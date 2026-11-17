As we've reported, Pennsylvania Governor (and nearly certain 2028 presidential candidate) Josh Shapiro has pounced on a handful of "measles-associated" deaths in the commonwealth, rushing to the cameras to blame Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for spreading vaccine skepticism. Again, what Shapiro called deaths from measles weren't actually deaths from measles. The first was an infant who died of a lacerated spleen and was found to have carried the measles virus — Shapiro didn't want to address that, saying he didn't think "it serves the interest of public health … for me to get into a back and forth about conspiracy theories showing up online." Another infant who died was from the Amish community, which shuns vaccinations. Another infant carrying the measles virus was born with Amish lethal microcephaly. The infant was only six weeks old, and doctors recommend that babies receive the MMR vaccine between 12 and 15 months.

Advertisement

Earlier this month, we reported that Chelsea Clinton was furious about the first measles-associated death in New York State in 30 years. "Let’s be clear about what's happened: a child died of a disease we know how to prevent, after years of purposeful effort to convince parents that vaccines are more dangerous than measles," Clinton vented. "That’s a lie, and it’s a deadly one." She needs to tell that to the Amish, even though this was another infant who was too young to have had the vaccine anyway.

Even more Democrats are pouncing now that measles has lost its "eliminated" status by the Pan American Health Organization, "an international health body."

@RepJeffries on U.S. losing its Measles elimination status after 26 years: "It's shameful. It's sad. It's scandalous and it's a direct result of the policies that have been pursued by the Secretary of Health & Human Services, the vaccine denial..." https://t.co/XIyL5YSlBI — CSPAN (@cspan) November 17, 2026

More than 25 years ago, measles was considered eliminated in the U.S. Now RFK Jr. and this administration’s reckless attacks on vaccines are bringing it back. This is a completely preventable public health failure. https://t.co/ovtjIpz8DP — Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) November 16, 2026

Oh, Kennedy's "reckless attacks" have brought measles back. Back in September, Kennedy responded to Shapiro calling him out by name, saying, "CDC’s MMR recommendation remains unchanged. I have repeatedly stated that MMR vaccination is the most effective way to prevent measles infection."

It’s infuriating that we have allowed a conspiracy theorist to lead our health response in this country. — Congressman Robert Garcia (@RepRobertGarcia) November 17, 2026

This is what happens when you have the most anti-science administration in American history. Just truly shameful. — Congresswoman Yassamin Ansari (@RepYassAnsari) November 17, 2026

These Democrats all have Community Notes pending:

Measles outbreaks causing loss of U.S. elimination status began in January 2025 in West Texas, before RFK Jr. became HHS Secretary in February 2025. CDC data shows 96% of cases in unvaccinated or unknown status amid declining domestic MMR rates below 95%.

Pregnant women can't get the measles vaccine, and so they must rely on the rest of us to do our part through community immunity to stay safe. But now, because of Trump and @SecKennedy, over 100 pregnant women have confirmed measles cases, and newborns are getting sick too. This is the real cost of falling vaccination rates and Republicans' fanatic anti-science beliefs. We have the power to prevent this. Putting moms and babies in danger for political points is unforgivable. — U.S. Rep. Brittany Pettersen (@RepPettersen) November 17, 2026

… is the real cost of falling vaccination rates and Republicans' fanatic anti-science beliefs. We have the power to prevent this. Putting moms and babies in danger for political points is unforgivable.

Pettersen has a pending Community Note as well:

The CDC recommends two doses of MMR vaccine in childhood. It's not given during pregnancy; women who lack immunity are advised to get it before pregnancy.⁠ Kennedy has publicly stated that “the most effective way to prevent the spread of measles is the MMR vaccine”

So it's Kennedy's and President Donald Trump's fault that more than 100 pregnant women have confirmed measles cases. Talk to Amish women, then, and convince them that the CDC recommends the jab before getting pregnant.

Advertisement

Democrats are so hot to blame Kennedy for a resurgence that started before he was even confirmed. We're not sure how Kennedy is to blame for Mexico and Bolivia also losing their elimination status, or Canada losing its status in 2025.

The U.S. has officially lost its measles elimination status, Dr. Jarbas Barbosa, director of the Pan American Health Organization, the Americas arm of the World Health Organization, said on Nov. 17. Mexico and Bolivia have also lost their elimination statuses, international officials said. The countries join Canada, which was stripped of its status last year. https://t.co/r2IYzmN3di — Yahoo News (@YahooNews) November 17, 2026

The post continues:

… officials said. The countries join Canada, which was stripped of its status last year.

Erica Schwartz is director of the CDC:

The measles elimination designation is not what protects Americans. Vaccination does. We know where transmission is occurring and we've invested $100 million in state and local health departments to reach those communities. Losing a designation doesn't mean we abandon an evidence-based approach. It means we remain focused on stopping outbreaks. https://t.co/wXot04nwAs — Erica Schwartz (@DrSchwartzCDC) November 17, 2026

The post continues:

… evidence-based approach. It means we remain focused on stopping outbreaks.

Kennedy weighed in on Tuesday as well:

We will stop measles outbreaks, protect American families, and work to regain U.S. measles elimination status. I continue to recommend MMR vaccination as the most effective way to prevent measles. Worldwide COVID-era disruptions interrupted routine childhood vaccination, leaving gaps in protection here and abroad. The multi-year global outbreak has caused many nations to lose their elimination status including, Armenia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Bolivia, Canada, Mexico, Spain, United Kingdom, and Uzbekistan. Under Dr. Schwartz’s leadership, CDC has provided approximately $100 million in additional funding since August to strengthen prevention and response to measles and other vaccine-preventable diseases. CDC has worked alongside state teams in Texas, South Carolina, Virginia, Kansas, New Mexico, and Wisconsin to help bring their outbreaks rapidly and successfully under control. CDC is also supporting Pennsylvania and New York with epidemiologists and other experts. We are working to close vaccination gaps and rebuild public trust. We will answer families’ questions honestly about vaccine benefits and risks and work with trusted health care providers and community leaders to prevent measles, limit its spread, and support timely treatment. We will support Americans who become ill, regardless of vaccination status, and for the first time equip health care providers with guidance to diagnose and treat measles and its complications. — Secretary Kennedy (@SecKennedy) November 17, 2026

Advertisement

The post continues:

… gaps in protection here and abroad. The multi-year global outbreak has caused many nations to lose their elimination status including Armenia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Bolivia, Canada, Mexico, Spain, the United Kingdom, and Uzbekistan. Under Dr. Schwartz’s leadership, CDC has provided approximately $100 million in additional funding since August to strengthen prevention and response to measles and other vaccine-preventable diseases. CDC has worked alongside state teams in Texas, South Carolina, Virginia, Kansas, New Mexico, and Wisconsin to help bring their outbreaks rapidly and successfully under control. CDC is also supporting Pennsylvania and New York with epidemiologists and other experts. We are working to close vaccination gaps and rebuild public trust. We will answer families’ questions honestly about vaccine benefits and risks and work with trusted health care providers and community leaders to prevent measles, limit its spread, and support timely treatment. We will support Americans who become ill, regardless of vaccination status, and for the first time equip health care providers with guidance to diagnose and treat measles and its complications.

The memo went out, though.

@MarkWarner FFS. Who sent out this talking point. You realize we let over 20 million people in unvetted and most unvaxxed. Before he took office the vax rate was 90% and now it’s 95%. So it’s his fault it’s not 100%? You people need to do your jobs! — Willow (@DeborahBaigrie) November 17, 2026

They need to let Kennedy and the CDC do their jobs and stop pushing this DNC talking point. If anything precipitated a lack of trust in vaccines, it was the COVID-19 jab, which was supposed to prevent you from getting COVID. Not to mention that the Biden administration let in tens of millions of illegal aliens without checking their vaccination records.

Advertisement

This outbreak is international. Who are Democrats blaming for all of the other countries losing their elimination status?

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.