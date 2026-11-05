Coincidence? NYTimes Names Special Elon Musk ‘Reporter’ As Dems Threaten to Kill or Imprison Him

Democrats successfully duped millions of Americans with their fake ‘affordability’ messaging, but they’re now gearing up for their real post-election mission — destroying Elon Musk. They’re already promising investigations, subpoenas, and possible trials for the multibillionaire who dared to back President Donald Trump. Don’t worry, they have help. On cue, a New York Times ‘reporter’ has announced that she's tasked with digging into Musk’s life and company. This is at the same time Democrats are going crazy with their new power and ramping up their efforts to obliterate him.

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Total coincidence, we’re sure. (READ)

This week is my first @nytimes as a tech reporter covering Elon Musk's companies with a focus on AI and emerging technologies.



If you're a current or former employee, please reach out. I'm also in SF this week and would love to connect. You can reach me via cell/Signal at… — Grace Kay (@graceihle) November 4, 2026

A day after the election, NYT "reporter" announces new beat specifically to dredge up dirt on Elon.



Which sounds an awful lot like a thinly disguised media effort to aid coming Democrat investigations. https://t.co/DdTbx7CIK6 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 5, 2026

The NY Times hired another political activist to go after Elon. — Badger (@Badger419256) November 5, 2026

Exactly.

Leftist podcaster Scott Galloway and a slew of raging progressives are expressing their bloodlust for Musk. The New York Times is apparently ready to assist them. (WATCH)

Scott Galloway calls Elon Musk a "traitor to the West" and invokes the executions of the Rosenbergs after WW2.



"We lined up the Rosenbergs against a wall. This is a traitor to the West, and he should be held to the same standards as every other traitor in the West."



*Applause*… pic.twitter.com/BuJP2hlfmJ — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 3, 2026

Will you be covering the hate-campaign against him? https://t.co/mqtTcay3pw — Christina Hoff Sommers (@CHSommers) November 5, 2026

Of course not.

Posters point out that Musk can use his freedom of speech and the press to expose all those out to get him, including ‘journalists.’

I'm guessing Elon's intel people Busy digging into Grace. — Flynn's Flying F#ckers (@joedick991) November 5, 2026

@elonmusk should hire investigators to look into the life of @graceihle, her family and everyone she knows and has ever met.



Fire with Fire



Mafia style — Victor Faculty (@FacultyVictor33) November 5, 2026

Elon should have an ops team specially dedicated to Democrats and the media, if he doesn’t already — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 5, 2026

Yes, open the floodgates.

Commenters say the Democrats’ revenge-seeking sounds eerily familiar. You can practically hear the goose-stepping echoing in the halls of the New York Times.

Sounds very ‘Germany 1936’.



Show me the man, I’ll show you the crime. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) November 5, 2026

Is this the tip of the iceberg? It wouldn’t surprise me, coming from the NY Slimes. — Jonathan Crump (@RealCrumpster) November 5, 2026

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The media will be all in on the Get Elon frenzy. Expect non stop hit pieces guided as “investigative journalism” — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 5, 2026

Politicians will leak info to her. After she publishes, they’ll point to her articles as reason to issue subpoenas, etc. Wash, rinse, repeat. — Hooded Pepe (@ckc12_rb) November 5, 2026

Why wouldn't they? The Democrat Party has its own printing press at the New York Times. It’s warming up as we speak.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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