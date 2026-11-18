In the middle of last year, Congress voted to defund the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. PBS immediately made it clear it could still churn out propaganda without being funded by taxpayer dollars, and it's still going.

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The lefty media's attempts to blame all of the world's problems on Trump, Musk and DOGE continue, as evidenced by this PBS story about Somalia (via @WesternLensman):

PBS went to Somalia to lay the blame of every problem imaginable in that country on the defunding of USAID. Medicine, vaccines, healthcare, food, drinking water, community centers, security -- you name it. All problems directly attributed to a lack of American taxpayer dollars flowing to the country. A short clip here that touches on drinking water, healthcare and security. All of this is apparently the responsibility of the American taxpayer to provide. Not to mention the importation of untold numbers of Somalis into the country, many of whom whose families then rely on taxpayer-funded assistance programs. The framing here is designed to villainize the administration for the funding cuts and will serve as fodder for Democrat investigations and hearings on the USAID funding cuts. Democrats have repeatedly singled out Elon Musk as being directly responsible for mass deaths. All of this lays the groundwork for a Democrat administration to bring back USAID on steroids. US taxpayer dollars also no longer fund the leftwing propaganda mill known as PBS. This is a prime example of why. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 18, 2026

"A short clip here that touches on drinking water, healthcare and security. All of this is apparently the responsibility of the American taxpayer to provide. Not to mention the importation of untold numbers of Somalis into the country, many of whom whose families then rely on taxpayer-funded assistance programs. The framing here is designed to villainize the administration for the funding cuts and will serve as fodder for Democrat investigations and hearings on the USAID funding cuts."



Hey, everybody knows that Somalia was a utopia until USAID cuts, right?

@WesternLensman Definitely can't blame Somalia's problems on Somalians. — Germy ☦️🇺🇸🤝🏻🇷🇺 (@fully_gruntled) November 18, 2026

The "P" in PBS stands for propaganda.

Easiest takedown of this propaganda. Why did they not go to Somaliland? — Shipwreckedcrew (@shipwreckedcrew) November 18, 2026

“US taxpayer dollars also no longer fund the leftwing propaganda mill known as PBS. This is a prime example of why.” — Susan 🇺🇸🐊 (@SMF904) November 18, 2026

It was nice of PBS to give us yet another example why they deserved to be defunded.

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while carrying water for the Democrats.

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