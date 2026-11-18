As Twitchy reported yesterday, the memo went out, and practically every Democrat member of Congress posted on X blaming the Trump administration and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for the United States losing its measles elimination status after 26 years.

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We haven’t had to think about measles in the U.S. for 25 years. But now, measles is back thanks to a serious decline in vaccination rates. 10 people are dead because of it. This is the human cost of putting a conspiracy theorist in charge of public health. https://t.co/t1O8JXdx53 — Congresswoman Sara Jacobs (@RepSaraJacobs) November 18, 2026

Sen. Patty Murray says Kennedy should be fired or resign.

10 people have died of measles in America this year—a disease we eliminated in 2000. Every one of these deaths was preventable. Vaccines are safe and effective. RFK Jr. is putting our families at risk—he should be fired or resign, but there will be accountability either way. https://t.co/JcmGwFux8w — Senator Patty Murray (@PattyMurray) November 17, 2026

Never mind that the Pan American Health Organization, the "international health body" within the World Health Organization that pulled the designation, also pulled elimination status from Mexico and Bolivia after Canada’s measles elimination status was revoked last year, with more than 5,000 cases reported. The United Kingdom lost its status in January.

"Doctor" Abdul El-Sayed didn't call Kennedy a conspiracy theorist, instead going with "anti-science grifter."

Saving babies is the lowest common denominator for a civilized society. Babies can’t get vaccinated. When measles surges, they are defenseless. This is what happens when we appoint an anti-science grifter to the highest public health role in the country. https://t.co/skGrIM3JjL — Dr. Abdul El-Sayed (@AbdulElSayed) November 18, 2026

@AbdulElSayed You know where else babies are defenseless? In the womb. Lowest common denominator, right? — Amy Nixon (@texasrunnerDFW) November 18, 2026

@AbdulElSayed Total measles deaths in the United States in the past year: 6 Total abortions in the United States in that same time: 1,300,000 — Ruthless Conservatism (@RuthlessConUS) November 18, 2026

A lot of people are blaming the Biden administration for letting in tens of millions of illegal aliens, but PoliMath makes a good point. Measles cases among infants in Pennsylvania and New York occurred in Amish country.

People keep saying that "the mass importation of the unvaccinated third-world migrants" is to blame for the measles surge in Canada / US The data does NOT back this up. Many measles cases may have come from foreign introductions but they were overwhelmingly spread in "tight knit communities", usually religious communities This includes FLDS, Mennonite, Amish, Orthodox Jewish, and Russian Christian communities with very low vaccination rates, usually under 50% It is very common to say this is a problem from unchecked immigration, but the data does not point us in that direction & we have a duty to follow the data to the proper conclusions. — PoIiMath (@politicalmath) November 18, 2026

The post continues:

… communities", usually religious communities This includes FLDS, Mennonite, Amish, Orthodox Jewish, and Russian Christian communities with very low vaccination rates, usually under 50% It is very common to say this is a problem from unchecked immigration, but the data does not point us in that direction & we have a duty to follow the data to the proper conclusions.

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Despite all of the Democrats blaming Kennedy for vaccine skepticism, NBC News reports:

As in many countries, vaccination rates in the U.S. have declined in recent years: 92% of kindergartners had been vaccinated for measles as of the 2025-26 school year, down from 95% — the threshold needed to prevent outbreaks — in the 2019-20 school year.

Lou Anon here has become radicalized by the news. Maybe she needs to speak to these tightly-knit communities.

I’ve become fully radicalized about this issue. Idc about your freedom, measles vaccines should be legally mandated and have no parental consent requirement. Absolutely absurd to continue on like this. — Lou Anon (@LouAnonAnon) November 18, 2026

She did the meme: Make an outrageous statement, and then feign amazement at all of the triggered people.

Wow the literal dumbest people in the world in the replies here. How do you even tie your shoes in the morning? — Lou Anon (@LouAnonAnon) November 18, 2026

@LouAnonAnon This "Lou' person votes, and is willing to take away your rights over a lie. Feelings over facts, every time. — PA Millennial (@PAMillennial88) November 18, 2026

@LouAnonAnon You’re a useful idiot for totalitarianism. You don’t deserve to live in America. — Visisyd and the Void (@visisyd) November 18, 2026

She does have "AOC for president" in her X bio.

@LouAnonAnon The absolute irony that you think women have the right to have an abortion but they do not have the right to refuse a vaccine is seriously quite breathtaking — SerenaAbutilon (@SerenaAbutilon) November 18, 2026

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@LouAnonAnon You shouldn’t let yourself become radicalized by misinformation and histrionic rhetoric. Nothing has changed in the real world since last week. The WHO declaration is just people talking. Measles wasn’t eradicated and the vaccination rate fell below the critical level in 2021. — irishroadchild (@irishroadchild) November 18, 2026

@LouAnonAnon No form of medical care should ever be legally mandated because every medical therapy has risks and benefits. Patients must ALWAYS have the right to choose what is right or wrong for them (or their children). If you don't care about the freedom of others, you are the tyrant. — TC Mits (@tcm1ts) November 18, 2026

@LouAnonAnon My body, my choice. Vaccines can be dangerous to susceptible people (and since we don't test for susceptibility, it's Russian roulette) and you can't mandate potentially dangerous medical procedures. — JustSqueakingBy (@JustSqueaking) November 18, 2026

@LouAnonAnon Liberals pretending they care about babies or give a single shit about “my body, my choice”. — Txnbybirth (@Txnbybirth) November 18, 2026

We already did vaccine passports with the COVID-19 vaccine, which didn't stop people from contracting COVID. President Joe Biden had every booster made available and still tested positive for COVID, what, like, three times? If anything killed trust in vaccines, it was that, not Kennedy. Not according to CNN medical analyst Dr. Jonathan Reiner, who maintains that Kennedy "is the primary culprit in spreading doubt."

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"This is a historic failure of public health in the United States," @JReinerMD says after the U.S. lost its measles elimination status. "RFK Jr. is the primary culprit in spreading doubt." https://t.co/eEOJYoIFBa — The Arena on CNN (@TheArenaCNN) November 17, 2026

Never mind that Kennedy said — again — on Tuesday, "I continue to recommend MMR vaccination as the most effective way to prevent measles."

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