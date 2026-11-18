We have another person doing the meme: post something stupid, and then sit back and marvel at all of the triggered people in the replies. Usually, when this editor refers to a Cato stooge in the headline, he's referring to David J. Bier, the Cato Institute's Director of Immigration Studies, whose job it is to make every argument in favor of illegal immigration. This time around, though, it's Cato Senior Vice President for Policy Alex Nowrasteh who's stepping in to make the argument in favor of illegal immigration. Nowrasteh posted that "borders are supposed to keep other governments out, not other people." No, really:

Advertisement

Borders are supposed to keep other governments out, not other people. — The Alex Nowrasteh (@AlexNowrasteh) November 15, 2026

Lot of bots are replying to this with non-sequiturs like “what about criminals?”, “take the doors off your house,” and comments on my physiognomy. — The Alex Nowrasteh (@AlexNowrasteh) November 18, 2026

Lots of bots, huh?

@AlexNowrasteh What are governments comprised of? — yoni (@yonicide) November 17, 2026

@yonicide Every human organization has humans. — The Alex Nowrasteh (@AlexNowrasteh) November 17, 2026

Like Bier, Nowrasteh did his best to reply to every bot, but eventually he was overcome.

@AlexNowrasteh How do you think the governments get in? — Theophilus Chilton (Scots-Irish Supremacist) 🇺🇲 (@Theo_Chilton) November 17, 2026

@AlexNowrasteh Engagement farming your own terminal idiocy. Whatever you gotta do, I guess. — Old Stock Appalachian 🇺🇸 (@TheAmRev) November 18, 2026

@AlexNowrasteh Completely ahistorical, but that is your bit — Frogo (@Dubflip) November 17, 2026

@AlexNowrasteh Governments are people, you lackwit — PunishedTOM (@to48864) November 17, 2026

@AlexNowrasteh Buddy, we live in a democracy. The people coming in become the government. — The Girondin 🇺🇸 🌲 (@TheGirondin) November 17, 2026

Precisely.

@AlexNowrasteh Governments are made up of people. Texas is part of the US because the Spanish asked Americans to settle it. Americans didn't want to be governed by Mexicans. Why should we expect the 1/4 of Mexicans who live in the US to want to be governed by Americans? — Matt Loesby (@LoesbyForIdaho) November 17, 2026

@AlexNowrasteh Retarded, destructive, deliberately missing the point, and ahistorical. The central tenets of a Cato position — SBB (@largebrownbat) November 17, 2026

@AlexNowrasteh Governments are people and if they’re not citizens or legally allowed to cross the borders, they’re meant to keep those people out. — Jonathan (@Jackoliverz11) November 17, 2026

@AlexNowrasteh Borders are supposed to keep foreigners out. It has been this way for thousands of years. I’m not sure why you are pushing historically illiterate bullshit, but even the average toddler understands your assertion is nothing but low IQ nonsense based on your own fantasies. Grow up — NChome (@NCFamilyNCmom) November 18, 2026

@AlexNowrasteh Every empire that has failed to control its borders has failed. Ask the Romans if they were concerned about the Vandals, Visigoths, the Huns, etc. or their governments. — John Scott (@johnnybiztalk) November 17, 2026

@AlexNowrasteh Governments are instituted among men and derive their authority from the consent of the governed. Someone much smarter than you wrote that a long time ago. — Lady Hecate 🇺🇲 (@hecate40) November 18, 2026

@AlexNowrasteh Government is of, by and for people. They are inseparable. Borders are critical for existence as a country and culture. — Unplugged (@BeardBourbonBbq) November 18, 2026

Advertisement

@AlexNowrasteh Borders are to prevent foreigners from entering your land. That's EXACTLY what they are for. Armies are to prevent foreign governments from entering. What other genius ideas do you have? https://t.co/vcioaVu32R — James T. Kirk Douglas (@GusLangenschmid) November 18, 2026

@AlexNowrasteh Nonsense. Borders are “supposed” to keep out whoever the establishers and defenders of the borders decide they want to keep out. For an ostensible libertarian, you really do struggle with libertarian principles. — ScottC (@SCCallahan1) November 18, 2026

@AlexNowrasteh If you have no border enforcement, there’s no difference between those. — ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ (@TomCrowe) November 17, 2026

@AlexNowrasteh Hey Alex. There are people out there who hate you. Either for your beliefs, the way you look, etc. No amount of politics, banners, or buzzwords will change that. These people will kill you and think it’s a good thing. That’s why we have borders. — Ivan (@ivanthepeculiar) November 18, 2026

@AlexNowrasteh Governments are supposed to serve the interests of their own people, not foreigners. Foreigners have their own governments that are supposed to be serving their interests. — Richard M (@rlmcca) November 17, 2026

@AlexNowrasteh Sovereign nations have the moral duty to protect their borders and regulate who can and cannot enter. Anyone who disagrees with this fact is of the enemy class. — Simon Isturiz (@Simon_Isturiz_) November 17, 2026

Advertisement

@AlexNowrasteh Cato is this weird little organization that demands we import people into the country who will never support the small government economic ideas Cato pretends to want. — Lorien1973 (@Lorien19731) November 17, 2026

@AlexNowrasteh It's like something you'd find on a wooden sign at a gay libertarian Pottery Barn. — john (@AfterTheReset) November 16, 2026

@AlexNowrasteh This is fucking stupid as fuck, but it does illuminate the way left libertarians see the world. Governments, nations, and values are things which are entirely disembodied and disconnected from the people by whom they are populated and for whom they are created. — God's Whale Facts Decider Cow (@inane_gimmick) November 18, 2026

@AlexNowrasteh Bullshit. A well-equipped military keeps other governments out. I would be 100% on board with using our military to protect our borders from other invaders as well. We all know a country without borders ceases to exist. — EdgeCrusher (@EdgeCrusher14) November 18, 2026

@AlexNowrasteh Funny watching a libertarian who thinks property rights are sacred get owned by the entire replies section. — Tomás Sidenfaden (@tomassidenfaden) November 18, 2026

These bots are pretty intelligent and insightful. Seriously, why has the Cato Institute chosen to become vehemently anti-border and pro-illegal immigration? How is that libertarian?

Advertisement

***

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.