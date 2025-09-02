Ilhan Omar’s Wacky Wealth Surge: From Denying Millions to a Whopping $30M Net Worth

Scott Jennings Grapples With CNN Dems Who Now FAVOR Separating Kids From Their...
justmindy
justmindy | 7:00 AM on September 02, 2025
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Oh, Ilhan Omar must be getting stock tips from Nancy and Paul Pelosi or something. 

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) reported a net worth of up to $30 million in her latest financial disclosure – a document filed just months after the congresswoman dismissed claims she was a millionaire as “ridiculous” and “categorically false.” 

The disclosure, filed in May, shows the far-left “Squad” lawmaker and her husband, Tim Mynett, experienced a roughly 3,500% increase in net worth last year, compared to 2023

The surge in the couple’s wealth was first reported by the Washington Free Beacon on Monday. 

The financial gains came from Mynett’s two businesses, a Santa Rosa, Calif.-based winery and venture capital firm headquartered in Washington, DC. Omar valued the winery’s assets at between $1,000,000 and $5,000,000 in her latest disclosure. By comparison, the winery, eStCru LLC, was only worth between $15,000 and $50,000 in Omar’s previous financial disclosure. 

More dramatic was the explosion in growth experienced by Mynett’s venture capital firm, Rose Lake Capital LLC. 

Rose Lake Capital’s assets were valued at between $5,000,000 to $25,000,000 by the end of 2024. The company had less than $1,000 in assets the previous year. 

Notably, income from the venture capital firm is listed as “none” in 2024 but between $15,000 and $50,000 the previous year. 

She also plays fast and loose with her marriages. She claims to hate white people, yet she left a Muslim man and had an affair with a married white dude. Apparently, she has no principles, but that's not surprising. 

At least the ones elected to Congress. 

Yes, remember her poor poor daughter who was selling her used clothes online to live? Maybe her mom can spare her a million. 

Same as it ever was.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

