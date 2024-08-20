Foreign Policy Genius Joe Biden Ordered U.S. Troops to Prep for Nuclear Confrontation...
Weird: Maryland Governor Talks at a Chicago Bar with 'Little Gretch'

Brett T.  |  6:30 PM on August 20, 2024
Twitter

Though there may be pro-Hamas mobs out in the streets of Chicago calling for the heads of Genocide Joe and Killer Kamala, it's still the Democratic National Convention, which means getting away from the office and chilling out in a nice hotel for a week. Maryland Gov. Wes Moore on Monday appeared in a video posted from a hotel bar, which may have something to do with the fact that he was talking about child poverty with a doll he called "Little Gretch," aka Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Whitmer shared the video to her X account.

Word.

How early in advance was this planned? Did he bring the doll with him from Maryland?

Where was "Big Gretch"?

"I know we are here in a bar in Chicago, but I gotta talk to you about the Child Tax Credit."

And Newsweek was upset that a Republican suggested Kamala Harris had a drinking problem. How do rumors like that get started?

The video really has us thinking about the Child Tax Credit. According to Mediaite, Whitmer has featured "Little Gretch" in social media videos before. It's a thing with her.

*** 

