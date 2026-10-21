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‘Wedgewood Polls’ Says It's Fake, Just Social Experiment to Show Vulnerabilities of Polling Industry

Warren Squire Follow @magnum_ck
Oct 21, 2026 2:35 AM
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‘Wedgewood Polls’ Says It's Fake, Just Social Experiment to Show Vulnerabilities of Polling Industry
Fuzzy Chimp

‘We’re fake!’ Wedgewood Polls announced Tuesday night that they’re not a real polling agency but a social experiment. A statement issued by the ‘pollsters’ says it conducted the so-called experiment ‘to demonstrate the vulnerabilities, lack of oversight, and overall low barrier to entry in the modern political polling industry.’ Major media outlets like the New York Times and MS NOW have cited Wedgewood Polls. If they were fooled, it shows how easy it is to break into the polling industry and be touted as reliable from the get-go. The ‘reveal’ brought with it ridicule and some praise.

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Here’s their full statement. (READ)

As if there weren’t enough things fake about those two media outlets.

Commenters railed against Wedgewood Polls, calling them fraudsters and accusing them of election interference.

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It’s going to be fun watching ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats screaming over Wedgewood Polls after going to bat for Ann Selzer and her ridiculous poll that had Kamala Harris winning Iowa in the 2024 presidential election.

Election forecaster Nate Lichtman, whose ‘Keys to the White House’ system wrongly predicted Kamala Harris would win the presidency in 2024, is fuming and claiming that this will cast ‘respected polling institutions’ in a bad light.

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Give it a rest. People already rightfully distrust the polling industry.

Wedgewood’s various polls are being scrubbed from polling sites. The erasure is causing many to reassess various races.

People should always vote regardless of what polls say. The only poll that matters is on Election Day.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining Twitchy VIP.  Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ELECTION INTEGRITY | FAKE NEWS | POLLING | THE NEW YORK TIMES | MEDIA BIAS

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