Empty Barrels, Full Pockets: Comer Says Ilhan Omar and Her Man Sold Winery Investors Nothing but Air

James Comer has a little factoid to share about Ilhan Omar and her man's winery.

Rep. Ilhan Omar and her husband's winery was shut down for fraud after they apparently sold investors barrels of wine with nothing inside, according to Rep. James Comer. "From our initial investigation of Omar and her financial disclosure form, there are multiple fronts where you could get a search warrant issued," House Oversight Committee chairman James Comer said to Fox News. "Not only was there a huge discrepancy in the financial disclosure form, there was the winery that was the big base of her $25 million listing on her financial disclosure form." "That winery has, according to the press, been shut down because of fraud. They were apparently selling investors barrels of wine to be aged, but there was nothing in the barrels." Back in February, after reviewing financial disclosures filed by Omar, Rep. Comer sent a letter to Omar's husband questioning how eStCru LLC and Rose Lake Capital LLC went from being worth $51,000 in 2023 to up to $30 million in 2024. Comer at the time said the discrepancy was very concerning, noting how the California winery and venture capital firm "increased so dramatically in value only a year after reporting very limited assets." "Given that these companies do not publicly list their investors or where their money comes from, this sudden jump in value raises concerns that unknown individuals may be investing to gain influence with your wife," he said at the time. A couple of months later, in April, the winery reportedly shut down operations. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 19, 2026

Advertisement

Empty, like her head.

Selling empty wine barrels and thinking no one will notice is quite the business strategy — Cons (@CaptainCons) October 19, 2026

Bold of someone who is Muslim to try and pass water for wine. That's a Jesus thing, ma'am.

Yep because she is from Somalia and everything they do has Fraud Related Roots, evidently! Her Winery was definitely here today gone tomorrow. — Johnny Midnight ⚡️ (@its_The_Dr) October 19, 2026

Apparently, they take Americans for big dummies.

Vintifada — 🥷🦅Austin Wade Petersen 🇺🇲🥋 (@AP4Liberty) October 19, 2026

How does a Muslim even own a winery? Aren't they opposed to alcohol?

In other words they were laundering money. — NotPeaches_Sab (@notPeachessab) October 19, 2026

Ilhan Omar is a criminal…committing fraud…over and over again.what’s the hold up…chop, chop…get the cuffs. Enough with the slow walking. This would go a long way if Trump got this done before midterms. — Kris (@BrincoBrinco) October 19, 2026

That would inspire conservatives to get to the polls.

we know they are frauds.....get them! — Daniela Collins (@romans11732) October 19, 2026

Has anyone seen Omar since the raid? 😆 — Myrna 𝕏 (@GigaBeers) October 19, 2026

Good question!

The fact that those investors were so embarrassed that they kept this information to themselves should be a story in and of itself. — Sam Len (@SamLenSports) October 19, 2026

It's pretty embarrassing to get taken like that honestly.

Can’t be haram if it’s literally nothing at all, amirite @SirajAHashmi? — Liz Mair (@LizMair) October 19, 2026

@CollinRugg Lmfao and the wine was called “overt”. She was in our faces with this s**t 😂 — King Big Balls (@King_Big_Balls) October 19, 2026

Oh, she's been playing in the face of Americans for years now.

@CollinRugg Selling empty wine barrels to investors? 😂 Even her winery runs on the Minnesota fraud model: take the money and deliver nothing. Allegedly, of course. 🍷🤡 — Cielo 🇺🇸🇵🇷 (@CieloBonit) October 19, 2026

It's a family tradition.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.