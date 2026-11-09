Super Pooper: Musk-Mad Podcaster Scott Galloway Brags About Defiantly Defecating in His Tesla

Leftist podcaster Scott Galloway made headlines after calling for the execution of Elon Musk, whom he calls a ‘traitor of the West.’ The guy has some serious issues. He recently told a crowd he sold his Tesla because he was disgusted with Musk. But there’s more. He claims that before selling his Musk-made car, he climbed inside and dropped 'trou' before dropping something foul.

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Apparently, he’s fickle and fecal. (WATCH)

Scott Galloway says he owned a Tesla, but sold it because of Elon.



"Not before taking a giant dump in the passenger seat. True story."



He's gone from suggesting Elon be executed to telling stories of taking dumps in a car he owned because it was made by Elon's company.



This is… pic.twitter.com/47JuoNZ7Vx — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 8, 2026

(post continues) ...a broken, deranged, and utterly toxic individual.

Holy cow @profgalloway



You seriously need to seek professional help



You are broken, more than most — Pudge (@pudgenet) November 9, 2026

He’ll never get help; he prefers marinating in his own misery.

Only a truly miserable person would do what Galloway claims and then make a big stink about it. We hope the Tesla's new owner was informed that Galloway used the vehicle as his personal toilet.

Imagine not only pooping in your own Tesla because Elon bad, but then bragging about it on a national stage and thinking “Yeah, let’s immortalize my disgusting mental illness for all the world to see.” Truly vile activity from Potty Galloway. — Trellz (@Trellraiser) November 8, 2026

I hope he disclosed that to the buyer — Satyr Pantocrator (@almightygoatboy) November 9, 2026

Imagine being the guy who bought the car. — I'm listening (@attentive_ear) November 8, 2026

The guy who bought Scott's car watching this... pic.twitter.com/rnNf2h5vdv — Matthew Linder (@LinderMatthew) November 8, 2026

And who had to clean it out?? Poor soul. — Jen (@jen_zook) November 8, 2026

We’re pretty sure Galloway loves crapping on people as much as he does on Teslas.

Posters see what everyone else should clearly see — Galloway is nuts.

“Not before taking a giant dump in the passenger seat.”

— ‘True story.’



More proof of Scott Galloway’s unhinged retardation. — Jonathan Crump (@RealCrumpster) November 8, 2026

Don't really need any more proof, but he keeps providing it anyway. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 8, 2026

He's one of these poor, cursed souls doomed to live their lives thinking they are clever. — Andrew Lloyd (@andrewtlloyd) November 8, 2026

Too clever by half, actually.

Commenters were shocked to learn that when Galloway’s not passing stool in a car, he’s passing time in some schools.

I thought this idiot was just some left wing influencer, but it turns out he’s a professor at NYU, and Gavin Newsom just appointed him to the Board of Regents of the University of California. We are not a serious country. — Bruce Tagle (@bruce_tagle) November 8, 2026

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In 2026, California Governor Gavin Newsom appointed him to the University of California Board of Regents, the governing board that oversees the entire 10-campus UC system (including UCLA and Berkeley). 😒 — 7thGeneration (@7thGeneration3) November 9, 2026

So "on brand" for CA. — Lisa (@politeracy) November 9, 2026

Definitely putting the ‘CA’ in caca when he's not putting his caca in a car. Enough of this exhausting freak; we’re pooped.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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