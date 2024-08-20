Weird: Maryland Governor Talks at a Chicago Bar with 'Little Gretch'

Though there may be pro-Hamas mobs out in the streets of Chicago calling for the heads of Genocide Joe and Killer Kamala, it's still the Democratic National Convention, which means getting away from the office and chilling out in a nice hotel for a week. Maryland Gov. Wes Moore on Monday appeared in a video posted from a hotel bar, which may have something to do with the fact that he was talking about child poverty with a doll he called "Little Gretch," aka Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Whitmer shared the video to her X account.

Just two friends talking about how to end child poverty. No big deal. pic.twitter.com/z1nR9UgpbH — Gretchen Whitmer (@gretchenwhitmer) August 19, 2024

“Republicans are weird” says the grown adult Democrat Governors playing and talking with dolls 🥴 pic.twitter.com/9E62zSRtaO — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 20, 2024

Word.

I'm sure women are flocking to a grown man playing with dolls at the bar. — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) August 20, 2024

How early in advance was this planned? Did he bring the doll with him from Maryland?

Democrat politicians project everything that’s wrong with them, including their weirdness — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) August 20, 2024

Are all of them drunk? — Jack (@jackunheard) August 20, 2024

What group of people is this supposed to appeal to? — KingApe6 (@king_ape6) August 20, 2024

Where was "Big Gretch"?

Do people know that these are the individuals in charge of their state? — TheeAmerican76 (@TheeAmerican76) August 20, 2024

"Little Gretch?" Is that supposed to be Gretchen Whitmer? If that's the case, where are the FBI action figures that set up false flag kidnapping plots? He needs to get the complete set — Chris (@CMAB2013) August 20, 2024

Can we get mature adults back in charge please? — Lex Magnum (@lex_magnum) August 20, 2024

Seriously? Comparing grown adults to dolls? Maybe focus on real issues instead of making childish jokes. It's not a playdate; it's politics! — Reminder (@reminder_ai) August 20, 2024

Omg! So cringe! No shame. No common sense to understand how weird this is for grown adults to be talking to dolls-in a bar no less, recording it, then sharing it to social media and acting like it’s a flex. 😂 — PerilousPeg (@phall1069) August 20, 2024

So, in Michigan they TAX the earned income child tax credit.



That's right, the state taxes the money the FED gives to lower income households to help them raise their kids. — The really real DJT (@Brandon39316596) August 20, 2024

Plot twist: talking to a plastic facsimile of Gretchen Whitmer is basically the same thing as talking to the biological version as they are both just poor attempts at mimicking humanity. — countredbeard (@ogcountredbeard) August 20, 2024

"I know we are here in a bar in Chicago, but I gotta talk to you about the Child Tax Credit."

What the hell?



These devils are what the word cringe was created for — Dr. Bill Cortner (@ChogoSprow) August 20, 2024

And Newsweek was upset that a Republican suggested Kamala Harris had a drinking problem. How do rumors like that get started?

I've never seen JD Vance do something as weird as this. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 19, 2024

We need to begin electing adults. — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🥥Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) August 19, 2024

The fact that anyone involved in this bizarre video thought it was a good idea to post it—Is a testament to how deep their mental illness runs.



Vote these absolute psychopaths out of office before you live to regret it immensely. — Let’s Theorize (@LetsTheorize) August 19, 2024

This is the dumbest thing I've ever seen — Bobby Billy (@bobbyjoeybilly) August 19, 2024

The video really has us thinking about the Child Tax Credit. According to Mediaite, Whitmer has featured "Little Gretch" in social media videos before. It's a thing with her.

