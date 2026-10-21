'Favorite Ad Ever'! 'Sydney Sweeney' Makes a GREAT Case for Voter ID Law in California

Recent arrests in California involving non-citizens voting in elections have dragged Proposition 39 back into the spotlight and helped prove why voters in the state would be wise to approve this measure over the objections of Democrats:

Advertisement

This initiative would require voters to show government-issued identification at the polls and order election officials to verify that all registered voters are U.S. citizens. Voters who cast a mail-in ballot would need to give the last four digits of a government ID, such as a driver’s license number. California currently requires residents to provide an identification card and Social Security number to register to vote, but does not request it at polling places. It was placed on the ballot by conservative groups.

The pro-voter ID side has even enlisted some "celebrity" endorsement help to pass Prop 39.

That person is Sydney Sweeney, and just take the voter's word for it like the Democrats want. Watch:

Prop 39 released a new ad today highlighting what politicians don’t want you to know: California is one of a handful of states that don’t require a photo ID to vote. Prop 39 is a battle of politicians versus people. Politicians want you to vote no. The People are voting yes. This ad is a parody, but the problem is not. The politicians want to protect their power and money. We want to give it back to you. Vote Yes on Prop 39. Donate: https://t.co/Y4MzbvVzfh — Californians for Voter ID, Yes on 39 (@ca4voterid) October 21, 2026

Excellent!

Senator Mike Lee likes what he sees.

“Sydney Sweeney” makes the case for Voter ID. https://t.co/wd9EYCMI4C — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) October 21, 2026

If the Left needed another reason to be triggered by "Sydney Sweeney" there it is.

@ca4voterid Favorite ad ever — Elizabeth Barcohana (@E_Barcohana) October 21, 2026

Well played indeed.

*****

Editor’s Note: Republicans are fighting for election integrity by requiring proper identification to vote. It's common sense, yet Democrats are spreading lies about the impact of such a measure.

Help us continue to call out these lies by joining Twitchy VIP and using promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.