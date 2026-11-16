Did all of the Democrats' communications interns get fired, or what? Our elected representatives are doing the bare minimum when it comes to posting on X lately, firing off gems like "Subpoenas" and "LAWYER UP." Sen. Alex Padilla has been hitting us with banger after banger since the midterms. Check these out:

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Medicare for ALL. — Senator Alex Padilla (@SenAlexPadilla) November 13, 2026

Billionaires must pay their fair share. — Senator Alex Padilla (@SenAlexPadilla) November 14, 2026

EVERYONE deserves a fair shot at the American Dream. — Senator Alex Padilla (@SenAlexPadilla) November 16, 2026

Including illegal aliens, we know. In keeping with the Democrats' post-election theme of lawfare, Padilla posted this:

Justice is coming for every single person that broke the law. — Senator Alex Padilla (@SenAlexPadilla) November 15, 2026

Such as? Democrats have threatened to prosecute ICE agents for enforcing the laws that they wrote. Who broke what law?

@SenAlexPadilla @Kat17763 Even Ilhan Omar? https://t.co/ygv6kUruiv — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) November 15, 2026

@SenAlexPadilla *Illegal aliens excluded — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 15, 2026

@SenAlexPadilla Except for illegal immigrants, who Alex wants to give free health insurance at your expense https://t.co/1ndbNFWPXZ — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) November 15, 2026

@SenAlexPadilla Great. Glad we finally agree Padilla. That means that every illegal for sure gets deported. Every single one of them broke the law. — Ramblin Rover (@grablekelly05) November 15, 2026

@SenAlexPadilla Including you? — MarkZ (@originalmarkz) November 15, 2026

@SenAlexPadilla So, then you should lawyer up, right? — The Constitutional Conservative (@TheCCShowcast) November 15, 2026

@SenAlexPadilla Like when you attacked a cabinet member? https://t.co/R7K8ig7243 — B_Dog_33_ (@B_Dog_33_) November 15, 2026

@SenAlexPadilla You mean him? https://t.co/IqX6WfGZLu — James Trotsky Petersen (@hakkatan) November 15, 2026

@SenAlexPadilla Awesome, deport every illegal alien in our country. — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) November 16, 2026

@SenAlexPadilla That means tens of millions of illegals! Let ICE do its job! — Xi Van Fleet (@XVanFleet) November 15, 2026

@SenAlexPadilla Finally, Jose. Deport them all. https://t.co/w0rBVEJVBu — Living In CA 🌴☀️🇺🇸 (@1LivingInCA) November 15, 2026

@SenAlexPadilla Glad you’ve finally changed your mind on the millions that broke our immigration laws! — Make L.A. Great Again 🇺🇸 (@lalovestrump) November 15, 2026

@SenAlexPadilla I agreed. Ilan Omar needs to deported. Thank you for doing the right thing. https://t.co/3kEhm4l17r — XFastNotes (@XFastNotes) November 15, 2026

@SenAlexPadilla So you agree Ilhan Omar should be investigated and charged? — CLM (@CindyLM1969) November 15, 2026

@SenAlexPadilla That would include you. You made it easy for illegals to vote, encouraged them, then participated in the fraud and the cover up. Trump’s DOJ has got your number. — Terry Croslow (@CroslowTerry) November 15, 2026

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@SenAlexPadilla So, you will be going after Biden, Mayorkas, Obama, Rice, Comey, Brennan, Hillary, and yourself?? Great! — Quaran-Tina (@superbucks2050) November 15, 2026

@SenAlexPadilla At this point, the only ones breaking the law is those of you weaponizing the Congress to illegally investigate things you don't have the power to investigate. — PatriotDadEV2.0 (@Patriotdadev77) November 15, 2026

@SenAlexPadilla No intention at all to fulfill campaign promises and improve lives. Just a bloody-minded determination to dragoon political enemies before tribunals and settle petty scores. Typical Democrat. Such a garbage party. — Marie von Astra (@marievonastra) November 16, 2026

@SenAlexPadilla I see you're busy at work helping lower gas prices. 🤡 — Radical Left Exposed (@radleftexposed) November 15, 2026

@SenAlexPadilla So you’re finally advocating for ICE? That’s awfully nice of you. Are all your friends in Congress going to jail for insider trading now? — Sunshine Sunnybunz (@SunshineS58469) November 15, 2026

@SenAlexPadilla Fraudifornia should be the first place to look. Keep us posted. — American Sublime (@sublimeamerica) November 15, 2026

@SenAlexPadilla I haven’t seen an arrest warrant for Joe Biden, Anthony Fauci, Tony Blinken, are multiple other people. Are you seriously trying to start the collapse of this country? I don’t believe any senator could be as dumb as that, but you seem to be trying to prove me wrong. — JR (@JRWYFreedom) November 15, 2026

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@SenAlexPadilla That means half of Congress is going to jail including yourself — Her Truth Unleashed (@Kimberl63981557) November 15, 2026

@SenAlexPadilla Is Congress a law enforcement agency? — Haytham Kenway (@HaythamKenway99) November 16, 2026

@SenAlexPadilla Big talk for an idiot with no control over the DOJ. — Jeffrey Olejniczak 🇺🇸 (@ScorpioNDfan) November 16, 2026

Not for another two years.

Like all Democrats, Padilla is promising justice while avoiding naming any specific crimes. Here's looking forward to two years of investigation in search of crimes to charge people with.

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