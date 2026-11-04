SICK: Young Women Cheer That 'Abortion Is So Back, Baby!' in TikTok Video

The original poster says this was shot on Election Night at Keisha Lance Bottoms' victory party in Georgia. We can't confirm that, but we did look up the original on TikTok, and the account Women in America did indeed post it on Tuesday night. Curiously, we barely heard about abortion throughout the campaign season, but these young women are boldly declaring, with the Democrat sweep, that "Abortion is so back, baby!"

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“Abortion is so back, baby!” That’s what young women were cheering at Keisha Lance Bottoms’ election night party in Georgia. Our culture is so disordered that celebrating the killing of children has become a victory chant. https://t.co/XzOUAsYruc — Clare Anne Ath (@clareanneath) November 4, 2026

They just want to lower your gas prices you see — Sunny (@sunnyright) November 4, 2026

@clareanneath “Baby” is an interesting and rather troubling choice of words. — PrestonBrashers (@PrestonBrashers) November 4, 2026

@clareanneath And you wonder why we aren’t having kids … Virginia just made abortion legal within minuets of birth. — the CoolYard (@ChrisCoolyard) November 4, 2026

@clareanneath A nation ruled by women and the “spiritual feminine” is explicitly labeled as a punishment and passive judgement from God in the Bible. — Order of Alexander (@OrderOfAlex) November 4, 2026

@clareanneath “All who hate me love death” - God This is the stuff that gets a nation disinherited and destroyed. — CaptureEveryThought (@iowagolddsm) November 4, 2026

@clareanneath They aren't a political party anymore. They are a satanic cult. — GaryJohnPaul (@HortaOfJanusIV) November 4, 2026

@clareanneath Silly, self centered fools, who deny the best, for themselves, to seek shallow, temporal vanity and pleasure. Empty lives throughout the short time they live. — Gerald Roe (@GeraldRoe6) November 4, 2026

@clareanneath That’s what these fools think the election was about? — Big crazy blue sky (@Bigcrazybluesky) November 4, 2026

@clareanneath When society celebrates the death of the most vulnerable among us, how are we better than other nations who marched into the abyss? — Thomas Underdahl (@tcunderdahl) November 4, 2026

@clareanneath Next up, post birth. Save the receipt. — Alttabbins (@Cougar_Bored) November 4, 2026

@clareanneath Women celebrating and cheering for the murder of an unborn child and using the abortion as some kind of badge of honor, utterly sickening and repulsive. — Curry Squirts (@CurrySquirts) November 4, 2026

@clareanneath The whole "second victim" narrative sort of falls apart when you see women actively celebrating the murder of unborn children. — William Currie (@wcurrie1995) November 4, 2026

@clareanneath The left's eagerness to not just privately harbor but rather publicly celebrate their sociopathic disregard for human life is a weakness that needs to be exploited more often by conservatives in a way that's independent from the particulars of policy issues. — Brooklyn (@BrooklynBlvd1) November 4, 2026

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@clareanneath And do they not realize that abortion has been steadily increasing? It never left. — TexPat (@bookofruth3619) November 4, 2026

@clareanneath Men, if you recognize any of these "ladies", run for you fucking lives. These people are delusional and have been brainwashed and propagandized. Our society is bottoming out if you'd actually put your face out for the planet to see while chanting death to babies. Horrifying! — MisterGenX1 (@MisterGenX1) November 4, 2026

@clareanneath Abortion has never gone anywhere. That’s all PR. — Laus Deo (@truthdog119) November 4, 2026

Even if you're pro-choice, could you at least pretend not to be giddy about the idea of aborting babies? Maybe fake some solemnity?

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