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Ilhan Omar Should Turn Her Replies on Because She's Getting Help Exposing Corruption

Doug P. | 1:20 PM on July 08, 2026
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Despite some recent rulings that went their way, many Democrats continue to call for packing the Supreme Court. Perhaps President Trump should cause them to hyperventilate by agreeing and saying the Republicans should get to work on that right now.

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Omar also would like to root out corrupt....HAHAHAHA. Sorry, we couldn't get through that sentence without laughing: 

You'll notice that Omar's replies are turned off, which is too bad because we can't ask about her opinion on suggestions for congressional term limits and so much more. 

If Omar really wants to root out corruption, then she should turn her replies back on because she'd get a lot of tips. For now we'll have to rely on the quote tweets that Omar's most certainly not going to look at. 

Omar projecting about fraud is just shameless but on brand. 

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Millions of reasons, actually. 

Maybe she also doesn't want to be asked about her ties to another Minnesota fraud defendant

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