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Empty Barrels, Full Pockets: Comer Says Ilhan Omar and Her Man Sold Winery Investors Nothing but Air

Just Mindy Follow @just_mindy
Oct 19, 2026 8:40 PM
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Empty Barrels, Full Pockets: Comer Says Ilhan Omar and Her Man Sold Winery Investors Nothing but Air
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

James Comer has a little factoid to share about Ilhan Omar and her man's winery.

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Empty, like her head.

Bold of someone who is Muslim to try and pass water for wine. That's a Jesus thing, ma'am.

Apparently, they take Americans for big dummies.

How does a Muslim even own a winery? Aren't they opposed to alcohol? 

That would inspire conservatives to get to the polls.

Good question!

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It's pretty embarrassing to get taken like that honestly. 

Oh, she's been playing in the face of Americans for years now.

It's a family tradition.

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News Topics CALIFORNIA | CORRUPTION | HOUSE OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE | ILHAN OMAR | JAMES COMER

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