Today DHS Secretary fielded questions and endured some grandstanding from members of the House Homeland Security Committee.

There was a bit of "reclaiming my time" from Democrats who didn't want to allow Mullin time to call out their BS.

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🚨LaMonica McIver did NOT like the facts DHS Secretary Mullin was dropping, so she kept reclaiming her time to SILENCE him McIver: "I'll ask you again, have you taken the time to visit Delaney Hall, a detention center that is under your umbrella? Mullin: "Absolutely, I have. And the facility, as you know, you've been there, is in way better condition than your state penitentiary." McIver: "No, no, no it's not, reclaiming my time!" Mullin: "No one wants to talk about their own state." McIver: "Do you even understand why I've been sounding the alarm about Delaney Hall?" MULLIN: "No. I went there and visited the facility. It was in very good condition. We provide twice as much medical attention to our detainees than the state does." McIver: "RECLAIMING MY TIME! RECLAIMING MY TIME!" — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 18, 2026

Up next is impeachment-happy Democrat Rep. Al Green, who was reminded what happened to him earlier this month.

Watch:

Al Green just demanded that DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin be arrested over a supposed "cover up," and Mullin fires right back. "I hope you enjoy your forced retirement." https://t.co/7LQzsoqPsa — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 18, 2026

Ouch!

Sorry, Al, but you won't get to be a part of all the Democrat insanity in Congress that's coming up in just a few weeks.

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