

Apparently, the Democrats' plan for affordability after their wins in the midterm elections has been modeled after the Underpants Gnomes from South Park.

Step 1: Go after their political enemies, making up crimes wherever they need to.

Step 2: ?????

Step 3: AFFORDABILITY!

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Solid strategy.

Hey, you don't have to believe us. Just listen to them. They're openly salivating at the prospect of more lawfare without ever actually naming a prosecutable offense that any of their enemies have committed.

And the one man they hate almost as much as they hate Donald Trump is the guy who is catching rockets with chopsticks and just gave the world a flying car.

California Sen. José .... err, Alex Padilla doesn't just want to persecute Elon Musk; he also wants to strip him of his free speech rights, announcing that his plan is for a "democracy" where Musk cannot make campaign contributions.

We’re going to do everything we can to make Elon’s worst nightmare come true next Congress: a democracy where the ultra-wealthy can’t buy elections. — Senator Alex Padilla (@SenAlexPadilla) November 18, 2026

"Elon's worst nightmare."

They couldn't be more obvious if they tried.

Padilla provided more details with a follow-up post.

https://t.co/eyN0RII2ve — Senator Alex Padilla (@SenAlexPadilla) November 18, 2026

Nice nefarious image, Senator, but we'll save our readers a click here. That YouTube link is just a video of Padilla bloviating endlessly in the Senate.

We listened to it so you don't have to. You will be shocked to find that Padilla never mentions the names Zuckerberg, Soros, Hoffman, Steyer, or Pritzker in his eight-minute speech.

Only Musk.

Hilariously, during his droning monologue, he pauses to ask himself a question about whether both parties put money into politics. He then proceeds not to answer that question. LOL.

Soooo, none of you are going to deal with inflation. Got it. — Justine Bateman (@JustineBateman) November 19, 2026

Come on, man! They've got a plan to fight inflation!

It's just a super secret plan that will come after they've eliminated one of the largest employers in America, not to mention a man a trillion times smarter than they are.

This becomes infinitely more hysterical when you remember they appointed Kamala Harris is the most undemocratic way possible — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) November 19, 2026

It becomes dramatically LESS hilarious when we realize that Padilla only wants to go after money in politics if it is used to fund Republicans.

So you’re going after Soros, right?? Right?? https://t.co/dw4ZTUIIEq — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 19, 2026

Huh? Who? Who's that?

Don't ask Padilla. He's apparently never heard that name.

Are you including democrat billionaire donors? Soros, Reid Hoffman, Tom Steyer, Bloomberg, Steve Mandel, etc — MsC (@BchKDH) November 18, 2026

Short list of Dems' billionaire donors (recent contributions):



• George & Alex Soros: ~$50–100M+ to Dem PACs

• Michael Bloomberg: ~$84M

• Reid Hoffman: ~$40M

• Dustin Moskovitz: ~$18M

• J.B. Pritzker: ~$24M

• Tom Steyer: ~$250M+ multi-year

• Chris Larsen: ~$20M — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) November 19, 2026

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There’s only one Billionaire that they actually hate. https://t.co/lTpvWdl6zZ — Dr Manhattva (@Manhattva) November 19, 2026

Hey, now! Those people are just patriotic Americans exercising their First Amendment rights. Not like Musk, who is buying elections (even though Republicans just got creamed in the midterms).

Yes, Padilla thinks Americans are just that stupid.

Which election did he buy exactly? — Ilya Shapiro (@ishapiro) November 19, 2026

Great question. Padilla will never answer it.

But he knows what he is doing. He is feeding the crazies on the left who think Musk used Starlink space lasers ... or something ... to hack the last presidential election.

Because election denial is also OK as long as they're the ones doing it.

Hey @grok, how many tax-paying Americans do Elon Musk's companies employ that Senator Alex Padilla wants to destroy? — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) November 18, 2026

The answer is well more than 200,000.

Elon Musk is the greatest innovator of our generation. And we have a sitting United States senator publicly fantasizing about making his life a nightmare. What a sad state of affairs when political differences inspire such contempt for a man whose contributions to human progress will outlive the politicians who despise him. — TMK (@themagaking) November 19, 2026

Musk's contributions to humanity can't outlive Padilla's.

Because Padilla has made exactly zero contributions.

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Democrats pretending they aren’t also funded by billionaires is beyond psychotic — BLAIRE WHITE (@BlaireWhite) November 19, 2026

In other words, it's on brand for today's Democrat Party.

This sounds like a direct threat against an American citizen. — Natalie F Danelishen (@Chesschick01) November 19, 2026

It only sounds that way because that's exactly what it is.

Leftist Senator promises to destroy the First Amendment in threat to @ElonMusk. — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) November 18, 2026

That is also on brand for the Democrats.

Remember, they have to destroy democracy to protect democracy. And free speech only applies if it is speech of which they approve.

The mask is off. These people are communists and want to eliminate all political opposition. If they could send Elon off to a re-education camp, they would. — Wall Street Mav (@WallStreetMav) November 19, 2026

Oh, there are plenty of us whom they would love to send to camps.

Maybe that's why Democrats love choo-choo trains so much. They need more boxcars to pack their opponents into.

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA You kids are so not getting a house. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) November 19, 2026

Call us crazy, but somehow, we're skeptical that the Democrats' "Underpants Gnomes" plan for affordability will ever reach Step 3.

You’re a stinking pile of manure, Alex. @SenAlexPadilla — Dean Cain (@Deancain) November 19, 2026

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Welp. We can't say it any better than that. Thanks, Superman.

But we feel like Musk himself should get the last (NSFW) word here.

You know, seeing as how he's the one Padilla and the Democrats are targeting ... first, anyway.

So says Elon.

So say we all.





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