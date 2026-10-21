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'Favorite Ad Ever'! 'Sydney Sweeney' Makes a GREAT Case for Voter ID Law in California

Doug P. Follow @thepowersthatbe
Oct 21, 2026 5:42 PM
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'Favorite Ad Ever'! 'Sydney Sweeney' Makes a GREAT Case for Voter ID Law in California
GQ

Recent arrests in California involving non-citizens voting in elections have dragged Proposition 39 back into the spotlight and helped prove why voters in the state would be wise to approve this measure over the objections of Democrats: 

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This initiative would require voters to show government-issued identification at the polls and order election officials to verify that all registered voters are U.S. citizens. Voters who cast a mail-in ballot would need to give the last four digits of a government ID, such as a driver’s license number. California currently requires residents to provide an identification card and Social Security number to register to vote, but does not request it at polling places. It was placed on the ballot by conservative groups.

The pro-voter ID side has even enlisted some "celebrity" endorsement help to pass Prop 39.

That person is Sydney Sweeney, and just take the voter's word for it like the Democrats want. Watch: 

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Excellent!

Senator Mike Lee likes what he sees. 

If the Left needed another reason to be triggered by "Sydney Sweeney" there it is. 

Well played indeed. 

*****

Editor’s Note: Republicans are fighting for election integrity by requiring proper identification to vote. It's common sense, yet Democrats are spreading lies about the impact of such a measure. 

Help us continue to call out these lies by joining Twitchy VIP and using promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | CALIFORNIA | DEMOCRAT PARTY | ELECTION INTEGRITY | VOTER ID

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