keep having their very natural, organic, spur of the moment conversations caught on film. https://t.co/dDfseKl3Jr — theRoddick (@OriginalRoddick) August 22, 2024

They apparently have cameras on hand to capture anything and everything Harris and Walz say ... except any policy proposals they might have.

Can we please stop with these videos of telephone calls, please? It was cute the first time because it looked authentic. Now? It’s cringe. Just stop. #Ick https://t.co/5gpUz5mtgu — Jacqui Budden (@JacquiDelaney) August 22, 2024

Wearing you down, wearing you down some more, and then continuing to wear you down with the cringe.

TIM IT'S KAMALA U DON'T KNOW HOW 2 ADD MY NAME 2 UR PHONE SO I HAVE 2 ANNOUNCE MYSELF EVERY TIME I CALL SO U KNOW IT'S ME BECAUSE UR STILL GETTING USED 2 THIS TECHNOLOGY STUFF https://t.co/2zahEFGGRf — President Dr RollerGator MVIP PhD (@drrollergator) August 22, 2024

Advertisement

HAHAHAHAHA. Yes, that is yet another 'tell' on the phoniness. These two running mates not knowing who it is that's just calling them out of the blue to say 'good luck.'

Harris can't talk about groceries without giving away the secret that she's been the one in power for the past four years driving those costs up.

So, we get phone calls.

Maybe Kamala would have time to do an interview if they didn't waste so much time on these cringe, staged calls. https://t.co/HacTpX55RI — Brandon's Crew Chief (@RWReagan1) August 22, 2024

Pish posh. Interviews? This campaign isn't about 'interviews,' or 'policies,' or 'competency.'

It's all about the 'vibe.' Because that is so brat.

Wtf is up with all these weird staged, scripted, phone calls and videos...You know people can see and hear bad acting right? It's so fake and...

WEIRD — Mal (@jewpsy418) August 22, 2024

They know. They just don't care. They're not trying to convince anyone. They're trying to make you sick and tired and disengaged.

Just like that.

Advertisement

It is cringe and it is weird. And don't be surprised if they release another video just like this one before Harris's speech on the final day of the DNC.

Then, they will do another one before Harris's September debate (assuming she shows up). Then another before Walz's debate (assuming he shows up). Then they will do yet another one before each of them goes to the polling booth to vote in November.

We'll keep laughing at all of this cosplay from their campaign -- because it deserves to be mocked -- but everyone should remember why they are doing this and not get discouraged.

On the contrary, every fake phone call released on Twitter should strengthen our resolve even more to do everything we can to keep these two hilariously incompetent people as far away from the White House as possible.