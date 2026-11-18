We've written a lot about the fall of Europe and the United Kingdom, but we've overlooked what a mess Australia has become. The government there is currently considering the Digital Duty of Care Bill, which requires a “person responsible” for an online service to take appropriate action to ensure a safe online environment. It's supposed to protect all users from “seriously harmful material and conduct,” including child sexual abuse material, violent extremist/terrorist content, and "deepfakes."

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Australian Sen. Ellie Whiteaker has a pretty broad view of "seriously harmful material." She supports the Digital Duty of Care Bill because she's been triggered by videos of happily married women doing things for their husbands. Being told to give up their independence and submit to a man is a thing that women "just shouldn't be exposed to."

Check out this crank:

Australian Labor MP calls for the government to censor “trad wife” content on Instagram Are they actually fucking cooked or what hahahahaha How the fuck do they come up with these ideas https://t.co/pRkITm5IgE — Drew Pavlou 🇦🇺🇺🇸🇫🇷🇺🇦🇹🇼 (@DrewPavlou) November 17, 2026

This video is insane, this legislation is horrific, and this woman is a snack. — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) November 18, 2026

@jarvis_best You’re objectifying her Jarvis. If that’s not already illegal in Australia, I’m sure Ms. Snack here would be happy to change that. — Kathleen (@Calibamawife) November 18, 2026

@DrewPavlou Oh no, a wife making content of how she takes care of her family... such bad optics! — RAVAGE 198Z 🇦🇺🦂 (@ISkorpiqn) November 18, 2026

@DrewPavlou Who is this dipshit? I don't need a babysitter. — Thoughts on Royals & Politics (@thoughts_nic) November 18, 2026

@DrewPavlou Heaven forbid that women are exposed to alternative lifestyles to rabid feminism. — Convenient Truth, Inc. (@inc_convenient) November 18, 2026

@DrewPavlou The Karenification of the nation in real time? 😂 — Grizzly Bear (@Oracle285684417) November 18, 2026

@DrewPavlou I suppose the tradwife videos do "digital violence" to women by putting wrong ideas into their soft heads. — infinity_rain0 (@infinity_rain0) November 18, 2026

@DrewPavlou On this weeks episode of prison island we ban happy depictions of women taking care of their families. — JOHN FRANCHINA (@Jwf1776) November 18, 2026

@DrewPavlou There's no way that this is not satire — Greg (@GregNotSure) November 18, 2026

@DrewPavlou Is this even real? — Daniel Martinovich (@WordserviceDan) November 18, 2026

@DrewPavlou https://t.co/ah2gSmQZFN — Nathan Thompson (@truthprevials) November 18, 2026

@DrewPavlou I like nothing better than being lectured to about the social media content I can consume by an unremarkable Labor apparatchik. The condescending tone and the finger pointing is the cherry on top. — Kamila (@Splodge_Humbug) November 18, 2026

@DrewPavlou They wouldn't do this if these women were wearing headscarves and hijabs — The Hoodservative (@hoodservative) November 18, 2026

@DrewPavlou Hold up, she's cooking with "women shouldn't see certain things online", the rest is just details and particulars. — Joshua Slocum (@JS_SailingAlone) November 17, 2026

@DrewPavlou It may seem random, but it's straight out of the communist playbook. Their first major hurdle is the destruction of the family; the division of man and wife, of parent and child. Why? Because the family is far stronger than the state, and that means less control for the state. — SamSkara (@nolansgroove1) November 18, 2026

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@DrewPavlou Oh no, women, don’t fall in love and get married (aka “surrender your independence to a man”) we can’t have happy families undermining our control and domination. — A Theophilus (@warshipguitar) November 18, 2026

@DrewPavlou We shouldn't have to be exposed to that fat sea cow yammering away about being jealous that normal sized women are getting married and being actual women. — Zeffie Zero (@Zeffie_Zero) November 18, 2026

@DrewPavlou What if a woman wants and actively chooses that lifestyle? Is that problematic? Whatever happened to choice? Obviously this is all about control as well as deep-seated insecurity from women like this one here—in their eyes, if they can’t have it no one can. — Oranjpeel (@oranjpeel) November 18, 2026

@DrewPavlou They claim to support women choosing. But then when women choose, they criticise them and develop a whole censorship apparatus to "keep women safe" from certain ideas. Make it make sense. — Margaret Chambers (@itshermargaret) November 18, 2026

@DrewPavlou Baking in white lace: evil! Banning ordinary citizens from posting videos of them baking because they’re wearing something plain and unoffensive: great, progressive, advancing civil rights somehow — Boo (@BooRadleys_Cat) November 18, 2026

@DrewPavlou Frumpy, unattractive & deeply unhappy harpy is furious other women aren't. That is all. — Gray Woper (@GrayWoper) November 18, 2026

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@DrewPavlou Can you imagine being married to this sloppy hog? Talk about mega cuckold of the year. https://t.co/YSDhfPjNB7 — MrKleen (@MrKleen15) November 18, 2026

She's married? How did she get brainwashed into giving up her independence like that?

Feminism is women telling other women what they're allowed to post — certainly not depictions of a happy married life with children.

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Editor’s Note: Here at Twitchy, we’ve been dealing with real government suppression of free speech for YEARS. Despite the threats and consequences, we refuse to go silent and remain committed to delivering the truth.

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