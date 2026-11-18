Democrats ran on affordability and gas prices. Yes, they duped voters. It’s already clear that Democrats are going to take over the House and Senate in January and focus on impeaching President Donald Trump and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, while pushing abortion, reparations, and wealth taxes. Oh, and we can’t forget who Democrats truly care about. It’s not Americans, silly — it’s illegal aliens. You can kiss affordability goodbye.

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Democrats are already abandoning American taxpayers for who they truly care about. (READ)

New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill just committed $20.2 million in taxpayer funds to expand legal defense for immigrants facing deportation — around the same time she publicly condemned Rutgers University's College Republicans for hosting retired Border Patrol Cmdr. Gregory Bovino.… pic.twitter.com/AXcF0JveLt — Fox News Politics (@foxnewspolitics) November 17, 2026

(post continues) ...Now, state Republicans are questioning why Trenton is spending millions on deportation defense while residents battle high utility bills, and critics are pointing to the $1.4 billion the state sends Rutgers each year.

Disgusting, 100% — Dangerous Thoughts (@DangerousThinkg) November 17, 2026

The "I'm running on affordability" ruse is right up there with "I'm running as a moderate"



Sherrill nailed both — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 17, 2026

Both are fake stances Democrats use to get elected and then immediately drop once they take office.

It’s bad enough Democrats are putting illegal aliens first, but they’re simultaneously fleecing hard-working, cash-strapped Americans to pay these foreign invaders' legal bills.

Democrats are spending taxpayer money to try and keep Illegals from being deported. Insane. — Ron Mexico (@Braswell213) November 18, 2026

“Your” tax dollars — Jodi Chmelnyk (@undertheradar25) November 18, 2026

Democrats are so Sweet with other people’s money. — Sue Soileau (@SUEPSIOL) November 17, 2026

Theft is all they know.

Commenters know Americans’ taxes are going to skyrocket so Democrats can reward their beloved border-crossing criminals.

Incredible, I bet taxes are about to go up again. — JennB (@JenniferBlumbe6) November 17, 2026

Imagine how much better our country would be if Democrats enforced the law. — GenerallyPerturbed 🇺🇲 My Pride Flag (@GPerturbed) November 17, 2026

Nothing says affordability like defending criminals — Innocent Bystander (@3rdTimeCharlie) November 18, 2026

Affordability was a lie. Democrats are going to spend the next two years focusing on everything under the sun except the financial struggles of the gullible idiots who put them back in power.

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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