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Rep. Ilhan Omar Tells Chris Hayes She’s Basically Living Paycheck to Paycheck

Brett T. Follow @TwitchyBrett
Oct 22, 2026 5:00 PM
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Rep. Ilhan Omar Tells Chris Hayes She’s Basically Living Paycheck to Paycheck
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As Twitchy reported earlier, Rep. Ilhan Omar finally made a public appearance since her Washington, D.C. home was raided by the feds on Columbus Day. She found a friendly ear in MS NOW's Chris Hayes, but she didn't do much to help herself. When Hayes put on his journalist pants and asked Omar whether there was "some weird kernel of truth" that she'd married her brother, she answered, "Not to my knowledge." We guess she's waiting for the results of the investigation into immigration fraud.

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At another point in the interview, Hayes asked Omar about her financial situation. The former winery owner, who had previously reported a net worth of $30 million on her financial disclosure, told Hayes she's working class and basically living paycheck to paycheck.

The post continues:

… "working class," pointing to raising four children and driving a 2016 Toyota Camry. The interview comes after Homeland Security Investigations agents executed a search warrant at Omar's home on Oct. 12 as part of a reported investigation into her immigration paperwork. Omar denies wrongdoing and says the attention surrounding the investigation has left her family considering moving out of their home.

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Someone should start a GoFundMe for her.

As we reported on Wednesday, Omar broke her silence by posting a video on TikTok begging for donations.

We don't know how much she was charging for those empty barrels of wine.

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That's pretty much her story. She may very well be living paycheck to paycheck if she sent all of the money she accrued through fraud overseas in suitcases full of cash.

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News Topics DOJ | ILHAN OMAR

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