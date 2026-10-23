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That Awkward Moment When Chris Hayes Accidentally Spilled the Beans About Ilhan Omar's Financials

Doug P. Follow @thepowersthatbe
Oct 23, 2026 9:42 AM
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That Awkward Moment When Chris Hayes Accidentally Spilled the Beans About Ilhan Omar's Financials
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As everybody now knows, Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar (or whatever her real name might be) is under investigation by the Justice Department and DHS. 

This week, Omar tried to do a PR clean-up on the mess she finds herself in by going on MS NOW for an interview/spin session with Chris Hayes. There couldn't be a more welcoming place for a beleaguered Democrat, right? Well, Omar didn't exactly end up making things better for herself even though Hayes was trying to help. 

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Omar immediately made things worse with her awkward "not to my knowledge" response after being asked if there was any truth to claims that she married her brother. 

That brings us to the financial situation of Omar, who told Hayes she's basically living paycheck to paycheck. A while back you might recall that eyebrows were raised after Omar revised her financial disclosure forms. This was quite an update:

That was one of the topics during Omar's interview on MS NOW, and not even Chris Hayes could pretend that her explanation for how and why this all happened was remotely believable. Awkwardness incoming: 

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Ouch! Neither one of them looked comfortable in the least!

It might be interesting to see what Omar's "accountant" has to say about all this.

Stay tuned, and pass the popcorn. 

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News Topics CHRIS HAYES | CORRUPTION | DHS | DOJ | ILHAN OMAR

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