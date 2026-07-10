Oh, HONEY: X Points and LAUGHS As Maine Dems Pretend They're SUPER DUPER...
Bats**t ISN'T a Good Look? Who Knew? Megyn Kelly Suddenly Calling Out Kirk...
VIP
Maine Senate Hopeful Troy Jackson Is Trying the 'Man's Man' Approach and it's...
BOOM --> DataRepublican Takes on Candace Owens and Her Horde of CRAZY After...
Ro Khanna's Pro-Platner Timeline (Including All the Hypocrisy and Projection) 'Is Sociopat...
EARTH TO CUOMO! Bill O'Reilly Takes Chris Cuomo to the Cleaners in Heated...
'You Built a Franchise on a Dead Man's Name': Data Republican Says 'Hello'...
'Vile Beyond Belief': Abdul El-Sayed's HQ Condemns Primary Opponent for Having Basic Human...
MS NOW Taps Influencer Harry Sisson to Talk About Sexual Scandals Plaguing Platner...
VIP
Pesky Past: Gavin Newsom Wants Everyone to Treat Platner’s Senate Implosion Like It’s...
Possible Platner Replacer Troy Jackson Says the Disgraced Maine Senate Nom Lied to...
VIP
Cope Harder: We're Back to Trump Is a Rapist and Pete Hegseth Has...
Kyle Kulinski Tells Republicans to Sit at the Kids’ Table While the Adults...
Noah Smith: That Dems Booted Platner Shows They Have Morals While Republicans Are...

Rep. Ilhan Omar Was Eager to Answer Questions About Huge Financial Disclosure Revisions (JUST KIDDING)

Doug P. | 12:04 PM on July 10, 2026
Meme

We've heard of people filing revisions on their taxes before, but Ilhan Omar's recent financial disclosure update sure was a doozy:

Advertisement

Fortunately Rep. Omar has been open and transparent about what exactly happened and why. 

Wait, no she hasn't. Omar had another chance to clear things up but wasn't eager to take that opportunity. Watch: 

The rest of that post if you can't see it above:

Fox News Digital repeatedly asked the Minnesota Democrat whether her husband still owns the consulting and wine businesses tied to the dramatic change in the couple's reported assets. Omar declined to answer. 

The questions come after Omar revised financial disclosures that reduced the reported value of shared assets from millions of dollars to a maximum of $125,000, fueling scrutiny over the dramatic change in the couple's finances.

Nothing to see here!

Recommended

'You Built a Franchise on a Dead Man's Name': Data Republican Says 'Hello' to Candace Owens
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Hey, it's not like Omar has been close to any of the corruption going on in her state or anything.

Lately Omar has been accusing the other party of being corrupt and that's almost certainly just more massive projection from a Democrat. 

*****

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians and the fraudsters they enable.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'You Built a Franchise on a Dead Man's Name': Data Republican Says 'Hello' to Candace Owens
Grateful Calvin
Bats**t ISN'T a Good Look? Who Knew? Megyn Kelly Suddenly Calling Out Kirk Conspiracies BACKFIRES (Watch)
Sam J.
BOOM --> DataRepublican Takes on Candace Owens and Her Horde of CRAZY After Nuking Owens in DAMNING Post
Sam J.
Oh, HONEY: X Points and LAUGHS As Maine Dems Pretend They're SUPER DUPER Committed to Democracy (Video)
Sam J.
EARTH TO CUOMO! Bill O'Reilly Takes Chris Cuomo to the Cleaners in Heated Debate on Commies in Dem Party
Sam J.
'Vile Beyond Belief': Abdul El-Sayed's HQ Condemns Primary Opponent for Having Basic Human Decency
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

'You Built a Franchise on a Dead Man's Name': Data Republican Says 'Hello' to Candace Owens Grateful Calvin
Advertisement