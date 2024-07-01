YOU GO, GIRL: Kamala Harris Sets New Cringe World Record With Pandering BET Awards Video (Watch)

After his debate performance Thursday night, the speculation about whether or not Joe Biden will stay in the presidential race has swept over Twitter (and everywhere else, let's be honest) like a category-five hurricane. One of the problems with replacing Biden though, is that his vice president, Kamala Harris, is walking, talking 25th Amendment insurance.

Advertisement

It turns out, picking Harris might be the one smart thing Biden has done, at least in terms of his own job security.

Last night, something called the BET Awards took place, hosted by someone named Taraji P. Henson. Honestly, we didn't know either of those was a thing. But don't take that personally, BET Awards, this writer's eyes tend to glaze over whenever ANY kind of awards show becomes the topic of conversation.

Like most awards shows, this one featured a lot of bashing of conservatives in general and Donald Trump in particular. All of it was as cringe as you would imagine, but then Harris showed up in a pre-recorded spot with Henson and put all other cringe to shame.

Take a moment to view it ... though we warn you: what you are about to see, you can never unsee.

Vice President Kamala Harris for the #BETAwards: "The majority of us believe in freedom and equality, but these extremists, as they say, they not like us." pic.twitter.com/wE0hDB3XId — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) July 1, 2024

Can a video cause physical pain? Because we're pretty sure that one just did. And that's only one minute of it. The FULL video is over two minutes long. You can watch it here if you are some kind of twisted masochist.

Where to begin? The bogus complaints about 'threats to freedom and democracy'? Or maybe it's the fake phone screens trying to make it look like they were actually talking to each other? Or how about the sitting vice president saying that anyone who doesn't vote for her is an 'extremist'? (She must have learned that one from Biden.)

This is all horrible. But the cringe that won the night -- clearly -- was Harris putting on the affectation that she is a hip young black woman (except for 'woman,' she is none of those things).

'YOU know' ... 'They not like us' ... 'Girl, you know I'm out here in these streets.'

You know what, let's just let Twitter take over to laugh at and mock every second of this.

Old and busted: "It is time for us to do what we have been doing and that time is every day."



New hotness: “Yeah girl, I’m out here in these streets!" https://t.co/OlBlOHgeUc — Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) July 1, 2024

This is every bit as insulting as Hillary Clinton talking about carrying hot sauce in her purse or saying, 'I ain't in no ways tired.'

Especially because Harris, like Clinton, is not a black woman.

Fun fact, Harris entered politics as the first Indian-American Senator, only adopting an identity as a black woman when it became politically advantageous.



But, you go girl, I guess.https://t.co/mqevwnd3rs https://t.co/w8AdUogGUc pic.twitter.com/VhvCtM4eal — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) July 1, 2024

Oops. Well, Biden isn't currently hemorrhaging Indian-American voters, so that demo doesn't need to be pandered and condescended to, we suppose.

LOL. That picture must have been taken while she was celebrating Kwanzaa and shouting 'FWEEDOM.'

Ain’t nobody like Harris because nobody else got their start in politics on their knees like she did.#HeelsUpHarris https://t.co/hpiX7AWDAs — Andrew Young - TANSTAAFL Curmudgeon (@NucMM1retired) July 1, 2024

Advertisement

Ahem. Moving on now ...

“I’m out here in these sheets…streets!” https://t.co/zgkPdjmC0o — J.R. Holmsted (@JHolmsted) July 1, 2024

HEY. We said we were moving on from that. [giggles anyway]

“Yeah girl I’m out here in these streets

Up early in the mornin’ four deep

Creepin' in my Jeep,

Cuz I’m the mutha-f*ckin Veep

And real thugs don't sleep.” https://t.co/Km6ZVqaLMC pic.twitter.com/2qMDn3LjaO — Christopher J. Scalia (@cjscalia) July 1, 2024

When, exactly, was the last time Harris was 'out in the streets'? No, seriously. Is the answer 'never'?

Problem solved. Harris has saved the Biden administration.

LOLOLOLOLOLOL.

Like acid.

Looking for a word...rhymes with "fringe." pic.twitter.com/WVqu56XNYs — Les Clay (@LesClay) July 1, 2024

Hey black people I listen to rap music, vote for me pic.twitter.com/TQW8f0fdJl — Naji (@NajiChill) July 1, 2024

The pandering. It's off the charts.

How condescending and gross is this? https://t.co/MsGTNgIq6x — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) July 1, 2024

The answer is 'all.' ALL the condescending and gross.

This is beyond cringe. A new word is required.



Isn't this embarrassing to you? https://t.co/JdogbkyAuz — Stef. 👨🏾‍💻 (@STEFisDOPE) July 1, 2024

Advertisement

How about 'creeptacular'? Is that a word?

To your point @Tyler_A_Harper : This has to be one of the single most clueless, patronizing lines ever, "Yeah girl, I'm out here in these streets." I honestly don't think the writers at Veep could come up with something this unintentionally funny. https://t.co/xZNkb05Zz8 — Dillonsrule (@dillonsrule) July 1, 2024

Harris is WAY past Veep comparisons anymore. She is a parody OF the parody.

This might be worse than the debate https://t.co/LqUCKsZZ7P — Ben Rajadurai (@brajadurai) July 1, 2024

OOF. Gigantic OOF.

That is a hard pill to swallow, but truth pills always are.

My God they’re right the alternative to Biden is worse https://t.co/4n2Qh86fTe — Sunny (@sunnyright) July 1, 2024

She may not have dementia like Biden, but that doesn't mean her brain works any better than his does.

What has she literally been doing these past 4 years? pic.twitter.com/Qb7L2DzQb4 — SilentRideHome (@SilentHomeRide) July 1, 2024

Umm ... rehearsing for this video? Other than that, we got nothing.

Oh cool, she put on her blaccent for the BET crowd.



Won't work. https://t.co/a9Uxv1Ph2J — John Smith 🇺🇲 (@JohnSmithNew2) July 1, 2024

HA. 'Blaccent.' We like that. We're stealing that one, John Smith.

The number one issue for black voters right now is:

1. The economy

2. Inflation



Watch this clip and tell me how many times either are mentioned https://t.co/85T7R7AqK7 — Ryan Campbell (@BanUnsweetTea) July 1, 2024

And there it is. There's the real problem. Kamala Harris cannot talk about those issues because her boss has taken a flamethrower to the economy over the past three and a half years and has pumped up inflation so high, you'll probably find it at a BET Awards after-party.

Advertisement

So instead, they fearmonger about issues like 'reproductive rights' and 'Jim Crow 2.0.'

OK, fine. We expect that. But then, because she is the living definition of 'lowest common denominator,' she does it in a way that is just patronizing and insulting to the audience she wants to reach.

When minority voters are fleeing the Biden administration faster than a jackrabbit because of the economy (and other problems), somehow, we don't think cringy pandering to that demographic is going to do the trick.

No matter how much you talk about being 'out here in these streets, girl.'