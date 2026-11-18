Democrats are loudly proclaiming that they will go after President Donald Trump and everyone in his orbit once they take control of the House and Senate in January. Continuing the ‘orbit’ theme, they are especially keen on going after SpaceX multibillionaire Elon Musk. Why? For his numerous crimes, of course. What crimes? Well, Texas Democrat Gene Wu was put on the spot and couldn’t name any. We're sure he and his fellow Democrats will conjure some next year.

Advertisement

In the meantime, here’s Katie Pavlich grilling Wu on NewsNation about podcaster Scott Galloway calling Musk a traitor and his alleged 'crimes.' (WATCH)

Texas Rep. Gene Wu says Elon Musk should be prosecuted for “crimes,” then gets his bluff called when Katie Pavlich asks him to name a single one. Pavlich gave him three chances. He had nothing. PAVLICH: “Can you give us some of the examples of [...] what you think that those things may be? It’s a pretty, pretty extreme charge.” WU: “All I do is read the news and watch the news. And what I have seen on the news is that Elon may have committed crimes against the United States by his actions in Ukraine. [...] I don’t know. I just read what I read.” PAVLICH: “So, what specific laws do you think that he’s broken that you feel should be charged to prosecute?” WU: “If Elon Musk has committed crimes in the state of Texas, it is upon our duty to investigate and to see if those crimes are real and that they are provable.” PAVLICH: “Fair enough, but you keep saying IF he’s done, IF this happened. [...] Sounds a lot like you’re fishing around for a crime that you can pin him with. [...] Can you give me an example?” Still nothing, so Wu drags Gov. Abbott into it. WU: “I am not in charge. [...] I’m sure Governor Abbott has been hiding the evidence, right? Just like he’s been hiding his secret little emails back and forth with Elon, that it took a federal court to force him to release those documents.” PAVLICH: “And were there any crimes in those documents?” WU: “I don’t know. I’m not in charge. The Republicans have been—” PAVLICH: “Yeah, you don’t know. And yet you’re still accusing Elon Musk of maybe committing crimes, and you haven’t given me a single example of what he may have committed.” This comes after Scott Galloway called Musk “a traitor to the West” and invoked the Rosenbergs, who were EXECUTED for spying. Wu is a former felony prosecutor. You’d think naming a crime would be easy for him. He wants Musk prosecuted. He just doesn’t know for what. — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) November 18, 2026

(post continues) ...things may be? It’s a pretty, pretty extreme charge.” WU: “All I do is read the news and watch the news. And what I have seen on the news is that Elon may have committed crimes against the United States by his actions in Ukraine. [...] I don’t know. I just read what I read.” PAVLICH: “So, what specific laws do you think that he’s broken that you feel should be charged to prosecute?” WU: “If Elon Musk has committed crimes in the state of Texas, it is upon our duty to investigate and to see if those crimes are real and that they are provable.” PAVLICH: “Fair enough, but you keep saying IF he’s done, IF this happened. [...] Sounds a lot like you’re fishing around for a crime that you can pin him with. [...] Can you give me an example?”Still nothing, so Wu drags Gov. Abbott into it. WU: “I am not in charge. [...] I’m sure Governor Abbott has been hiding the evidence, right? Just like he’s been hiding his secret little emails back and forth with Elon, that it took a federal court to force him to release those documents.” PAVLICH: “And were there any crimes in those documents?” WU: “I don’t know. I’m not in charge. The Republicans have been—” PAVLICH: “Yeah, you don’t know. And yet you’re still accusing Elon Musk of maybe committing crimes, and you haven’t given me a single example of what he may have committed.” This comes after Scott Galloway called Musk “a traitor to the West” and invoked the Rosenbergs, who were EXECUTED for spying. Wu is a former felony prosecutor. You’d think naming a crime would be easy for him. He wants Musk prosecuted. He just doesn’t know for what.

Advertisement

Gene Wu: "All I do is read the news and watch the news." = "I'm just re-stating the MSM/DNC Orwellian talking points that I was fed." — Galt’s Ghost ☕️ (@SJEqualizer) November 18, 2026

In other words, it’s all BS.

Posters are wondering why Democrats haven’t just come out and told everyone about all these supposed crimes Musk has committed. Well, that’s because they haven’t invented them yet.

Still haven’t heard them name a single “crime” Elon has committed. It’s all just propaganda for the soft brains — SillyPuddy (@slim_p1ckens) November 18, 2026

"We have to indict Elon so that you can find out what laws he broke, away from the fog of the controversy." — J Nolan (@tracisfine) November 18, 2026

We’re in some serious trouble. These people aren’t even pretending they’re not impartial or unbiased, or that they don’t intend to use the full power of government to persecute us. And make no mistake, they’ll eventually come after all of us that oppose them. — Timothy Todd (@TimothyTodd3) November 18, 2026

And if Democrats can’t imprison their opponents, they will destroy their reputations, bankrupt them through lawfare, while making them politically toxic and unhirable.

Commenters suggest flipping the script on Democrats.

Gene Wu may have committed crimes against humanity. I don't know. I just read the news, and it's very damning. — Basketball Jones (@heroOfLabour) November 18, 2026

Advertisement

It's nothing that an investigation wouldn't clear up, right? I mean he shouldn't mind if he has nothing to hide, right?...lol — Robert KB (@RobertKB1) November 18, 2026

Well, that’s how it works in Democrat World.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative commentary that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.