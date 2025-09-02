Ilhan Omar’s Wacky Wealth Surge: From Denying Millions to a Whopping $30M Net Worth

Oh, Ilhan Omar must be getting stock tips from Nancy and Paul Pelosi or something.
Rep. Ilhan Omar’s net worth skyrockets to as much as $30 million – months after denying she was a millionaire https://t.co/a3FpkTjOqi pic.twitter.com/JkC8AJFD8v— New York Post (@nypost) September 2, 2025
Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) reported a net worth of up to $30 million in her latest financial disclosure – a document filed just months after the congresswoman dismissed claims she was a millionaire as “ridiculous” and “categorically false.”
The disclosure, filed in May, shows the far-left “Squad” lawmaker and her husband, Tim Mynett, experienced a roughly 3,500% increase in net worth last year, compared to 2023.
The surge in the couple’s wealth was first reported by the Washington Free Beacon on Monday.
The financial gains came from Mynett’s two businesses, a Santa Rosa, Calif.-based winery and venture capital firm headquartered in Washington, DC. Omar valued the winery’s assets at between $1,000,000 and $5,000,000 in her latest disclosure. By comparison, the winery, eStCru LLC, was only worth between $15,000 and $50,000 in Omar’s previous financial disclosure.
More dramatic was the explosion in growth experienced by Mynett’s venture capital firm, Rose Lake Capital LLC.
Rose Lake Capital’s assets were valued at between $5,000,000 to $25,000,000 by the end of 2024. The company had less than $1,000 in assets the previous year.
Notably, income from the venture capital firm is listed as “none” in 2024 but between $15,000 and $50,000 the previous year.
Seems completely reasonable! https://t.co/hDV6GItyJY pic.twitter.com/g9yloSBYuY— Paul Harte 🍀 (@compleatchef) September 2, 2025
Not surprised, she's been playing fast and loose with her campaign finances for a while. To be that rich that fast, you need some capital and she got hers in a very sketchy way. https://t.co/IPd16ZItAU— Marie (@sciencegir1) September 2, 2025
She also plays fast and loose with her marriages. She claims to hate white people, yet she left a Muslim man and had an affair with a married white dude. Apparently, she has no principles, but that's not surprising.
Wish average Americans had access to the American dream the same way that Somalians do https://t.co/TZR56EBT3a— Blake Hassler (@blakehassler) September 2, 2025
At least the ones elected to Congress.
What a relief this must be to her homeless starving daughter https://t.co/QKwHnHAtJs— Kamel Amin Thaabet (@K_AminThaabet) September 2, 2025
Rep. Ilhan Omar’s activist daughter unemployed, selling used clothes 15 months after arrest at Columbia anti-Israel protest https://t.co/hLzwxuWm6b pic.twitter.com/9s7zybdcyP— New York Post (@nypost) July 9, 2025
Yes, remember her poor poor daughter who was selling her used clothes online to live? Maybe her mom can spare her a million.
I’m glad that in America, anyone can grow up to be in Congress. And GET RICH. (Screw you, little guy) https://t.co/ZQb6NRM3Dr— TheSnarkKnight (@GeekFreedom) September 2, 2025
I also deny being a millionaire. https://t.co/nQsLFwW4bU— Slow Blade (@SL0WBlade) September 2, 2025
a tale as old as time with this crowd https://t.co/MW6JzfSj7G— Business Tactical (@Bacon_Is_King) September 2, 2025
Same as it ever was.
