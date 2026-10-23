'No Phone, Who Dis?' Spencer Pratt Knows Why Ilhan Omar Wants 'Less Scrolling, More Strolling'



We're not quite sure how to break the news to Somalia ... err, Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar, but she's not exactly acting like an innocent woman after the FBI raided her home on Columbus Day.

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We don't know a single person whose answer to the question, "Did you marry your brother?" is "Not to my knowledge." And it's only gotten worse since that embarrassing interview with MS NOW's Rachel Madd ... err, Chris Hayes.

Omar is lying about every aspect of her life, including her name and the car she drives. She is planning on moving out of her home because "she doesn't feel safe" there. She's crying poor on TikTok, even after selling investors wine barrels filled with air. Obviously, through it all, she is playing the victim, which is one of the Left's favorite pages in their playbook.

Her latest attempt to pretend that she is not a pirate criminal came in the form of a cringeworthy video accompanied by quite possibly the most ear-shattering soundtrack we could imagine.

You might want to watch this one with the volume turned down.

Less scrolling, more strolling. Enjoying our beautiful Minnesota lakes. 🥰 https://t.co/3YHFGx00Uq — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) October 23, 2026

"Less scrolling, more strolling," huh? What an odd thing to say.

Until, that is, we realize why exactly it is that Omar might not be on her phone. Spencer Pratt figured it out immediately.

She’s doing less scrolling because the FBI confiscated her phone LMAO — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) October 23, 2026

Oh, we'll bet the Feds are doing a WHOLE LOT of scrolling on Omar's multiple phones that are now in their possession.

A little tidbit I greatly enjoyed was when Ilhan said the FBI took her phone and her “travel phone.” Travel phone, you say??? — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) October 23, 2026

In fairness, she only didn't call it a "burner phone" because that's just too much of a dead giveaway.

“Enjoying our beautiful Minnesota lakes for the last time before I’m deported” — Jack (@jackunheard) October 23, 2026

LOL.

And then there's that music. That absolutely God-awful music.

⚠️ CAUTION: Prepare to blow your ear drums while listening to the Somali "music" Ilhan Nur Said Elmi added to this video of her walking with her homewrecking white husband Ilhan's DESPERATELY trying to pretend like all is well, and she's not worried 🤣🤡 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) October 23, 2026

Someone should tell her it's not working. Not even a little bit.

And her song, while it does scream something, doesn't exactly scream, "I am an American who loves America."

‼️‼️‼️As a Somali speaker let me translate the song. This is a very VIOLENT song she put over her video… “I will wipe the floor with my enemies. I will crush them under my boot. I will put them in graves”. This is no laughing matter it is a coded message and a dog whistle to her Somalian followers to get ready for violence‼️‼️‼️ 😲😲😲 — Dr Adali Warsame (@AdaliWarsame) October 23, 2026

The only thing missing is Omar (or whatever her name really is) chewing on a giant wad of khat and burning tires to signal her followers to the fight.

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I love how the audio is distorted like it's blasting out of some broken-down speakers at some street shop in Mogadishu. Anyone who has traveled in the Third World knows exactly the kind of sound I'm talking about—there actually is a charm to it. — Christopher Rufo (@christopherrufo) October 23, 2026

It's all intentional. And that's not charming in the least.

>thinks Ilhan Omar is starting to appreciate being in America while her citizenship is under intense scrutiny >turns sound on — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) October 23, 2026

Watching every Omar video on mute should be the default setting, but this one in particular.

This was her chance to desperately lean into Americana and play John Denver but go ahead and listen to the song she picked — sc🍪🍪t (@SQUOKE2) October 23, 2026

Omar has refused assimilation so vehemently since fraudulently coming to America that we honestly believe she might not know who John Denver is.

Even her pale strolling partner is nothing more than a prop.

I don’t understand the controversy she looks nothing like her husband there’s no way there related — Magills (@magills_) October 23, 2026

See guys. She married a white guy and not her brother… to her “knowledge” of course. — Pat Gray (@PatUnleashed) October 23, 2026

It's all so very desperate and transparent.

L😂L @ the attempt to rebrand. Ilhan NEVER has shared innocuous personal stuff on her account. Only her political agenda and trashing ICE and Trump. We see you, Ilhan Nur Said Elmi. 😉 https://t.co/IuiAc4U4t7 — ☘️𝕃𝕦𝕔𝕜𝕪 𝕄𝕔𝔾𝕖𝕖‎ (@LuckyMcGee) October 23, 2026

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It's true. Her social media accounts have never posted content like this (even forgetting for a moment that horrible music).

It's a sign that Omar knows she's cooked.

As is the fact that she IMMEDIATELY locked down her post so no one could reply. If she hadn't, it might have resulted in one of the greatest ratios of all time.

But we're willing to forego the schadenfreude-liciousness of a ratio if the end result is Omar being booted out of a country she hates and does not belong in.

Yep. That'll work for us.





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