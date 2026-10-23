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Kash Patel Announces Arrests of Ex-FBI Officials Involved in 'Russian Disinfo' Spin on Biden Laptop

Doug P. Follow @thepowersthatbe
Oct 23, 2026 12:26 PM
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Kash Patel Announces Arrests of Ex-FBI Officials Involved in 'Russian Disinfo' Spin on Biden Laptop
Sarah D.

One of the most glaring examples of how the Deep State colludes with Democrats and media happened shortly before the 2020 election. That effort sought to manufacture a narrative that claims about Biden family corruption and Hunter's laptop were part of a "Russian disinformation campaign."

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To a large degree the media went along with it, and the Democrats got the desired "reporting," which for NPR was to help engage in covering the story with a pillow.Everybody also remembers Politico's contribution to the effort:


Ah, "journalism." 

Ironically, the "Russian disinformation" claim was in fact a Russian-style disinformation campaign.

Now, years later, it appears that the FA phase is over and the FO era is beginning for government officials involved in forwarded the propaganda effort to help influence a presidential election.  

FBI Director Kash Patel has more here:

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The rest of that post:

The charges stem from an ongoing investigation into the since-dissolved FBI Foreign Influence Task Force. 

Floris led the FITF as a Deputy Assistant Director from mid-2019 through mid-2022. Benavides was the FITF Section Chief from mid-2019 through the 2020 election. Both testified that the FITF was not involved in the Hunter Biden investigations. 

Documentary evidence, contemporaneous communications, and witness accounts contradict their testimony. Floris is also on record privately claiming to be “running a shadow government” during the 2020 election in her role on the FITF. Lying to Congress by senior FBI officials strikes at the heart of our system. 

No one is above the law. The FBI has already dismantled the corrupt CR-15 squad that engaged in political weaponization targeting their opponents, including President Trump. Thanks to @TheJusticeDept @FBIKansasCity and @USAttyPirro

Keep the accountability coming!

There are no doubt many more people out there who are getting increasingly nervous. 

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Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

Help us fight back against the Democrats and Soros-backed DAs that refuse to enforce our laws to hold criminals accountable. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | CORRUPTION | FBI | HUNTER BIDEN

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