Rep. Ilhan Omar Tells Chris Hayes She’s Basically Living Paycheck to Paycheck

As Twitchy reported earlier, Rep. Ilhan Omar finally made a public appearance since her Washington, D.C. home was raided by the feds on Columbus Day. She found a friendly ear in MS NOW's Chris Hayes, but she didn't do much to help herself. When Hayes put on his journalist pants and asked Omar whether there was "some weird kernel of truth" that she'd married her brother, she answered, "Not to my knowledge." We guess she's waiting for the results of the investigation into immigration fraud.

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At another point in the interview, Hayes asked Omar about her financial situation. The former winery owner, who had previously reported a net worth of $30 million on her financial disclosure, told Hayes she's working class and basically living paycheck to paycheck.

Rep. Ilhan Omar says she's living "paycheck to paycheck" despite previous financial disclosures listing up to $30 million in reported assets. In her first public interview since a reported raid on her Washington, D.C., home, the Minnesota Democrat calls her family's finances "working class," pointing to raising four children and driving a 2016 Toyota Camry. The interview comes after Homeland Security Investigations agents executed a search warrant at Omar's home on Oct. 12 as part of a reported investigation into her immigration paperwork. Omar denies wrongdoing and says the attention surrounding the investigation has left her family considering moving out of their home. Download the FOX News app for the latest updates. https://t.co/ISpW9Fc0R3 — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 22, 2026

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… "working class," pointing to raising four children and driving a 2016 Toyota Camry. The interview comes after Homeland Security Investigations agents executed a search warrant at Omar's home on Oct. 12 as part of a reported investigation into her immigration paperwork. Omar denies wrongdoing and says the attention surrounding the investigation has left her family considering moving out of their home.

Someone should start a GoFundMe for her.

@FoxNews Someone stupid like her can steal more than 30 million and still live paycheck to paycheck. Don't underestimate her stupidity. — Sarah Parsi (@ParsiSarah) October 22, 2026

@FoxNews Excuse me, a 2016 Camry is a darn good car. But welfare fraud DOES make one's tastes more expensive. — LearjetLiberalComics (@LJLiberalComics) October 22, 2026

@FoxNews Ilhan Omar = "I make $176k per year and I'm living paycheck to paycheck. I only drive a 2016 Toyota Camry" Send me your money 😭 — Elijah (@ElijahsOnline) October 22, 2026

As we reported on Wednesday, Omar broke her silence by posting a video on TikTok begging for donations.

@FoxNews Yet, she'll come up with millions for her upcoming legal bills. — Hambry (@Hambry_com) October 22, 2026

@FoxNews She married her brother, she didn't marry her brother. She had $30 million, she doesn't have $30 million. Deport this lying illegal alien already. — imstillalive (@imstillalive432) October 22, 2026

@FoxNews OMG! She's hopped the sympathy train?????? I can't. Just pathetic. — VelvetHammer (@Maureen_Wenner) October 22, 2026

@FoxNews I don't know any "working class" people that sell a bunch of empty wine barrels by lying that there's millions of dollars of wine in them. — Lacy Millard (@RorerLem) October 22, 2026

We don't know how much she was charging for those empty barrels of wine.

@FoxNews No she's not. She's a liar. She's playing the sympathy card. She didn't give a crap about Americans living paycheck to paycheck under Biden and she illegally kept voting to hurt Americans even more while voting to give benefits to illegals. — Captain Obvious 😎 (@CaptainObv75200) October 22, 2026

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@FoxNews Reminds me of Hillary Clinton saying that when they left the White House they (her and Bill) were flat broke! Turned out to be a total lie! — Thomas O'Connor '62 baby, #GodBlessAmerica 🇺🇲 (@TheyCallMeTomO1) October 22, 2026

@FoxNews She is a pathological liar. — Fisherman (@FishermanWords) October 22, 2026

@FoxNews Paycheck to paycheck - kind of like all the people she and her community have stolen from. Forgive me if I don’t shed tears! — Post Script (@granfamfan) October 22, 2026

@FoxNews She literally was photographed the other day in a brand new $150k Lexus — Vincent venn Diagram (@SojournerTruthe) October 22, 2026

@FoxNews Maybe she's living "paycheck to paycheck" on the financial books now, but we all know she probably dropped off the radar to transfer money out of the country before the DOJ could get their hands on it. — MN IT Guy (@phe4321) October 22, 2026

@FoxNews If my Christmas wish is granted, she won’t need to worry about housing, utilities, or food for the next three decades. — Rig4Red (@ActualRig4Red) October 22, 2026

@FoxNews She's making roughly 3x the average family income just from her congressional salary and claiming she's broke? Bullshit. — Savage Bruski - Chaotic Good, Level 39 Creator (@SavageBruski) October 22, 2026

@FoxNews She knows she’s cooked. Every other time she’s spoken she’s giving her patented over-smile. Look at her quivering mouth. It’s a tell. — Fuzzy Bones (@FZYBONZ) October 22, 2026

@FoxNews It's been proven over & over that most people laugh when asked an uncomfortable question that they're about to answer with a lie, especially women. — Bailey (@RealXBailey) October 22, 2026

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@FoxNews I would love to see her and her latest husband’s household budget! — El Conquistador (@MarkBidwell55) October 22, 2026

@FoxNews I wouldn't be surprised if she was illegally taking SNAP benefits. — Deborah Sawyer (@DeborahSaw45994) October 22, 2026

@FoxNews So she went from $30M to an accounting error, to selling empty wine barrels to driving a Camry. Got it — Rod Calzone (@RodneyCalzone) October 22, 2026

That's pretty much her story. She may very well be living paycheck to paycheck if she sent all of the money she accrued through fraud overseas in suitcases full of cash.

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