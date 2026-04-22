Rumor: The Talarico Camp Is Sitting on Career-Ending Dirt on Both Paxton and...
Sen. Chris Murphy Loses It Over Trump Sending 1,000 Afghan 'Heroes' to the...
Welcome to Advanced Mathematics, With Your Guest Lecturer ... The View's Sunny Hostin?
Trump Just Did Something for Veterans That the FDA Refused to do for...
Sen. Patty Murray Hasn't Heard a Single Dem Say Defund ICE (Let's Help...
Big L for Newsom: 9th Circuit Halts CA's ICE Unmasking Law as Unconstitutional
Warren: Nazi Tattoo & Rape Comments No Big Deal — Platner Agrees With...
Ilhan Omar Caught: Public Tantrum As Kash Patel Exposes Decades of SPLC Fraud
Ex CIA Analyst's Claim About Trump, General Caine and the Launch Codes Gets...
Mehdi Hasan Loves the Shema More Than LL Cool J Loves the Ladies
Flashback: The SPLC Has Been Scummy for a Long Time
'Are You Really This Dumb?' Dem Rep. Dan Goldman's SPLC Defense Is Getting...
Ingraham Warns Virginia Is Becoming California — Newsom’s Office Brags About the ‘Free’...
JOURNALISM! Dems Will Appreciate USA Today's Hack-Tastic Spin on the 11-Count SPLC Indictm...

Reporter Asks Ilhan Omar About Her Curious Financial 'Adjustment' (Brace for Smug Head Explosion)

Doug P. | 5:14 PM on April 22, 2026
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar has been trying to expect everybody to be just fine with her office's explanation that an "adjustment" made to her worth after having accidentally been made rich was just an accounting error that has been corrected and everybody can move on now. As we told you earlier this week, even TMZ seems a bit skeptical:

Advertisement

Hey, who among us hasn't accidentally done THIS!?

It's suspicious to say the least, and Omar was happy to clear everything up after being asked about the "mistake." 

Wait, no she wasn't: 

Don't you love it when these Democrats forget who they work for? 

Recommended

Welcome to Advanced Mathematics, With Your Guest Lecturer ... The View's Sunny Hostin?
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Depending on what Omar's told the IRS she might not be so smug when they ask some questions. 

There aren't many things more infuriating than a smug "public service" fraudster.

*****

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians and fraudsters (sometimes they're one in the same). 

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Welcome to Advanced Mathematics, With Your Guest Lecturer ... The View's Sunny Hostin?
Grateful Calvin
Rumor: The Talarico Camp Is Sitting on Career-Ending Dirt on Both Paxton and Cornyn
Brett T.
Sen. Chris Murphy Loses It Over Trump Sending 1,000 Afghan 'Heroes' to the Congo
Brett T.
Sen. Patty Murray Hasn't Heard a Single Dem Say Defund ICE (Let's Help Jog Her Memory)
Doug P.
DEATH BY CRINGE: Ilhan Omar Defiles an American Musical Legend In Service of Her 'Revolution'
Grateful Calvin
Big L for Newsom: 9th Circuit Halts CA's ICE Unmasking Law as Unconstitutional
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Welcome to Advanced Mathematics, With Your Guest Lecturer ... The View's Sunny Hostin? Grateful Calvin
Advertisement