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'That Is a Felony': James Comer Explains Why Ilhan Omar's Financial Shenanigans Don't Pass the Smell Test

Doug P. | 2:16 PM on May 07, 2026
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

According to Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar's financial disclosure forms, her net worth is somewhere between $18,000 and $30 million dollars. That's quite a gap, yes?

Last month the Wall Street Journal reported that Omar had made a not-so-tiny adjustment to her financial disclosure forms:

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"Quite a difference" indeed.

House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer is curious how "mysterious companies" listed worth tens of millions of dollars have been revised down to nothing: 

It doesn't pass the smell test to say the least.

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It does make you wonder. 

Either way we know that Omar's going to remain this smug until somebody seriously looks into her dealings:

She needs to be questioned under oath facing the threat of serious consequences for lying or law breaking. Omar does not seem to fear any of that at the moment. 

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