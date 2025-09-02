Ilhan Omar’s Wacky Wealth Surge: From Denying Millions to a Whopping $30M Net Worth

Oh, Ilhan Omar must be getting stock tips from Nancy and Paul Pelosi or something.

Rep. Ilhan Omar's net worth skyrockets to as much as $30 million – months after denying she was a millionaire

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) reported a net worth of up to $30 million in her latest financial disclosure – a document filed just months after the congresswoman dismissed claims she was a millionaire as “ridiculous” and “categorically false.”

The disclosure, filed in May, shows the far-left “Squad” lawmaker and her husband, Tim Mynett, experienced a roughly 3,500% increase in net worth last year, compared to 2023.

The surge in the couple’s wealth was first reported by the Washington Free Beacon on Monday.

The financial gains came from Mynett’s two businesses, a Santa Rosa, Calif.-based winery and venture capital firm headquartered in Washington, DC. Omar valued the winery’s assets at between $1,000,000 and $5,000,000 in her latest disclosure. By comparison, the winery, eStCru LLC, was only worth between $15,000 and $50,000 in Omar’s previous financial disclosure.

More dramatic was the explosion in growth experienced by Mynett’s venture capital firm, Rose Lake Capital LLC.

Rose Lake Capital’s assets were valued at between $5,000,000 to $25,000,000 by the end of 2024. The company had less than $1,000 in assets the previous year.

Notably, income from the venture capital firm is listed as “none” in 2024 but between $15,000 and $50,000 the previous year.