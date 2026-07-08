Ilhan Omar Should Turn Her Replies on Because She's Getting Help Exposing Corruption

Despite some recent rulings that went their way, many Democrats continue to call for packing the Supreme Court. Perhaps President Trump should cause them to hyperventilate by agreeing and saying the Republicans should get to work on that right now.

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Omar also would like to root out corrupt....HAHAHAHA. Sorry, we couldn't get through that sentence without laughing:

Yes. Reform the Supreme Court.



Term limits.

Expand the Court.

Enforceable code of ethics.



It’s time we address corruption on the highest court. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) July 7, 2026

You'll notice that Omar's replies are turned off, which is too bad because we can't ask about her opinion on suggestions for congressional term limits and so much more.

Why is an elected Representative blocking comments on her social media.



It’s almost like she doesn’t care about the opinions of the people she was elected to represent. https://t.co/JM5OloUSCb — Kentucky Girl (@Notwokenow) July 7, 2026

If Omar really wants to root out corruption, then she should turn her replies back on because she'd get a lot of tips. For now we'll have to rely on the quote tweets that Omar's most certainly not going to look at.

If you have to turn your comments off after calling out perceived corruption, it's probably because you're corrupt. https://t.co/lQc4IjxQiy — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) July 8, 2026

Omar projecting about fraud is just shameless but on brand.

Can we address Somali fraud while we're at it Ilhan? https://t.co/YUHTca7l06 — Rob Finnerty (@RobFinnertyUSA) July 8, 2026

Here it is:



Corruption at the highest level.



An illegal alien, Abdul Dahir Ibrahim, a Somali convicted felon in the largest welfare fraud operation in Minnesota history, posing alongside Ilhan Omar and Tim Walz. The felon was also convicted in Canada of welfare and immigration… https://t.co/Jt1nYF41f4 pic.twitter.com/lRRvLMLptl — 🇺🇸RealRobert🇺🇸 (@Real_RobN) July 8, 2026

Maybe sit this one out.



How about that $30 million filing error? There's a reason her replies are turned off. 😂 https://t.co/GnZvXQM8S0 — Rep. Clay Fuller (@RepClayFuller) July 7, 2026

Millions of reasons, actually.

Gets here 5 minutes ago. Demands changes to the constitution. https://t.co/7h1DUkIqOA — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 7, 2026

Why do yall always lock replies if your position is supposedly the will of the People https://t.co/qL2ufEZfF7 — AGAVE (@agave_redux) July 8, 2026

Maybe she also doesn't want to be asked about her ties to another Minnesota fraud defendant.

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