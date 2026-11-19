Democrat Hakeem Jeffries chatted with fellow party member Jen Psaki on her MS NOW show on Wednesday. As you’re aware, Democrats are already plotting ways to destroy multibillionaire Elon Musk for daring to support President Donald Trump. Not satisfied with going after Musk, Jeffries then turned his ire to all MAGA Americans. He says MAGA ‘extremists’ must answer for unleashing all the imaginary ‘carnage’ and ‘damage’ that only he can see.

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So much for unifying America. (WATCH)

Psaki asks Jeffries if Elon is now trying to avoid congressional scrutiny and if he should be investigated.



Jeffries says "EVERYONE who has been part of this MAGA extremist movement that has unleashed all of this carnage and damage on the American people, should be prepared to… pic.twitter.com/Ks050EhDjM — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 19, 2026

(post continues) ...answer questions." "Everyone" seems like a rather large list of Democrat targets. They're going to be very busy. Affordability!

“Carnage”??????



Hakeem is so dumb — Lauren B (@LaurenTime2000) November 19, 2026

Can one, just one actually say what damage, what extremism, what carnage does MAGA do or have done. — DaAbba King (@synicalbynature) November 19, 2026

MAGA put Americans before the Democrat Party’s precious illegal aliens. That's a good example.

Posters listed all the ‘extreme’ things that MAGA supports. You might remember these various positions from back when they were called ‘common sense.’

So every day patriotic Americans that want our borders secure, deport invaders, the laws enforced, low taxes and not have a bunch of woke s*** shoved down our throats is considered a MAGA extremist 🤦🏻‍♂️ He needs to look on the mirror. His party is the party of extremists. I've had it with this TEMU Obama clown. Who the hell does he think he is ?🤬 — CaliCraftsman 🇺🇸🦅🔨🪚🧊☢️ (@CaliCraftsmanUS) November 19, 2026

He's a psychopath — WedNightDinner (@DinnerWed) November 19, 2026

Extremist is the new buzz word. What would you charge them with? Idiot — @volfan (@VolfanCher) November 19, 2026

Patriotism, guilty as charged!

Commenters realize that Jeffries is declaring that tens of millions of Americans are in the Democrat Party’s crosshairs.

Everyone. I guess he means everyone who supported Trump, possibly even private citizens. Sounds like a witch hunt. — Ackchyually (@Ackchyually2000) November 19, 2026

77 million people? — Brent (@BrentTexasAgs) November 19, 2026

Hakeem Jeffries just declared war on half the country. — Reed Cooley (@ReedCooley) November 19, 2026

It’s mind-boggling that so many voters foolishly believed that Jeffries and his Democrat Party were genuinely going to focus on affordability plus lowering grocery and gas prices. All Democrats are talking about now is prosecuting their political opponents and further elevating illegal aliens.

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