Rep. Ilhan Omar Was Eager to Answer Questions About Huge Financial Disclosure Revisions (JUST KIDDING)

We've heard of people filing revisions on their taxes before, but Ilhan Omar's recent financial disclosure update sure was a doozy:

Rep. Ilhan Omar filed documents with Congress saying her wealth was between $6 million and $30 million. Now she says that was a mistake, and her wealth is actually between $18,000 and $95,000. That's quite a difference. From @WSJ: https://t.co/nSSy3WUrNW — Byron York (@ByronYork) April 18, 2026

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Who among us hasn't made a $6 million to $30 million error in estimating our net worth for disclosure documents? https://t.co/wDgy2ZZYDq — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) April 18, 2026

Fortunately Rep. Omar has been open and transparent about what exactly happened and why.

Wait, no she hasn't. Omar had another chance to clear things up but wasn't eager to take that opportunity. Watch:

Rep. Ilhan Omar's financial disclosures erased millions, leaving her with a potential negative net worth — but she won't explain why.



Fox News Digital repeatedly asked the Minnesota Democrat whether her husband still owns the consulting and wine businesses tied to the dramatic… pic.twitter.com/VXUw2sxuMZ — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 9, 2026

The rest of that post if you can't see it above:

Fox News Digital repeatedly asked the Minnesota Democrat whether her husband still owns the consulting and wine businesses tied to the dramatic change in the couple's reported assets. Omar declined to answer. The questions come after Omar revised financial disclosures that reduced the reported value of shared assets from millions of dollars to a maximum of $125,000, fueling scrutiny over the dramatic change in the couple's finances.

Nothing to see here!

Ilhan Omar is RUNNING from reporters after $29 million vanished from her net worth after revised disclosures.



"Can you tell us if your husband still has the consulting business and the wine business?"



Why are you suddenly so quiet, Ilhan? pic.twitter.com/JcaIwWBpwJ — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 10, 2026

Hey, it's not like Omar has been close to any of the corruption going on in her state or anything.

Perhaps the IRS would like to review the disclosures….?? — SECRET SQUIRREL ⎷⎷ (@SecritSqrl) July 10, 2026

The massively inflated values of their worthless businesses were almost certainly designed to provide bogus collateral (on paper) for shady “loans” that I assume were neither disclosed nor repaid. https://t.co/tpxb4PZ6hA — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) July 9, 2026

Lately Omar has been accusing the other party of being corrupt and that's almost certainly just more massive projection from a Democrat.

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