Newsweek Says Republicans Are Spreading Rumors About Kamala Harris' 'Drinking Problem'

Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on August 19, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Forget all the rumors you've heard about Nancy Pelosi having a drinking problem — now Republicans are spreading rumors about Kamala Harris and her supposed drinking problem. We'll have to read the piece to find just how widespread this is. We've heard rumors about Harris' intelligence; Donald Trump has said she's not a very smart person.

How would such a rumor get started, anyway? It's not like Harris serves up word salad for every meal and cackles at her own jokes.

Chloe Mayer reports:

As Donald Trump grapples to combat the surge of support for Kamala Harris with a barrage of personal attacks against her, his campaign team appear to be rolling out a new line this week—by alleging that his Democratic rival has a "drinking problem."

No evidence has been offered up to support the allegations, which are being pushed by Trump's allies across social media. Trump campaign insider James Blair is thought to be the first person who made the unsubstantiated claims, with a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday, and other pro-Trump accounts subsequently repeated the allegations. Newsweek has contacted representatives for both Trump and Harris by email seeking a response to Blair's comments.

The attacks do not seem to be working as well as Trump may have hoped, because Harris is surging ahead in many of the polls. And her running-mate Tim Walz went viral after mocking the Republican attacks by describing Trump and Vance as "weird people."

Nevertheless, the new angle being pushed by Trump's team concerns Harris' drinking habits.

Blair, who is the political director of the Trump 2024 campaign, wrote on X: "A lot of rumors out there about Kamala having a serious drinking problem...apparently coming into focus as campaign heats up." His post was liked more than 9,000 times and almost 4,000 X users shared it with their own followers. The post has also been viewed 5 million times.

So, one person.

Frankly, it would explain a lot if Harris had a drinking problem. If this is her sober …

"Newsweek Helping Spread Rumors That Kamala Harris Has a Drinking Problem."

Remember in law school when Harris admitted to getting high while listening to rap albums that hadn't been released yet? That's pretty high.

A drinking problem would explain a lot about what we've been seeing and hearing with our own eyes and ears. Frankly, Newsweek shouldn't have even dignified the rumors with an article, but since we're talking about it … does she have a drinking problem? The article doesn't say. Maybe have a journalist look into it and report back.

***

Tags: ALCOHOL KAMALA HARRIS NEWSWEEK RUMORS

