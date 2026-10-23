That Awkward Moment When Chris Hayes Accidentally Spilled the Beans About Ilhan Omar's Financials

As everybody now knows, Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar (or whatever her real name might be) is under investigation by the Justice Department and DHS.

This week, Omar tried to do a PR clean-up on the mess she finds herself in by going on MS NOW for an interview/spin session with Chris Hayes. There couldn't be a more welcoming place for a beleaguered Democrat, right? Well, Omar didn't exactly end up making things better for herself even though Hayes was trying to help.

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Omar immediately made things worse with her awkward "not to my knowledge" response after being asked if there was any truth to claims that she married her brother.

That brings us to the financial situation of Omar, who told Hayes she's basically living paycheck to paycheck. A while back you might recall that eyebrows were raised after Omar revised her financial disclosure forms. This was quite an update:

Rep. Ilhan Omar filed documents with Congress saying her wealth was between $6 million and $30 million. Now she says that was a mistake, and her wealth is actually between $18,000 and $95,000. That's quite a difference. From @WSJ: https://t.co/nSSy3WUrNW — Byron York (@ByronYork) April 18, 2026

That was one of the topics during Omar's interview on MS NOW, and not even Chris Hayes could pretend that her explanation for how and why this all happened was remotely believable. Awkwardness incoming:

WHOOPS! This is slipping under the radar. That moment of Ilhan Omar’s interviewer with Chris Hayes were they both realize they might have accidentally done real journalism about the anomalies of the financials of her husband’s business. Watch and share. https://t.co/Up9rS4693V — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) October 22, 2026

Ouch! Neither one of them looked comfortable in the least!

@thevivafrei They both look so nervous. Like two people trying to avoid stepping on a landmine. — Travis (@tthomson) October 22, 2026

@thevivafrei Look at the body language...the impending doom is palpable — mjg23 (@MarkMjg233277) October 22, 2026

what kind of accountant did she hire that "forgets to include the liabilities"??? That's like hiring an ice cream man that forgets to bring his truck. That's the whole freaking job. — Affirm Reality ✡️ 🕎 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 💜 🤍 💚 (@MirabelleW18) October 23, 2026

It might be interesting to see what Omar's "accountant" has to say about all this.

Stay tuned, and pass the popcorn.

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