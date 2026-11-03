DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI DDHQ Votes DDHQ Votes Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
NEWS & POLITICS EDITORS
CONTRIBUTORS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Chelsea Clinton Furious About First Measles Death in New York in 30 Years

Brett T. Follow @TwitchyBrett
Nov 03, 2026 6:30 PM
Advertisement
Chelsea Clinton Furious About First Measles Death in New York in 30 Years
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, who almost certainly has his eye on the 2028 Democrat nomination for president, has taught us to look carefully whenever a politician claims a child has died from measles. Back in August, Shapiro went on a rant against Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. after claiming a newborn had died from measles in the commonwealth. The Lancaster County coroner performed an autopsy and confirmed that the infant died of a lacerated spleen, not measles. A reporter asked Shapiro, with so much misinformation and confusion floating around, why he wasn't more specific and transparent about that case. Not surprisingly, Shapiro didn't want to address that, saying he didn't think "it serves the interest of public health … for me to get into a back and forth about conspiracy theories showing up online."

Advertisement

Shapiro pounced again in September when an infant died a measles-associated death in Amish country. Actually, the coroner found the infant was born with a rare genetic condition that is not generally found outside the Amish community: Amish lethal microcephaly. Most babies with that condition live only four to six months, he said. In both cases, neither infant would have received the measles vaccine yet anyway, which isn't recommended until 15 months.

So when we saw New York Gov. Kathy Hochul speak out, we noted that both she and The New York Times were careful to say a Lewis County boy had died "after contracting measles." We checked with local TV station WNYTV and learned the boy was Amish and only seven months old, so that he wouldn't have received the MMR vaccine yet.

“This is New York’s first measles-related death in 30 years, a devastating reminder of what’s at stake when Washington deliberately erodes decades of progress in protecting Americans from preventable illnesses,” The New York Times quotes Hochul as saying.

Chelsea Clinton popped up to let us be clear about what happened:

Recommended
2026 Election Night Live: The Results Are In… and So Are the Hot Takes, Memes, and Meltdowns Spencer Pratt Trolls 'ISIS Eyes' Abdul El-Sayed As Only HE CAN and the Ownage Is SPECTACULAR Sam J.
Advertisement

"… here."

OK, talk to the Amish about not vaccinating their children … especially the children who are too young to have received the vaccination, even if they didn't have religious objections.

"Let's be clear about what's happened," while leaving out all the details.

Advertisement

Shapiro tried to blame RFK for a baby who was born with measles.

Advertisement

The coup de grâce:

Go ahead and be furious at the Amish for not vaccinating their infant, if the child even died of measles or "after contracting measles." 

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics JOSH SHAPIRO | KATHY HOCHUL | ROBERT F. KENNEDY JR. | VACCINES

Comments

VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

2026 Election Night Live: The Results Are In&#x2026; and So Are the Hot Takes, Memes, and Meltdowns

2026 Election Night Live: The Results Are In… and So Are the Hot Takes, Memes, and Meltdowns

Spencer Pratt Trolls 'ISIS Eyes' Abdul El-Sayed As Only HE CAN and the Ownage Is SPECTACULAR

Spencer Pratt Trolls 'ISIS Eyes' Abdul El-Sayed As Only HE CAN and the Ownage Is SPECTACULAR

Sam J.
A Really Rough-Looking Alec Baldwin Says Tonight Is the Beginning of the End of His Nightmare

A Really Rough-Looking Alec Baldwin Says Tonight Is the Beginning of the End of His Nightmare

Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos