Plot Twist of the Century: Fox & the Feds Say ‘Ilhan Omar’ Was Never Her Name

Fox News says Justice Pirro's latest move in the Ilhan Omar case proves she has been using a fake name all these years and that is not her name at all.

Ilhan Omar is not the "real name" of the Minnesota congresswoman, Fox News Digital has learned. Her real name is Ilhan Nur Said Elmi, according to two people familiar with the ongoing investigation into the Somali-born congresswoman, including a law enforcement source. And if proven in court that Omar has lived her "entire life under an alias," a former Minnesota federal immigration judge tells Fox News Digital that every single form she ever filled out could be "called into question."

Advertisement

NEW: @FoxNews Digital reports via two sources, including law enforcement, that Ilhan Omar is not the real name of the Minnesota Congresswoman. It is Ilhan Nur Said Elmi, as referenced in the Feds’ motion seeking to prevent the search warrant for her home from being unsealed. https://t.co/rPU6ZN2Eu7 — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) October 22, 2026

Apparently, the government believes they can prove she's been using an alias all of these years. Really comforting that she has had access to the levers of power in America and sensitive information.

DOJ's own court filing refers to her as "Ilhan Nur Said Elmi, AKA Ilhan Omar." The man she married in 2009, her second husband, goes by Ahmed Nur Said Elmi. FOX has now confirmed that the DOJ believes Ilhan Omar is not her real name. I break it down on the @anniefreyshow. https://t.co/Qum5ZjWxhx — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) October 22, 2026

This should terrify Americans.

Oh...so her entire political has been under an alias. 🤔 — mallen2024 (@mallen20243) October 22, 2026

That seems to be the contention.

@willchamberlain @anniefreyshow Ten years of being told the Elmi story was a racist smear, and now it's the name on the DOJ's paperwork. — David Strom (@DavidStrom) October 22, 2026

She used her race and her religion as a way to run cover. She knew she could scream racist or Islamophobe and people would shut up and stop digging.

@willchamberlain @anniefreyshow Will someone whiteboard this. The names. The marriages. At this point, she’s her own grandma? — Kara ☘️🇺🇸🙏🏻 (@KaraBoutU2) October 22, 2026

@willchamberlain @anniefreyshow @realDSteinberg was the first person to bring this story to light many moons ago-no one listened — carm (@CarmenS45679267) October 22, 2026

This is very true.

@willchamberlain @anniefreyshow you have to go through a background check to buy a gun but you can be a senator or representative because you bull sh*tted enough people to get yourself elected, then you can get on highly confidential committees, etc, then you can do insider trading and other criminal offenses? — James Burnham (@JamesBurnh35395) October 22, 2026

It appears so.

Advertisement

@willchamberlain @Shawn_Farash @anniefreyshow Yikes 😬 https://t.co/8HNyARlTqF — SpiritChaser MAGA 🇺🇸❤️ (@DualityXrp) October 22, 2026

AI wins again.

@BillMelugin_ @FoxNews The only reason people use multiple identities or names on government paperwork is to commit fraud, a common practice in third-world countries. — Bala (@skorpien) October 22, 2026

It seems Ilhan has quite a bit to hide.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.