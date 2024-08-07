WHY DO THEY SUCK AT THIS? Harris and Emhoff Stage Fake Phone Calls to Welcome Tim and Gwen Walz

Tim Walz's 'Mind Your Own Damn Business' Golden Rule Collapses Under the Weight...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  8:00 AM on August 07, 2024
Twitchy

WARNING TWITCHY READERS: What you are about to see is Cringe Threat Level Alpha. 

We know we've shared some cringeworthy tweets, memes, and videos from the left in the past, but you may want to get a defibrillator ready or dial '9-1-' on your phone because the cringe you are about to see might cause an acute myocardial infarction. 

As you know, yesterday Kamala Harris selected far-left governor Tim 'Trans Them Kids' Walz as her running mate. They held a rally together in Philadelphia last night, where there was lots of giggling, but no real policy positions and, of course, no answering of questions from the media. 

Earlier in the day, however, the Harris-Walz campaign decided one way to win might be to make any conservatives and independents gouge out their eyes in horror with another fake, staged 'phone call' between the two candidates. Watch:  

So organic. So 'folksy.' So gag-us-with-a-spoon fake. 

IT'S NOT A FACETIME CALL. NO ONE HOLDS THEIR PHONE LIKE THAT. 

Oh, but hang on. It gets worse. It gets so much worse.

Not satisfied with one phony, staged phone call, the Harris-Walz campaign decided to do a second one. This time, 'Second Gentleman' Doug Emhoff 'called' Walz's wife, Gwen Wal,z to welcome her to the campaign trail as well.  

Tim Walz's 'Mind Your Own Damn Business' Golden Rule Collapses Under the Weight of Its Own BS
Doug P.
Are you still there, Twitchy readers? Did the cringe kill you? Should we call the EMTs for you? 

We hope not. We hope you can stay with us long enough to remind you that maybe 'I've got your back' isn't the phrase Emhoff wants to be using here since his most recent newsworthiness was how he banged the nanny (and possibly forced her to get an abortion). And the woman he was talking to? Gwen Walz? Oh, she just likes to enjoy the aroma of rioters burning down small businesses in Minneapolis, that's all.  

Whatever you do, don't let any of these people call you weird. 

If Tom Elliott ever made one of his famous supercuts of all of Harris's fake phone calls (at the BET Awards, from the Obamas, from Joe Biden, and now this one), it would be like the seventh circle of Hell. 

She's about as authentic as cubic zirconia.

'Weird and cringy AF' could practically be Harris's campaign slogan. 

But Emhoff is no better. 

In point of fact, no. No, they do not. 

Emhoff kissing 'Doctor' Jill at the State of the Union makes a lot more sense now since Jill used to be a babysitter too. 

Just sayin'.

See what we mean? 

We're not saying Emhoff is on the Epstein client list. We're just saying we wouldn't be shocked if he is. 

Yikes. (Hey, Mindy said it. We didn't.)

Unless Walz is into that too. Again, not saying it. Just saying it would not come as a surprise. 

Someone must be giving the Harris campaign advice that these fake, staged, completely cringe videos must be a good idea because they keep doing them. 

And we keep having to cover them, which really pisses us off. There is only so much phoniness we can take, after all, even in a presidential election year. 

If she has the camera on her so often, could one of those cameramen, you know, actually take a video of her stating any of her policy positions? It's getting kind of noticeable that she is running away from them. 

And we know Tim Walz is going to run away from all of his 'accomplishments' as Minnesota governor. 

As J.D. Vance said so perfectly yesterday, 'They make an interesting tag team because Tim Walz allowed rioters to burn down Minneapolis in the summer of 2020, and the few that got caught, Kamala Harris helped bail them out of jail.'

LOL. Chef's kiss, Senator Vance. And there's a whole lot more bad policy where that came from. Cringy phone calls won't erase any of that. 

The good news is that, regardless of how much of this schmaltz the Harris-Walz campaign tried to push out yesterday, Twitter was faster (and much better) than the mainstream media at defining who Walz really is in his first day on the ticket. Twitchy's extensive coverage of his selection proved that. 

The media will still do their best to hide both Democrat candidates from the voters, but they do have to open their mouths sometimes. 

And whenever they do -- like in these horrible videos from Harris and Emhoff -- it is like a gift to the Trump campaign. 

Every time. 

Tags: FAIL FAKE KAMALA HARRIS PHONE CALL 2024 ELECTION TIM WALZ

