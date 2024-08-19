Newsweek Says Republicans Are Spreading Rumors About Kamala Harris' 'Drinking Problem'

Forget all the rumors you've heard about Nancy Pelosi having a drinking problem — now Republicans are spreading rumors about Kamala Harris and her supposed drinking problem. We'll have to read the piece to find just how widespread this is. We've heard rumors about Harris' intelligence; Donald Trump has said she's not a very smart person.

Advertisement

How would such a rumor get started, anyway? It's not like Harris serves up word salad for every meal and cackles at her own jokes.

Kamala Harris "drinking problem" rumors are being spread by Republicans https://t.co/m1Fzrrq8Th pic.twitter.com/ppqqIdusbm — Newsweek (@Newsweek) August 19, 2024

Chloe Mayer reports:

As Donald Trump grapples to combat the surge of support for Kamala Harris with a barrage of personal attacks against her, his campaign team appear to be rolling out a new line this week—by alleging that his Democratic rival has a "drinking problem." No evidence has been offered up to support the allegations, which are being pushed by Trump's allies across social media. Trump campaign insider James Blair is thought to be the first person who made the unsubstantiated claims, with a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday, and other pro-Trump accounts subsequently repeated the allegations. Newsweek has contacted representatives for both Trump and Harris by email seeking a response to Blair's comments. … The attacks do not seem to be working as well as Trump may have hoped, because Harris is surging ahead in many of the polls. And her running-mate Tim Walz went viral after mocking the Republican attacks by describing Trump and Vance as "weird people." Nevertheless, the new angle being pushed by Trump's team concerns Harris' drinking habits. Blair, who is the political director of the Trump 2024 campaign, wrote on X: "A lot of rumors out there about Kamala having a serious drinking problem...apparently coming into focus as campaign heats up." His post was liked more than 9,000 times and almost 4,000 X users shared it with their own followers. The post has also been viewed 5 million times.

So, one person.

A lot of rumors out there about Kamala having a serious drinking problem…apparently coming into focus as campaign heats up.



⏳Stay Tuned… — James Blair (@JamesBlairUSA) August 18, 2024

Frankly, it would explain a lot if Harris had a drinking problem. If this is her sober …

Best case: She’s drunk.

Worst case: She’s sober. — Useless Tree (@_Useless_Tree_) August 19, 2024

I wouldn't have thought twice about the rumors, but once the mainstream media begins to deny, you can confirm they are true. — Warren Wilhelm (@War_Wilhelm) August 19, 2024

Remember when you claimed that rumors about Joe Biden not being mentally up to the task are being spread by Republicans and any evidence of it is "cheap fakes." — Hondo - Old School SWAT (@HondoTrades) August 19, 2024

I mean, Republicans are talking about it, sure, but it’s mostly the dozens upon dozens of videos of Kamala Harris being obviously impaired while speaking that are doing the actual “spreading.” — Fuwnie Schtuff (@FuwnieSchtuff) August 19, 2024

Um, you’re literally posting something about it on your social media platform. — Florida Grand (@florida_grand) August 19, 2024

"Newsweek Helping Spread Rumors That Kamala Harris Has a Drinking Problem."

Is that anything like the "Russian collusion" hoax? — Michael Walsh (@TheAmanuensis) August 19, 2024

Advertisement

Not true. It actually came from staffers close to her. — whizbang2k (@whizbang2k) August 19, 2024

Wrong. They also come from within her former employees. There is a reason 92% of those who worked under her quit. Were those all Republicans? There is also law enforcement who have confirmed. Did you ask their party affiliation? Didn't think so. Propaganda. — Pronouns: Not/Influenced (@locolibs) August 19, 2024

She is this way without drinking 😂😂😂😂 — Ennio Red (@EnioReda) August 19, 2024

She either drinks too much or is comically stupid.



Or both. — Cap’n Jim Miller🇺🇸 (@FunnyJim1965) August 19, 2024

Remember in law school when Harris admitted to getting high while listening to rap albums that hadn't been released yet? That's pretty high.

Well, is she a drunk or just stupid? — PunishedNixon🐊🇺🇸 (@NixonPunished) August 19, 2024

For what it's worth, I don't think she has a drinking problem. She's just that dumb. — The Hanford Institute 🐶 (@ThiccInstitute) August 19, 2024

What if she's not an alcoholic and instead has the IQ of a thumbtack? — DuncanDowntown (@DuncanDowntown) August 19, 2024

I never said she had a drinking problem but her mentality is so low that she cannot form complete sentences and slurs her words as her brain is not developed enough. — Gary Rumer (@GaryRumer) August 19, 2024

Advertisement

If Democrat media want to argue she sounds like a moron because she is a moron, and not because she drinks too much, that’s fine by me. — Old74Guy (@Old74Guy) August 19, 2024

A drinking problem would explain a lot about what we've been seeing and hearing with our own eyes and ears. Frankly, Newsweek shouldn't have even dignified the rumors with an article, but since we're talking about it … does she have a drinking problem? The article doesn't say. Maybe have a journalist look into it and report back.

***