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SICK: Young Women Cheer That 'Abortion Is So Back, Baby!' in TikTok Video

Brett T. Follow @TwitchyBrett
Nov 04, 2026 6:00 PM
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SICK: Young Women Cheer That 'Abortion Is So Back, Baby!' in TikTok Video
Twitchy

The original poster says this was shot on Election Night at Keisha Lance Bottoms' victory party in Georgia. We can't confirm that, but we did look up the original on TikTok, and the account Women in America did indeed post it on Tuesday night. Curiously, we barely heard about abortion throughout the campaign season, but these young women are boldly declaring, with the Democrat sweep, that "Abortion is so back, baby!"

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Even if you're pro-choice, could you at least pretend not to be giddy about the idea of aborting babies? Maybe fake some solemnity?

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ABORTION | DEMOCRAT PARTY | GEORGIA | TIKTOK

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