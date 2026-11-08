Hakeem Jeffries Lies Dems Will Put Americans First When Illegal Aliens and Trump Lawfare Are Tops

Democrat Hakeem Jeffries appeared on Al Sharpton’s MS NOW show on Saturday. Democrats won the House and Senate last week by pushing lies about lowering grocery and gas prices. Jeffries repeated that nonsense during the program. But he emphasized going after President Donald Trump and his allies.

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He also added the whopper that Democrats will put Americans first. (WATCH)

House Democrats will relentlessly focus on Affordability, Accountability and American values.



Lower costs. Hold the crooks accountable. Put the American people first. pic.twitter.com/NGmQZdkaZu — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) November 8, 2026

Put Americans first? That’s a huge lie. Democrats will always put all illegal aliens before Americans.

Posters laughed at Jeffries for claiming he will make things better. His party caused all our problems.

You don’t have a clue how to make things affordable. You have bitten off more than you can chew. — Jeff Quibell (@JeffQuibell) November 8, 2026

Lmao you aren’t going to do sh*t about affordability. You have zero solutions. — Erikaaa (@ErikaCA47) November 8, 2026

Here is how they helped us last time. pic.twitter.com/r7UQprPaZL — Mike Duester (@MikeDuester) November 8, 2026

How are they gonna fix the problems they created? — BeGoodMike (@BeGoodMike) November 8, 2026

That’s the thing, they’re not. It’s going to be ‘get Trump’ 24/7 through 2028.

Jeffries told Joe Scarborough the other day that Democrats weren’t seeking to get even with Trump but instead focus on real issues impacting Americans. Sure, Hakeem. (WATCH)

This is what Hakeem initially said. After the petitions and phone calls saying to get rid of him, Hakeem has changed his tune.

What are we supposed to believe?

I believe what he first said.👇 pic.twitter.com/Idk9EgrYpQ — MadHatter (@MadHatt19540299) November 8, 2026

two days ago you said you won't be worrying about getting even. which one is it — palki 🌹 (@themeasuredtake) November 8, 2026

It’s whatever he feels his audience needs to hear.

Jeffries’ affordability messaging will seem silly once Democrats start spending millions of American tax dollars to go after Trump and others.

@grok will subpoenas and investigations into the GOP by democrats cost the taxpayers any money? — Shocked Patrick (@acjmblec) November 8, 2026

Yes. Congressional subpoenas and investigations are funded by taxpayer dollars through the legislative budget. They cover staff salaries, legal work, hearings, document production, and agency response costs. Past examples range from several million to over $17 million for major probes. — Grok (@grok) November 8, 2026

Affordability? We can’t afford this!

Jeffries and fellow New Yorker, Senator Chuck Schumer, face pushback from their party's growing DSA wing. (WATCH)

NOW: "No Schumer No Jeffries" Signs as Thousands Join March for Our Democracy in Times Square After Midterm Elections



The Naked Cowboy had one comment - "VETO"



Video by @yyeeaahhhboiii2 | Licensing @FreedomNTV [email protected] pic.twitter.com/UMBvw4R8vO — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) November 7, 2026

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LOL! The people that you backed are against You!

The DSA & Marxists are not going to let you become Speaker! How does it feel to be rejected by those you supported? You shot yourself in the foot, Extreme Hakeen! pic.twitter.com/dJoz3XLyy7 — Ultra Maga greg (@gafr60wo) November 8, 2026

nobody trusts you to lead the party — union person (@CantEverDie) November 8, 2026

The DSA will eat you up and spit you out. You’re done. — RonR (@Ronerags1) November 8, 2026

Well, it rhymes with ‘spit.’

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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