‘Wedgewood Polls’ Says It's Fake, Just Social Experiment to Show Vulnerabilities of Polling Industry

‘We’re fake!’ Wedgewood Polls announced Tuesday night that they’re not a real polling agency but a social experiment. A statement issued by the ‘pollsters’ says it conducted the so-called experiment ‘to demonstrate the vulnerabilities, lack of oversight, and overall low barrier to entry in the modern political polling industry.’ Major media outlets like the New York Times and MS NOW have cited Wedgewood Polls. If they were fooled, it shows how easy it is to break into the polling industry and be touted as reliable from the get-go. The ‘reveal’ brought with it ridicule and some praise.

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Here’s their full statement. (READ)

The polling industry needs major reform. Our statement below: pic.twitter.com/Sj8JLYgply — Wedgewood Polls (@WedgewoodPolls) October 20, 2026

🚨 "Wedgewood Polls" just announced it was a FAKE POLLSTER and was listed in outlets like the NYT and MSNOW



Their "polls":

🔵 Texas: Talarico+2

🔵 Ohio: Brown+4

🔵 Michigan: El Sayed+6

🔵 Kansas: Hamilton+2

🔵 Maine: Jackson+4



This is INSANE. pic.twitter.com/N3ZAEIxZSn — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 21, 2026

This is confirmed. FiftyPlusOne caught them because their respondent IDs didn't match Pollfish's system. When confronted, Wedgewood admitted they were fake and got wiped from polling averages. NYT/MSNOW cited a fake pollster. — Sara johnson (@johnsonsara43) October 21, 2026

As if there weren’t enough things fake about those two media outlets.

Commenters railed against Wedgewood Polls, calling them fraudsters and accusing them of election interference.

You need to stop posting and get a lawyer — CMB (@NervousFlyer1) October 20, 2026

Fouling public polling for MONTHS in one of the most contentious election cycles in modern US history, then AI slopping a "SoCiaL ExperiMenT" excuse when you got caught.



Nah. Y'all all belong in prison actually. — Mack V. 실험ᵥᵢᵢᵢ 🟡⚙️ VTuber (@TheMackV) October 21, 2026

Good fing grief. End the polling industry. — Crypto X (@grumps515) October 20, 2026

Is Ann Selzer on your payroll? — HitmanGFX (@HitmanGFX44) October 20, 2026

It’s going to be fun watching ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats screaming over Wedgewood Polls after going to bat for Ann Selzer and her ridiculous poll that had Kamala Harris winning Iowa in the 2024 presidential election.

Election forecaster Nate Lichtman, whose ‘Keys to the White House’ system wrongly predicted Kamala Harris would win the presidency in 2024, is fuming and claiming that this will cast ‘respected polling institutions’ in a bad light.

This makes my blood boil.



There is a fundamental difference between a respected polling institution exercising professional discretion in its methodology and a group of charlatans simply making numbers up.



I should not have to explain that distinction to the American public. — Dr. Nate G. Lichtman (@27KeysToTheRace) October 20, 2026

But you must admit the value of exposing the flaw in the level of journalistic/systematic scrutiny applied to pollsters. — Jesse Newman (@Filmantopia) October 20, 2026

I must admit no such thing. We are discussing a deliberate assault on the integrity of an entire profession, not a clever undergraduate sociology project. I find the attempts to intellectualize this disgrace deeply troubling. — Dr. Nate G. Lichtman (@27KeysToTheRace) October 20, 2026

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Give it a rest. People already rightfully distrust the polling industry.

Wedgewood’s various polls are being scrubbed from polling sites. The erasure is causing many to reassess various races.

Hey @EricLDaugh would also like to add that following their polls being fraudulent the average for the Michigan Senate Race is down from El Sayed + 3.4 to around 1.3https://t.co/SnqexGICaz — Shawn (@PinguinoLatin) October 21, 2026

Imagine that.



Time to vote, and make them all wrong whether they are purposefully fraudulent or not — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 21, 2026

People should always vote regardless of what polls say. The only poll that matters is on Election Day.

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