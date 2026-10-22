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Plot Twist of the Century: Fox & the Feds Say ‘Ilhan Omar’ Was Never Her Name

Just Mindy Follow @just_mindy
Oct 22, 2026 7:00 PM
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Plot Twist of the Century: Fox & the Feds Say ‘Ilhan Omar’ Was Never Her Name
Carlos Gonzalez/Star Tribune via AP, File

Fox News says Justice Pirro's latest move in the Ilhan Omar case proves she has been using a fake name all these years and that is not her name at all. 

Ilhan Omar is not the "real name" of the Minnesota congresswoman, Fox News Digital has learned.

Her real name is Ilhan Nur Said Elmi, according to two people familiar with the ongoing investigation into the Somali-born congresswoman, including a law enforcement source.

And if proven in court that Omar has lived her "entire life under an alias," a former Minnesota federal immigration judge tells Fox News Digital that every single form she ever filled out could be "called into question."

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Apparently, the government believes they can prove she's been using an alias all of these years. Really comforting that she has had access to the levers of power in America and sensitive information. 

This should terrify Americans. 

That seems to be the contention.

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She used her race and her religion as a way to run cover. She knew she could scream racist or Islamophobe and people would shut up and stop digging. 

This is very true.

It appears so.

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AI wins again.

It seems Ilhan has quite a bit to hide. 

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News Topics CORRUPTION | DOJ | FOX NEWS | ILHAN OMAR | MINNESOTA

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