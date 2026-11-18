Democrat Rep. LaMonica McIver has been at the forefront of members of her party who spend a great deal of time showing us that they prioritize protecting criminal illegals over law-abiding Americans.

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Earlier this year McIver was charged for her antics at an ICE facility in New Jersey.

🚨 BREAKING: U.S. Attorney Alina Habba just charged Rep. LaMonica McIver with assaulting, impeding and interfering with law enforcement at the ICE facility in Newark, NJ (in red). Title 18, United States Code, Section 111(a)(1) https://t.co/JvxP2MSobv — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 20, 2025

McIver claimed she was "doing my job." Apparently she would like everybody to believe that assaulting federal agents is a congressional duty. No one is above the law, congresswoman!

At a House hearing today featuring testimony from DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin, McIver expected Mullin to express regrets for enforcing immigration laws but that wasn't about to happen:

LaMonica McIver put on quite the performance at today's Homeland Security hearing. DHS Secretary Mullin wasn't having it. McIver: "Do you have any regrets or reservations for the leading role you are playing in this administration's immigration agenda?" Mullin: "I'll never apologize about enforcing our nation's laws." McIver: "Not even about killing people? No apologies for that?" Mullin: "We're not killing people." McIver: "You are killing people. You are killing people!" — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 18, 2026

How many Americans have been killed by McIver's beloved criminal illegals? She doesn't care about them.

You can always tell when a Democrat on a committee is being schooled because they always "reclaim my time" instead of letting the witness actually respond.

🚨LaMonica McIver did NOT like the facts DHS Secretary Mullin was dropping, so she kept reclaiming her time to SILENCE him McIver: "I'll ask you again, have you taken the time to visit Delaney Hall, a detention center that is under your umbrella? Mullin: "Absolutely, I have. And the facility, as you know, you've been there, is in way better condition than your state penitentiary." McIver: "No, no, no it's not, reclaiming my time!" Mullin: "No one wants to talk about their own state." McIver: "Do you even understand why I've been sounding the alarm about Delaney Hall?" MULLIN: "No. I went there and visited the facility. It was in very good condition. We provide twice as much medical attention to our detainees than the state does." McIver: "RECLAIMING MY TIME! RECLAIMING MY TIME!" — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 18, 2026

Mullin reminded McIver that she's been lying again and she didn't like it:

McIver: "I'll ask you again, have you taken the time to visit Delaney Hall, a detention center that is under your umbrella? Mullin: "Absolutely, I have. And the facility, as you know, you've been there, is in way better condition than your state penitentiary." McIver: "No, no, no it's not, reclaiming my time!" Mullin: "No one wants to talk about their own state." McIver: "Do you even understand why I've been sounding the alarm about Delaney Hall?" MULLIN: "No. I went there and visited the facility. It was in very good condition. We provide twice as much medical attention to our detainees than the state does." McIver: "RECLAIMING MY TIME! RECLAIMING MY TIME!"

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Mullin also should have reminded McIver that "no one is above the law" — not even her.

"RECLAIMING MY TIME" --- possibly the most obnoxious phrase in the world.' The left uses it every time they get smacked down by the facts. They have a script, and when the script doesn't work, its "RECLAIMING MY TIME." And the Administration has to sit there for this colossal waste of time. — Arthur Cooper (@artman8887) November 18, 2026

"Reclaiming my time" is the predictable line from a committee Democrat when things are backfiring.

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Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws (looking at you, Rep. McIver).

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