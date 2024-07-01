YOU GO, GIRL: Kamala Harris Sets New Cringe World Record With Pandering BET Awards Video (Watch)

Monday Morning Meme Madness
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  8:30 AM on July 01, 2024
Sarah D.

After his debate performance Thursday night, the speculation about whether or not Joe Biden will stay in the presidential race has swept over Twitter (and everywhere else, let's be honest) like a category-five hurricane. One of the problems with replacing Biden though, is that his vice president, Kamala Harris, is walking, talking 25th Amendment insurance. 

It turns out, picking Harris might be the one smart thing Biden has done, at least in terms of his own job security. 

Last night, something called the BET Awards took place, hosted by someone named Taraji P. Henson. Honestly, we didn't know either of those was a thing. But don't take that personally, BET Awards, this writer's eyes tend to glaze over whenever ANY kind of awards show becomes the topic of conversation. 

Like most awards shows, this one featured a lot of bashing of conservatives in general and Donald Trump in particular. All of it was as cringe as you would imagine, but then Harris showed up in a pre-recorded spot with Henson and put all other cringe to shame. 

Take a moment to view it ... though we warn you: what you are about to see, you can never unsee. 

Can a video cause physical pain? Because we're pretty sure that one just did. And that's only one minute of it. The FULL video is over two minutes long. You can watch it here if you are some kind of twisted masochist. 

Where to begin? The bogus complaints about 'threats to freedom and democracy'? Or maybe it's the fake phone screens trying to make it look like they were actually talking to each other? Or how about the sitting vice president saying that anyone who doesn't vote for her is an 'extremist'? (She must have learned that one from Biden.)

This is all horrible. But the cringe that won the night -- clearly -- was Harris putting on the affectation that she is a hip young black woman (except for 'woman,' she is none of those things). 

'YOU know' ... 'They not like us' ... 'Girl, you know I'm out here in these streets.' 

You know what, let's just let Twitter take over to laugh at and mock every second of this. 

This is every bit as insulting as Hillary Clinton talking about carrying hot sauce in her purse or saying, 'I ain't in no ways tired.'

Especially because Harris, like Clinton, is not a black woman. 

Oops. Well, Biden isn't currently hemorrhaging Indian-American voters, so that demo doesn't need to be pandered and condescended to, we suppose. 

LOL. That picture must have been taken while she was celebrating Kwanzaa and shouting 'FWEEDOM.'

Ahem. Moving on now ...

HEY. We said we were moving on from that. [giggles anyway]

When, exactly, was the last time Harris was 'out in the streets'? No, seriously. Is the answer 'never'?

Problem solved. Harris has saved the Biden administration. 

LOLOLOLOLOLOL. 

Like acid. 

The pandering. It's off the charts. 

The answer is 'all.' ALL the condescending and gross. 

How about 'creeptacular'? Is that a word? 

Harris is WAY past Veep comparisons anymore. She is a parody OF the parody. 

OOF. Gigantic OOF. 

That is a hard pill to swallow, but truth pills always are. 

She may not have dementia like Biden, but that doesn't mean her brain works any better than his does. 

Umm ... rehearsing for this video? Other than that, we got nothing. 

HA. 'Blaccent.' We like that. We're stealing that one, John Smith. 

And there it is. There's the real problem. Kamala Harris cannot talk about those issues because her boss has taken a flamethrower to the economy over the past three and a half years and has pumped up inflation so high, you'll probably find it at a BET Awards after-party. 

So instead, they fearmonger about issues like 'reproductive rights' and 'Jim Crow 2.0.' 

OK, fine. We expect that. But then, because she is the living definition of 'lowest common denominator,' she does it in a way that is just patronizing and insulting to the audience she wants to reach.

When minority voters are fleeing the Biden administration faster than a jackrabbit because of the economy (and other problems), somehow, we don't think cringy pandering to that demographic is going to do the trick. 

No matter how much you talk about being 'out here in these streets, girl.'

Tags: AWARD BET FAIL KAMALA HARRIS 2024 ELECTION

