WHY DO THEY SUCK AT THIS? Harris and Emhoff Stage Fake Phone Calls to Welcome Tim and Gwen Walz

WARNING TWITCHY READERS: What you are about to see is Cringe Threat Level Alpha.

We know we've shared some cringeworthy tweets, memes, and videos from the left in the past, but you may want to get a defibrillator ready or dial '9-1-' on your phone because the cringe you are about to see might cause an acute myocardial infarction.

As you know, yesterday Kamala Harris selected far-left governor Tim 'Trans Them Kids' Walz as her running mate. They held a rally together in Philadelphia last night, where there was lots of giggling, but no real policy positions and, of course, no answering of questions from the media.

Earlier in the day, however, the Harris-Walz campaign decided one way to win might be to make any conservatives and independents gouge out their eyes in horror with another fake, staged 'phone call' between the two candidates. Watch:

When I called @Tim_Walz this morning to ask him to join our campaign, I shared my deep level of respect for him and the work we've done together.



We're going to unify this country and we're going to win.



Let's go get this done. pic.twitter.com/EcqZ497lyk — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 6, 2024

So organic. So 'folksy.' So gag-us-with-a-spoon fake.

IT'S NOT A FACETIME CALL. NO ONE HOLDS THEIR PHONE LIKE THAT.

Oh, but hang on. It gets worse. It gets so much worse.

Not satisfied with one phony, staged phone call, the Harris-Walz campaign decided to do a second one. This time, 'Second Gentleman' Doug Emhoff 'called' Walz's wife, Gwen Wal,z to welcome her to the campaign trail as well.

Welcome to the team, Gwen. I’ve got your back. pic.twitter.com/u9928E7rIw — Doug Emhoff (@DouglasEmhoff) August 6, 2024

Are you still there, Twitchy readers? Did the cringe kill you? Should we call the EMTs for you?

We hope not. We hope you can stay with us long enough to remind you that maybe 'I've got your back' isn't the phrase Emhoff wants to be using here since his most recent newsworthiness was how he banged the nanny (and possibly forced her to get an abortion). And the woman he was talking to? Gwen Walz? Oh, she just likes to enjoy the aroma of rioters burning down small businesses in Minneapolis, that's all.

Whatever you do, don't let any of these people call you weird.

STOP WITH THIS CRINGE! — Trump History (@Trump_History45) August 6, 2024

Imagine having to listen to videos as stupid as this for 4 years — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 6, 2024

If Tom Elliott ever made one of his famous supercuts of all of Harris's fake phone calls (at the BET Awards, from the Obamas, from Joe Biden, and now this one), it would be like the seventh circle of Hell.

She's about as authentic as cubic zirconia.

This is weird and cringy af. https://t.co/aYAb7a9JiJ — Steven Cheung (@TheStevenCheung) August 6, 2024

'Weird and cringy AF' could practically be Harris's campaign slogan.

But Emhoff is no better.

Do you guys do anything that isn’t staged and scripted? — Doug 🇺🇸 (@ProudPatriot247) August 6, 2024

In point of fact, no. No, they do not.

Please try not to kiss her on the lips like you do Jill Biden. It’s gross — 🌈 Tess T. Eccles-Brown, PhD (@TTEcclesBrown) August 6, 2024

Emhoff kissing 'Doctor' Jill at the State of the Union makes a lot more sense now since Jill used to be a babysitter too.

Just sayin'.

Gwen will get the customary “official” welcome soon. https://t.co/Av6nRrERK1 pic.twitter.com/eznDObJew5 — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) August 6, 2024

See what we mean?

Try to stay off her nanny, you disgusting freak. https://t.co/ycv8N8obrI — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) August 6, 2024

We're not saying Emhoff is on the Epstein client list. We're just saying we wouldn't be shocked if he is.

Yikes. (Hey, Mindy said it. We didn't.)

Keep an eye on this guy around your wife, Tampon Tim https://t.co/nwfF33SOxc — Revolver News (@RevolverNewsUSA) August 6, 2024

Unless Walz is into that too. Again, not saying it. Just saying it would not come as a surprise.

This is so organic, wow. You’d never know this was their 8th try. https://t.co/pq0we2Guv6 — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) August 6, 2024

Who told you it was a good idea?you’re both creeping the populace out. https://t.co/KhudL1VNYY — Calvin 𝕏 🎙🍿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇮🇱🏴‍☠️ (@DarthCalvin) August 6, 2024

Someone must be giving the Harris campaign advice that these fake, staged, completely cringe videos must be a good idea because they keep doing them.

And we keep having to cover them, which really pisses us off. There is only so much phoniness we can take, after all, even in a presidential election year.

Truly amazing how everyone Kamala Harris speaks with on the phone has a camera crew just...waiting.



So impromptu. So authentic. So real. https://t.co/uBr2NoTD2y — Ian Haworth (@ighaworth) August 6, 2024

If she has the camera on her so often, could one of those cameramen, you know, actually take a video of her stating any of her policy positions? It's getting kind of noticeable that she is running away from them.

And we know Tim Walz is going to run away from all of his 'accomplishments' as Minnesota governor.

Waltz allowed rioters to loot and burn down Minneapolis, while Kamala promoted a fund to bond the criminal who did this out!!! pic.twitter.com/niN6dmP8uX — The Silent Majority (@siIentmajority) August 6, 2024

As J.D. Vance said so perfectly yesterday, 'They make an interesting tag team because Tim Walz allowed rioters to burn down Minneapolis in the summer of 2020, and the few that got caught, Kamala Harris helped bail them out of jail.'

LOL. Chef's kiss, Senator Vance. And there's a whole lot more bad policy where that came from. Cringy phone calls won't erase any of that.

The good news is that, regardless of how much of this schmaltz the Harris-Walz campaign tried to push out yesterday, Twitter was faster (and much better) than the mainstream media at defining who Walz really is in his first day on the ticket. Twitchy's extensive coverage of his selection proved that.

The media will still do their best to hide both Democrat candidates from the voters, but they do have to open their mouths sometimes.

And whenever they do -- like in these horrible videos from Harris and Emhoff -- it is like a gift to the Trump campaign.

Every time.