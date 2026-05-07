'That Is a Felony': James Comer Explains Why Ilhan Omar's Financial Shenanigans Don't Pass the Smell Test

According to Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar's financial disclosure forms, her net worth is somewhere between $18,000 and $30 million dollars. That's quite a gap, yes?

Last month the Wall Street Journal reported that Omar had made a not-so-tiny adjustment to her financial disclosure forms:

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Rep. Ilhan Omar filed documents with Congress saying her wealth was between $6 million and $30 million. Now she says that was a mistake, and her wealth is actually between $18,000 and $95,000. That's quite a difference. From @WSJ: https://t.co/nSSy3WUrNW — Byron York (@ByronYork) April 18, 2026

"Quite a difference" indeed.

House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer is curious how "mysterious companies" listed worth tens of millions of dollars have been revised down to nothing:

🚨🔥 COMER: "If you lie on your financial disclosure form, that is a felony. Rep. Ilhan Omar didn't have many assets. Just mysterious companies she listed as worth $30 million but now revised to worthless. That doesn't pass the smell test. She should explain." @MariaBartiromo pic.twitter.com/Ab2yz3zPsF — Rep. James Comer (@RepJamesComer) May 7, 2026

It doesn't pass the smell test to say the least.

She's been breaking laws left and right from the onset. No indictments. No charges. Just politics. — Pickled Tink (@TheresThatAgain) May 7, 2026

Wonder what was listed on federal tax returns? — Richard Adrey (@richadrey) May 7, 2026

It does make you wonder.

Either way we know that Omar's going to remain this smug until somebody seriously looks into her dealings:

WHOA: Ilhan Omar FREAKS OUT when confronted about her suspicious financial adjustments.



Apparently, asking questions of elected officials makes you "stupid" now. pic.twitter.com/FkIejpoTCp — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 21, 2026

She needs to be questioned under oath facing the threat of serious consequences for lying or law breaking. Omar does not seem to fear any of that at the moment.

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