DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI DDHQ Votes DDHQ Votes Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
NEWS & POLITICS EDITORS
CONTRIBUTORS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Hakeem Jeffries Lies Dems Will Put Americans First When Illegal Aliens and Trump Lawfare Are Tops

Warren Squire Follow @magnum_ck
Nov 08, 2026 5:25 AM
Advertisement
Hakeem Jeffries Lies Dems Will Put Americans First When Illegal Aliens and Trump Lawfare Are Tops
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Democrat Hakeem Jeffries appeared on Al Sharpton’s MS NOW show on Saturday. Democrats won the House and Senate last week by pushing lies about lowering grocery and gas prices. Jeffries repeated that nonsense during the program. But he emphasized going after President Donald Trump and his allies.

Advertisement

He also added the whopper that Democrats will put Americans first. (WATCH)

Put Americans first? That’s a huge lie. Democrats will always put all illegal aliens before Americans.

Posters laughed at Jeffries for claiming he will make things better. His party caused all our problems.

That’s the thing, they’re not. It’s going to be ‘get Trump’ 24/7 through 2028.

Jeffries told Joe Scarborough the other day that Democrats weren’t seeking to get even with Trump but instead focus on real issues impacting Americans. Sure, Hakeem. (WATCH)

Recommended
WaPo: Even the Right Is Debating If Hyper-Feminine ‘MAGA Face’ Has Gone Too Far Brett T. Scott Jennings Slaps Down CNN’s Kasie Hunt’s Attempt to Blame Stephen Miller for Alex Pretti’s Death Warren Squire
Advertisement

It’s whatever he feels his audience needs to hear.

Jeffries’ affordability messaging will seem silly once Democrats start spending millions of American tax dollars to go after Trump and others.

Yes. Congressional subpoenas and investigations are funded by taxpayer dollars through the legislative budget. They cover staff salaries, legal work, hearings, document production, and agency response costs. Past examples range from several million to over $17 million for major probes.

— Grok (@grok) November 8, 2026

Affordability? We can’t afford this!

Jeffries and fellow New Yorker, Senator Chuck Schumer, face pushback from their party's growing DSA wing. (WATCH)

Advertisement

Well, it rhymes with ‘spit.’

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining Twitchy VIP.  Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

News Topics CHUCK SCHUMER | DEMOCRAT PARTY | DONALD TRUMP | HAKEEM JEFFRIES | HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES | 2026 ELECTIONS

Comments

VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

WaPo: Even the Right Is Debating If Hyper-Feminine ‘MAGA Face’ Has Gone Too Far

WaPo: Even the Right Is Debating If Hyper-Feminine ‘MAGA Face’ Has Gone Too Far

Brett T.
Scott Jennings Slaps Down CNN’s Kasie Hunt’s Attempt to Blame Stephen Miller for Alex Pretti’s Death

Scott Jennings Slaps Down CNN’s Kasie Hunt’s Attempt to Blame Stephen Miller for Alex Pretti’s Death

Warren Squire
Bill Maher and Guest Torch Teachers Unions for 3 Minutes, Then Make It Awkward for an MS NOW Journo

Bill Maher and Guest Torch Teachers Unions for 3 Minutes, Then Make It Awkward for an MS NOW Journo

Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos