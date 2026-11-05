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Coincidence? NYTimes Names Special Elon Musk ‘Reporter’ As Dems Threaten to Kill or Imprison Him

Warren Squire Follow @magnum_ck
Nov 05, 2026 4:30 PM
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Coincidence? NYTimes Names Special Elon Musk ‘Reporter’ As Dems Threaten to Kill or Imprison Him
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File

Democrats successfully duped millions of Americans with their fake ‘affordability’ messaging, but they’re now gearing up for their real post-election mission — destroying Elon Musk. They’re already promising investigations, subpoenas, and possible trials for the multibillionaire who dared to back President Donald Trump. Don’t worry, they have help. On cue, a New York Times ‘reporter’ has announced that she's tasked with digging into Musk’s life and company. This is at the same time Democrats are going crazy with their new power and ramping up their efforts to obliterate him.

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Total coincidence, we’re sure. (READ)

Exactly.

Leftist podcaster Scott Galloway and a slew of raging progressives are expressing their bloodlust for Musk. The New York Times is apparently ready to assist them. (WATCH)

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Of course not.

Posters point out that Musk can use his freedom of speech and the press to expose all those out to get him, including ‘journalists.’

Yes, open the floodgates.

Commenters say the Democrats’ revenge-seeking sounds eerily familiar. You can practically hear the goose-stepping echoing in the halls of the New York Times.

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Why wouldn't they? The Democrat Party has its own printing press at the New York Times. It’s warming up as we speak.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | DONALD TRUMP | ELON MUSK | THE NEW YORK TIMES | MEDIA BIAS

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