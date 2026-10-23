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'No Phone, Who Dis?' Spencer Pratt Knows Why Ilhan Omar Wants 'Less Scrolling, More Strolling'

Grateful Calvin Follow @shoveitjack
Oct 23, 2026 8:00 PM
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'No Phone, Who Dis?' Spencer Pratt Knows Why Ilhan Omar Wants 'Less Scrolling, More Strolling'
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib


We're not quite sure how to break the news to Somalia ... err, Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar, but she's not exactly acting like an innocent woman after the FBI raided her home on Columbus Day.

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We don't know a single person whose answer to the question, "Did you marry your brother?" is "Not to my knowledge." And it's only gotten worse since that embarrassing interview with MS NOW's Rachel Madd ... err, Chris Hayes

Omar is lying about every aspect of her life, including her name and the car she drives. She is planning on moving out of her home because "she doesn't feel safe" there. She's crying poor on TikTok, even after selling investors wine barrels filled with air. Obviously, through it all, she is playing the victim, which is one of the Left's favorite pages in their playbook. 

Her latest attempt to pretend that she is not a pirate criminal came in the form of a cringeworthy video accompanied by quite possibly the most ear-shattering soundtrack we could imagine. 

You might want to watch this one with the volume turned down. 

"Less scrolling, more strolling," huh? What an odd thing to say. 

Until, that is, we realize why exactly it is that Omar might not be on her phone. Spencer Pratt figured it out immediately. 

Oh, we'll bet the Feds are doing a WHOLE LOT of scrolling on Omar's multiple phones that are now in their possession. 

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In fairness, she only didn't call it a "burner phone" because that's just too much of a dead giveaway. 

LOL. 

And then there's that music. That absolutely God-awful music. 

Someone should tell her it's not working. Not even a little bit. 

And her song, while it does scream something, doesn't exactly scream, "I am an American who loves America." 

The only thing missing is Omar (or whatever her name really is) chewing on a giant wad of khat and burning tires to signal her followers to the fight. 

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It's all intentional. And that's not charming in the least. 

Watching every Omar video on mute should be the default setting, but this one in particular. 

Omar has refused assimilation so vehemently since fraudulently coming to America that we honestly believe she might not know who John Denver is. 

Even her pale strolling partner is nothing more than a prop.

It's all so very desperate and transparent. 

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It's true. Her social media accounts have never posted content like this (even forgetting for a moment that horrible music). 

It's a sign that Omar knows she's cooked. 

As is the fact that she IMMEDIATELY locked down her post so no one could reply. If she hadn't, it might have resulted in one of the greatest ratios of all time.

But we're willing to forego the schadenfreude-liciousness of a ratio if the end result is Omar being booted out of a country she hates and does not belong in. 

Yep. That'll work for us. 

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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News Topics FBI | ILHAN OMAR | MINNESOTA | TIKTOK | CORRUPTION | ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

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