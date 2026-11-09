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Super Pooper: Musk-Mad Podcaster Scott Galloway Brags About Defiantly Defecating in His Tesla

Warren Squire Follow @magnum_ck
Nov 09, 2026 4:40 AM
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Super Pooper: Musk-Mad Podcaster Scott Galloway Brags About Defiantly Defecating in His Tesla
AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali

Leftist podcaster Scott Galloway made headlines after calling for the execution of Elon Musk, whom he calls a ‘traitor of the West.’ The guy has some serious issues. He recently told a crowd he sold his Tesla because he was disgusted with Musk. But there’s more. He claims that before selling his Musk-made car, he climbed inside and dropped 'trou' before dropping something foul.

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Apparently, he’s fickle and fecal. (WATCH)

(post continues) ...a broken, deranged, and utterly toxic individual.

He’ll never get help; he prefers marinating in his own misery.

Only a truly miserable person would do what Galloway claims and then make a big stink about it. We hope the Tesla's new owner was informed that Galloway used the vehicle as his personal toilet.

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We’re pretty sure Galloway loves crapping on people as much as he does on Teslas.

Posters see what everyone else should clearly see — Galloway is nuts.

Too clever by half, actually.

Commenters were shocked to learn that when Galloway’s not passing stool in a car, he’s passing time in some schools.

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Definitely putting the ‘CA’ in caca when he's not putting his caca in a car. Enough of this exhausting freak; we’re pooped.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining Twitchy VIP.  Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

News Topics ACADEMIA | ELON MUSK | GAVIN NEWSOM | TESLA | CALIFORNIA

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