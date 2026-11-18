Hung Cao is the acting Secretary of the Navy, and he is President Trump's choice to take that job permanently. During the confirmation hearing the Democrats can of course be counted on to do their best to make it look like America is losing the war while sounding like spokespeople for the IRGC.

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One of those Democrats is Michigan Sen. Elissa Slotkin, who claimed that Cao couldn't give a straight answer to her question about the Strait of Hormuz.

I asked President Trump’s nominee for Secretary of the Navy if we control the Strait of Hormuz and Bab al-Mandab, two key chokepoints to move commercial goods. He said yes, but when I pressed him, he couldn't give a straight answer. The reality is, President Trump launched a war, and now we do not have the same freedom of navigation that we had a year ago. You don't have to be a defense professional to understand that. And the American people are paying the price. — Sen. Elissa Slotkin (@SenatorSlotkin) November 17, 2026

Really?

“He gave me a straight answer, but that made it hard to follow the rest of my talking points.” https://t.co/t7WgnezUPR — Meara (@MillennialOther) November 17, 2026

"Yes" sounded like a straight answer to us as well.

White House Chief of Staff, Stephen Miller, and Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent, had to move to a MILITARY BASE because of threats of assassination from the IRGC. Elissa Slotkin is seditious traitor who’s in bed with America’s enemies, specifically, the IRGC. — Sylvia Quinn (@quinn31960) November 17, 2026

You pressed him after he replied yes ???? Hopefully you didn't press ip to him to close🙈🤣. Your question was BS as you already have a different agenda to pursue. GFY. — patriotusa (@patriotsfafo) November 18, 2026

"Yes" wasn't the answer Slotkin wanted, so she pretended he didn't answer the question.

@SenatorSlotkin Wow, she is relentless in showing her disdain for America. — Ipasaregood (@ipasaregood) November 17, 2026

That's just what Slotkin does.

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Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and War Secretary Pete Hegseth's leadership, the warrior ethos is coming back to America's military, all while unhinged Democrats have fits about it.

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